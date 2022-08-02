American Legion baseball: Pair of Preston players shine in state tourney

www.hjnews.com
Prep football: New-look Mustangs excited for season
Editor’s note: This is the first of a seven-part series previewing local high school football teams. There’s no denying the past two high school football seasons have been challenging ones for Mountain Crest in an always competitive region.
Prep girls soccer: Ridgeline earns big road win over defending 5A champ Skyline
It was an ideal start to the 2022 high school girls soccer season for the Riverhawks. Ridgeline jumped out to a 2-0 lead, overcame a challenging seven-minute stretch in the second half and earned a big road victory over defending 5A state champion Skyline on Tuesday evening. The non-region match was decided from the penalty spot after the two sides were deadlocked at 2-2 following 100 minutes of action, and the Riverhawks prevailed 3-1 in the shootout.
Former Aggie Noa transfers to Boise State
It’s fair to say there will be a little extra intrigue when Utah State travels to Boise State for the regular season finale for both football programs. That’s because former Aggie running back Elelyon Noa has transferred to Boise State. The news was made official by the Broncos on Wednesday.
Make a statement at USU athletics events
In the past year, Utah State University introduced a series of "Land Acknowledgement" statements to be read before events or used in presentations, as a show of respect to the Indigenous peoples who were the original inhabitants of the lands the university uses. I applaud this.
Marjean (Pugmire) Hedstrom
Marjean (Pugmire) Hedstrom Marj was born February 24, 1948 in Montpelier Idaho to Laurel and Norma Pugmire. The third of four children, and self proclaimed "favorite". She died at her home on July 27, 2022. She lived in St. Charles until 1955 when the family moved to Salt Lake City....
Developing Town: Dancing preferences change with the times
Editorial Note: Part 283 of a series of further development in the early days that impacted Franklin County. (Sources: Cache Valley Newsletter, compiled and edited by Newell Hart; Franklin County Citizen, 1920, 1927-1935) In Cache Valley of the 1920’s there were dozens of bands. Baltzar and Fred Peterson had their...
Prestigious award paying dividends to Hyrum City Museum in more ways than one
After winning the Award for Excellence from the American Association for State and Local History in June for a project related to Bear River water history, the Hyrum City Museum has seen an increase in partnerships and overall influence, according to museum director Jami Van Huss. “There are the short-term...
Koh, Vanny
Our beloved mother, grandmother (yay-yay), wife, sister, daughter, and friend, Vanny Koh passed away on July 26th, 2022 in Logan, UT, at the age of 58. She was surrounded by her loving family. She will be sadly missed and always hold a place in our hearts. She was born on June 5th, 1964 in Battambang, Cambodia. She emigrated to the United States with her dad, her mom, and little sister. They settled in Logan, UT where she married the love of her life Sakhon Koh on July 3, 1982. Together they had 3 beautiful children. Vanny was an avid gardener and loved the outdoors. You could always find her fishing or foraging for mushrooms in the mountains. Her love of music and karaoke transitioned her into becoming a mini local celebrity within the Cambodian community. She performed at numerous weddings and celebrations in the spotlight, where she loved to be. She was a gracious host who had a zest for cooking for all family and friends. She welcomed all and made sure everyone left with a full belly. For the last 35 years, she cultivated long lasting friendships during her employment at Pepperidge Farm. People gravitated towards her because of her quick wit and infectious laughter. She was the glue of our family and strived to make memories everywhere she went. Her family was always a priority and she loved everyone unconditionally. She was preceded in death by her mother, Saroun Vann. She is survived by her caring husband: Sakhon; children: Kanika (Becky), Jessica (Mark), and Kris (Vic); grandchildren: Kaidin, Braxton, Corgan, Kezaiya, Meena, and Leyla; her father Saokhon Vann; sisters: Saoroth, Sophalasy, and Chenda; brother: Wongsar; nieces: Nyla, Alijah, and Sky; nephews: Cole and Stetson; and many close relatives and family. Although we are heartbroken, we are comforted in knowing she has reunited with her mother, whom she adored and missed dearly. Funeral Services will be held on Saturday, August 6th, 2022 at 1:00pm at White Pine Funeral Services, 753 South 100 East, Logan, Utah. A viewing will be held the night before on Friday, August 5th, 2022, from 6:00 - 8:00pm at White Pine Funeral Services. Interment will be at the Logan City Cemetery. The family would like to thank all the medical staff and doctors involved in her care. Also, a special thanks to her extended relatives, especially Sarouen Duong and Vanna Iv for helping during this hard time.
Preston Posts — Aug. 3, 2022
It was an eventful end of July with gathering as a community. The festivities started with the Rotary Club fireworks display at the Preston City Park on Friday, July 22, to the next weekend of “That Famous Preston Night Rodeo,” July 28, 29, 30. There was “literally” electricity in the air as clouds quickly blew overhead by the strong wind followed by lightning, thunder, sprinkles, then cooling rain. Did it rain on the parade? Yes! But it didn’t dampen the spirit of the occasion as spectators continued to sit in the rain, or under the shelter of trees, or opened an umbrella. Chairs, cars and trucks have been lining the Preston City streets for three weeks to save their spot by the curb to watch the three evenings of the Rodeo Days Parade with approximately over 100 entries and they weren’t leaving and held their spot. New this year was the addition of the thin orange painted line by the Young Single Adult Ward for the children who quickly took a front row stand behind it along the parade route with bags in tow to pocket the candy, cups, toilet paper, coupons, and Otter Pops. Vendors and shoppers lined State Street and overflowed into Benson Park behind the Oneida Academy for three days during the Rodeo Days’ Sidewalk Sale, and from the smiles of those who rode the carnival rides were delighted. Then there was the rodeo. The music and the announcing was broadcast that could be heard throughout the city while participants sat on their horses waiting for their cue to compete amid the loud cheers, even with windows open at individual houses to let in the cool breeze. It was truly a memorable weekend!
Gail (Jensen) Barr
Gail (Jensen) Barr 3/7/1943 - 8/1/2022 On Monday, August 1st, Gail Jensen Barr passed away after a 25-year off-and-on battle with cancer. Gail was surrounded by her husband John, her children, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and many friends when Heaven received another angel. Gail was born in Preston, Idaho on March 7,...
I-15 between McCammon and Downey is open
UPDATED 6:15 p.m. - Idaho Transportation Department report Interstate 15 is now open again between McCammon and Downey. PREVIOUS STORY: ARIMO, Idaho (KIFI) - Down power lines have forced the closure of Interstate 15 between McCammon and the US 91 exit to Preston. Rocky Mountain Power reports that 17 customers are without power in that The post I-15 between McCammon and Downey is open appeared first on Local News 8.
Doreen Elizabeth (Ogborn) Ellis
Doreen Elizabeth Ogborn Ellis, of Brigham City, passed away Friday, July 22, 2022, at the Ogden Regional Medical Center, surrounded by her family and loved ones. She was born October 11, 1965, in Salt Lake City, Utah, the daughter of Ronald and Norma Mittelstaedt Ogborn. She was raised and educated in Tremonton, where her father worked for the police department. She graduated from Bear River High School then went on to graduate from Cosmetology school, and passed her state boards. She worked as a beautician for a few years.
upr.org
More food options coming to Cache Valley
There will be several new food options in the Cache Valley area, as many new restaurants have opened, or have plans to open in the coming months. One of the most anticipated restaurants — the California-based chain In-N-Out Burger — could be opening within the month on the corner of 400 North and Main Street in Logan, bringing classic burgers, fries and shakes to the valley.
Out of Our Past — Aug. 3, 2022
Quick highlights from the journalist history of Franklin County over the past 100 years. Taken from the newspaper archives of the Franklin County Citizen and Preston Citizen.
Nelson Partners releases students from 800 Block lease, unclear how contingency addendum will be handled
After failing to complete their new apartment complex on time, Nelson Partners Student Housing has released students from their leases who were scheduled to move in at the end of August. Though the leases contain a contingency addendum requiring concessions from the company, it is unclear how those concessions will be handled.
Montpelier man killed in motorcycle crash
A Montpelier man was killed after crashing on his motorcycle Sunday evening. The post Montpelier man killed in motorcycle crash appeared first on Local News 8.
Bodily, DiAnn (Beckstead)
Bodily DiAnn Beckstead Bodily 80 Preston passed away July 29, 2022. Funeral services will be held Friday, August 5, 2022 at 12:00 pm at Webb Funeral Home, 1005 S. 800 E. Preston, Idaho. Viewings will be held Thursday, August 4, 2022 from 6-8 pm and again prior to the service from 10:30-11:30 am both at Webb Funeral Home. Interment will be in the Preston Idaho Cemetery. Memories and condolences may be shared with the family at webbmortuary.com .
Smithfield police seeking info on skatepark vandalism
The Smithfield City Police Department is seeking information regarding a vandalism incident at the city’s skatepark. Security images from the park depict two individuals at the park on July 21 around 4 a.m. One is on a bicycle while the other appears to be using a can of spray paint on one of the park’s features.
Haystack fires in Franklin area under investigation
Not one, but two different fires continue to consume two separate haystacks belonging to Robert and Kim Hobbs of Franklin. The stacks are between an eighth and a quarter mile from each other. Firefighters were paged out just after 5 p.m. on July 25, to the first fire, and just...
Letter to the Editor: City should be more receptive
I applaud the actions of Dayton City councilman, Reid Olsen for resigning from the city council for the way Mr. Anderson was mistreated as he presented a proposal to Dayton City. I don’t know where Mr. Anderson comes from or what property he wishes to subdivide, but the conversation on both sides of the table deserved to be fair and respectful. From personal experience, when you bring a proposal to the Dayton City Council, it gets swept under the rug and you leave feeling totally invaluable. my husband and I have lived in Dayton for 45 years.
