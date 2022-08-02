Warm start to August

One person was killed and another in critical condition after a fire ripped through an apartment unit in Oxnard Wednesday morning. The fire was first reported a little before 5:10 a.m. at an apartment complex located on Longfellow Avenue. When Oxnard Fire Department crews arrived at the scene, they found one unit of the six-unit complex showing heavy fire. They were able to quickly handle the flames and prevent fire damage to nearby units, though they did sustain smoke and water damage. Three people were evaluated at the scene for injury, two of which were located inside of the unit. One of the victims was pronounced dead at the scene, while the other was rushed to a nearby hospital and was said to be in critical condition due to burn injuries. The third person was treated for smoke inhalation at the scene. Firefighters have red tagged the entire apartment complex due to a threat to the building's structural integrity. An investigation into what caused the fire was underway.

OXNARD, CA ・ 17 HOURS AGO