Watch: Video shows helicopter rescue of 83-year-old woman from flooded Kentucky home

WLKY.com
Eastern Kentucky woman used vacuum cord to save her and her children
EASTERN KENTUCKY — Through the great loss, we are also hearing incredible stories of survival out of eastern Kentucky. One woman, desperate to save her children, reached for a vacuum of all things. "I grabbed a vacuum cord and I cut the cord off the vacuum cleaner and tied...
'She's a hero': 12-year-old chews through restraints to escape kidnapper
Investigators say Alabama kidnapping victim spent a week in captivity in same house with decomposing bodies. WSFA's Rosanna Smith reports.Aug. 3, 2022.
Five dead, 8 injured in multi-vehicle crash near Los Angeles
LOS ANGELES — At least five people were killed and eight injured in a crash involving multiple vehicles in the metro area Thursday, authorities said. A pregnant woman was among the three adult victims, and her fetus did not survive, California Highway Patrol said. A 3-year-old was also killed,...
Florida woman with an open bottle of Jack Daniel's was arrested for driving golf cart on a highway while drunk, police say
TITUSVILLE, Fla. — A woman with an open bottle of Jack Daniel’s whiskey in a bag was arrested for driving a golf cart on Florida’s busiest interstate while drunk, according to an arrest report. The 58-year-old woman was arrested Saturday night on the shoulder of Interstate 95....
Kentucky flood victim survives with wife, two of four pets
Randall Roberson is one of the people in eastern Kentucky who lost everything in the flood. He is counting on assistance from FEMA and the generosity of others to get his life back.
Michigan driver charged in death of two Make-A-Wish cyclists
Police say Mandy Benn was driving under the influence when she struck cyclists taking part in a charity ride, killing two. WOOD's Jacqueline Francis reports.Aug. 2, 2022.
WKYT 27
WATCH | Ky. mom sentenced for throwing newborn over banister in trash bag
WATCH | Jessamine Co. schools, EMS gathering items to send to flood victims. Each organization is asking for the community’s help with cramming an ambulance or school bus full of cleaning supplies, clothes, and water. Top Stories: WKYT News at 5:30 PM (8/2/2022) Updated: 7 hours ago. Top Stories:...
Beloved cat reunited with owner after being lost in Kentucky flooding
GARRETT, KY (WOWK) – Kentucky floodwaters have left families devastated, but on Monday, one family found hope in troubled times. “It’s just destroyed everything for everybody,” said Olivia Johnson, Garrett Resident. Like so many other families, Johnson says the floodwaters destroyed her home, her parent’s home and their personal belongings. Even though she said they lost […]
WBKO
Mom charged with using 15-month-old child to scam people out of money, deputies say
STEWART COUNTY, Tenn. (Gray News) – A woman in Tennessee was arrested Friday for using her 15-month-old child to scam people out of money, officials said. Shelecia Craig, 31, was arrested and charged with criminal impersonation and driving on a revoked/suspended license. According to the Stewart County Sheriff’s Office,...
11-year-old 'attacked' by police at California State Fair, family says
An 11-year-old Black boy was "attacked" by police during "Kids Day" at the California State Fair, according to his family and Black Lives Matter Sacramento. Elijah Hunter's family, their attorney, Black Lives Matter Sacramento and the Greater Sacramento National Association for the Advancement of Colored People gathered Monday for a news conference to demand policy changes at Cal Expo, which hosts the fair.
Flood alerts in effect in Kentucky as rainfall continues after deadly floods
The death toll in the deadly floods in eastern Kentucky has risen to at least 37 as communities around the state are still reeling from historic rainfall that’s not yet letting up. NBC News’ George Solis explains how people impacting by the flooding and continuing threat of more devastation are coping. Aug. 2, 2022.
wvlt.tv
Woman accused of scamming good samaritans with 15-month-old infant
DOVER, Tenn. (WSMV) - A woman who used her child to scam people was arrested Friday. Stewart County Sheriff said 31-year-old Shelecia Craig was arrested after running a scam where she would pull over on the side of the road and pretend to be out of gas. Allegedly playing on good Samaritans, she would take out a gas can and her 15-month-old child and pretend to start walking to find a gas station.
AOL Corp
Kentucky flood survivors say there were warnings but no time to escape the nighttime deluge
LEBURN, Ky. — As the floodwaters receded, tales of survival emerged Tuesday from victims who were roused from sleep by alerts and quickly found themselves trapped in their homes by floating furniture blocking the doors. They described the experience as surreal, recalling how they had to ford through waist-deep...
Court documents detail evidence of deadly Wisconsin river stabbing
Nicolae Miu, 52, is accused of killing 17-year-old Isaac Schuman and wounding four other people after an argument over a lost phone. KARE's Jennifer Hoff reports.Aug. 2, 2022.
Kentucky Woman Unknowingly Captures Photo of Ghost Figure Standing in Window of Abandoned Farmhouse
Imagine you're taking a peaceful drive in the country and you see an abandoned farmhouse in a valley and feel the need to get out of the car to take photos of it. So, you walk around the property and begin to take photos of the beautifully eerie and spooky structure. Then, you get back in your car to continue your relaxing and scenic drive through the countryside of Kentucky.
953wiki.com
Kentucky State Police To Conduct Traffic Safety Checkpoint In Post 5 District
CAMPBELLSBURG, Ky. (08/01/2022) – The Kentucky State Police Post 5 in Campbellsburg, which provides coverage for Carroll, Gallatin, Henry, Oldham, Owen, and Trimble counties, will be conducting periodic traffic safety checkpoints at approved locations in accordance with Kentucky State Police Policy. These checkpoints will be conducted in an effort to enforce the traffic laws of the Commonwealth of Kentucky. Special attention will be paid to occupant protection (seatbelt adherence), sobriety, insurance, and registration violations. A complete list of traffic safety checkpoint locations can be found at http://kentuckystatepolice.org/post5checkpoints.
WXII 12
AERIALS: An overhead look at eastern Kentucky communities ravaged by flooding
It's going to be a long road to recovery for Kentucky's Appalachian communities plagued by deadly flooding in late July. The region was swamped by more than 8 inches of rain in 48 hours and more rain came days later. After the catastrophe hit one of the poorest parts of...
Mystery Falls-The Stunning Kentucky Waterfall You Can Only Get to By Boat
Kentucky is full of stunning spots and scenic secrets, and this may just be one of Kentucky's best-kept secrets!. There's just something magical about waterfalls. Many people love finding a good waterfall to sit and enjoy for a while. In Kentucky, there are several stunning waterfalls just waiting for you to find them. Several beautiful Kentucky waterfalls are located in the Lake Cumberland area.
thelevisalazer.com
KENTUCKY POWER STORM UPDATE: Thursday, August 4, 11 a.m.
Thursday, August 4, 11 a.m. Flooding on Thursday, July 28 caused catastrophic damage to numerous communities in southeast Kentucky leaving 23,000 customers without power at the peak of the event. Summary. Approximately 2,500 customers remain without power. More than 89% of customers have been restored to power since flooding occurred...
Wisconsin river stabbing suspect makes first court appearance
Nicolae Miu, 52, is accused of killing 17-year-old Isaac Schuman and wounding four other people tubing on Wisconsin's Apple River. KARE's Lou Raguse reports.Aug. 2, 2022.
