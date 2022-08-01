ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kentucky State

Watch: Video shows helicopter rescue of 83-year-old woman from flooded Kentucky home

NBC News
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
www.nbcnews.com

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kentucky State
Local
Kentucky Accidents
Local
Kentucky Crime & Safety
WKYT 27

WATCH | Ky. mom sentenced for throwing newborn over banister in trash bag

WATCH | Jessamine Co. schools, EMS gathering items to send to flood victims. Each organization is asking for the community’s help with cramming an ambulance or school bus full of cleaning supplies, clothes, and water. Top Stories: WKYT News at 5:30 PM (8/2/2022) Updated: 7 hours ago. Top Stories:...
WOWK 13 News

Beloved cat reunited with owner after being lost in Kentucky flooding

GARRETT, KY (WOWK) – Kentucky floodwaters have left families devastated, but on Monday, one family found hope in troubled times. “It’s just destroyed everything for everybody,” said Olivia Johnson, Garrett Resident. Like so many other families, Johnson says the floodwaters destroyed her home, her parent’s home and their personal belongings. Even though she said they lost […]
KENTUCKY STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Kentucky National Guard#Rescuers#Accident
NBC News

11-year-old 'attacked' by police at California State Fair, family says

An 11-year-old Black boy was "attacked" by police during "Kids Day" at the California State Fair, according to his family and Black Lives Matter Sacramento. Elijah Hunter's family, their attorney, Black Lives Matter Sacramento and the Greater Sacramento National Association for the Advancement of Colored People gathered Monday for a news conference to demand policy changes at Cal Expo, which hosts the fair.
SACRAMENTO, CA
NBC News

Flood alerts in effect in Kentucky as rainfall continues after deadly floods

The death toll in the deadly floods in eastern Kentucky has risen to at least 37 as communities around the state are still reeling from historic rainfall that’s not yet letting up. NBC News’ George Solis explains how people impacting by the flooding and continuing threat of more devastation are coping. Aug. 2, 2022.
wvlt.tv

Woman accused of scamming good samaritans with 15-month-old infant

DOVER, Tenn. (WSMV) - A woman who used her child to scam people was arrested Friday. Stewart County Sheriff said 31-year-old Shelecia Craig was arrested after running a scam where she would pull over on the side of the road and pretend to be out of gas. Allegedly playing on good Samaritans, she would take out a gas can and her 15-month-old child and pretend to start walking to find a gas station.
STEWART COUNTY, TN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
United States National Guard
NewsBreak
Public Safety
KISS 106

Kentucky Woman Unknowingly Captures Photo of Ghost Figure Standing in Window of Abandoned Farmhouse

Imagine you're taking a peaceful drive in the country and you see an abandoned farmhouse in a valley and feel the need to get out of the car to take photos of it. So, you walk around the property and begin to take photos of the beautifully eerie and spooky structure. Then, you get back in your car to continue your relaxing and scenic drive through the countryside of Kentucky.
KENTUCKY STATE
953wiki.com

Kentucky State Police To Conduct Traffic Safety Checkpoint In Post 5 District

CAMPBELLSBURG, Ky. (08/01/2022) – The Kentucky State Police Post 5 in Campbellsburg, which provides coverage for Carroll, Gallatin, Henry, Oldham, Owen, and Trimble counties, will be conducting periodic traffic safety checkpoints at approved locations in accordance with Kentucky State Police Policy. These checkpoints will be conducted in an effort to enforce the traffic laws of the Commonwealth of Kentucky. Special attention will be paid to occupant protection (seatbelt adherence), sobriety, insurance, and registration violations. A complete list of traffic safety checkpoint locations can be found at http://kentuckystatepolice.org/post5checkpoints.
CAMPBELLSBURG, KY
99.5 WKDQ

Mystery Falls-The Stunning Kentucky Waterfall You Can Only Get to By Boat

Kentucky is full of stunning spots and scenic secrets, and this may just be one of Kentucky's best-kept secrets!. There's just something magical about waterfalls. Many people love finding a good waterfall to sit and enjoy for a while. In Kentucky, there are several stunning waterfalls just waiting for you to find them. Several beautiful Kentucky waterfalls are located in the Lake Cumberland area.
KENTUCKY STATE
thelevisalazer.com

KENTUCKY POWER STORM UPDATE: Thursday, August 4, 11 a.m.

Thursday, August 4, 11 a.m. Flooding on Thursday, July 28 caused catastrophic damage to numerous communities in southeast Kentucky leaving 23,000 customers without power at the peak of the event. Summary. Approximately 2,500 customers remain without power. More than 89% of customers have been restored to power since flooding occurred...
KENTUCKY STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy