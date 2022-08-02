ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
How Old Are Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie’s Kids?

By Michelle Kapusta
Angelia Jolie is one proud mama. The star announced that her and Brad Pitt ‘s daughter, Zahara, is attending Spelman College. Jolie took to Instagram with the news on July 31, writing : “Zahara with her Spelman sisters! Congratulations to all new students starting this year. A very special place and an honor to have a family member as a new Spelman girl.”

A number of fans commented about how fast the Jolie-Pitt kids have grown up and still remember when they were babies. Well they’re not anymore. Here’s how old each of the former couple’s six children are.

Angelina Jolie and her daugher, Zahara Jolie-Pitt, smile on the carpet at Variety’s Power Of Women | Jon Kopaloff/WireImage

Jolie adopted her first child, Maddox, when she was still married to Billy Bob Thornton

Pitt and Jolie’s oldest child, Maddox, was born on Aug. 5, 2001, in Cambodia. Jolie actually adopted him in 2002 when she was still married to Billy Bob Thornton . The two divorced the following year.

Maddox worked in the entertainment business when he was a teenager as an executive producer on the film First They Killed My Father which his mother co-wrote and directed.

In 2019, he enrolled in Yonsei University in South Korea. The Sun reported that he was studying Biochemistry, Russian, and Korean.

Jolie and Pitt adopted their son, Pax, from Vietnam, and their daughter, Zahara, from Ethiopia

Brad Pitt holding a young Pax on his one side and a young Zahara on the other | James Devaney/WireImage

The actors’ second-oldest child is Pax. He was born in Vietnam on Nov. 29, 2003, and shortly after abandoned by his birth mother. The Lara Croft: Tomb Raider star adopted him when he was 3 years old. At the time she had been dating Pitt for two years, however, Vietnam doesn’t allow adoption by non-married couples, so Jolie went through the proceedings as a single parent and Pitt was able to adopt Pax the following year in the U.S.

His sister, Zahara, was born on Jan. 8, 2005, in Ethiopia and like Pax was abandoned by her birth mother. She was adopted first by Jolie in July 2005, then by Pitt in 2006. Zahara developed health problems when she was an infant and in 2020, Jolie revealed that she had to undergo multiple surgeries.

Jolie and Pitt have 3 biological children as well

(L-R) Shiloh Jolie-Pitt, Zahara Jolie-Pitt, Angelina Jolie, Vivienne Jolie-Pitt, Maddox Jolie-Pitt, and Knox Jolie-Pitt at ‘The Eternals’ U.K. Premiere | Karwai Tang/WireImage

Jolie and Pitt have three biological kids together as well. Their oldest biological child, Shiloh, was born on May 27, 2006, in Nambia. That location was chosen by the actors to avoid intense media coverage of the birth.

Shiloh recently made a few appearances at Los Angles’s famous Millenium Dance Complex. A number of celebrities including Britney Spears, Janet Jackson, Justin Timberlake, Usher, and Jennifer Lopez also visit the studio from time to time.

On July 12, 2008, while in Nice, France, Pitt and Jolie welcomed twins Knox and Vivienne. The first photos of their little ones were sold for tens of millions, which was donated to the Jolie-Pitt foundation.

