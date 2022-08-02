ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Honolulu, HI

Teen hiker hit on head with large rock, paint can

By Elizabeth Ufi
KHON2
KHON2
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4ZcPbD_0h1BW19n00

HONOLULU (KHON2) — On Monday, first responders were sent to help a 17-year-old female hiker who suffered a head injury on Puu Ulumawao.

According to EMS, the incident happened shortly after noon when a large rock and paint can hit the girl on the head.

The Honolulu Fire Department said they received a 911 call about the injured hiker at 12:21 p.m. The geolocation of the call plotted them to be around 1,500 feet on the mountainside.

After arriving on the scene, fire personnel was able to airlift the girl to a landing zone, where medical care was transferred over to EMS by 12:54 p.m.

However, EMS said the girl refused to be taken to a hospital.

hawaiinewsnow.com

56-year-old in serious condition following apparent stabbing near Diamond Head

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Honolulu Emergency Medical Services said a man is in serious condition following an apparent stabbing early Monday morning. Officials said a 56-year-old was treated for a stab wound to the upper torso. Authorities said the incident happened around 2:40 a.m. on Diamond Head Road. Honolulu police have...
HONOLULU, HI
KITV.com

Makiki home with over 12 dogs forces residents to stay in a tent

A rundown house in Makiki is facing several violations, and some tenants are fed up with what they say has made their home unlivable. 'It looks like the ghetto': Makiki home slapped with violation notice for litter. Several dogs, debris, and a makeshift blue tarp tent sit outside of a...
HONOLULU, HI
