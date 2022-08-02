Buffalo police commissioner says Rochester officer's death hits close to home

Read on 13wham.com
Fun in the Sun at Papi Grande’s Beach BarJ.M. LesinskiBuffalo, NY
Summer Cuisine and Then Some at Taste of Orchard ParkJ.M. LesinskiOrchard Park, NY
This Man Paid Off the Mortgage for the Family of Someone Killed in the Buffalo ShootingKennardo G. JamesBuffalo, NY
Josh Allen Has Been Named as The Scariest Player for 2022PamKazBuffalo, NY
Dramatic rise of gun violence amid teens and young adults – Treasure Coast resources to help before tragedy strikesEllen ContrerasVero Beach, FL
13 WHAM
Father of victim in fatal hit-and-run calls for someone to take accountability
Rochester, N.Y. — Frederick Jones is calling out for someone to take accountability for the death of his son. Jones is in shambles after his 19-year-old son never made it home from the beach, Wednesday morning. Jared Jones was doing what he loved-riding his bike- when he was suddenly...
13 WHAM
Man accused of threatening to kill Black people at Buffalo grocery stores
Buffalo, N.Y. — A man faces federal charges after he allegedly used Twitter to threaten to kill Black people at Buffalo grocery stores, following a deadly mass shooting in May. The threats began two days after the May 14 massacre at Tops on Jefferson Avenue in Buffalo left 10...
13 WHAM
Man sentenced for 2020 homicide in Rochester
Rochester, N.Y. — A parolee has been sentenced for fatally shooting another man two years ago. Jamil Knox was sentenced to 20 years to life in the New York State Department of Corrections, after being convicted of manslaughter for the shooting death of Alondo Lathrop Jr. on Wabash Street Aug. 4, 2020.
13 WHAM
RPD investigating kidnapping on Norton Street
Rochester, N.Y. — Rochester police are investigating a kidnapping after a car was stolen Wednesday on Norton Street with a 4-year-old inside. Police say the child was safely recovered when the car was found with the child still inside a few streets away. Police are investigating the incident as...
13 WHAM
Rochester police investigate stabbing on Otis Street
Rochester, N.Y. — Rochester Police are investigating after a man was stabbed on the city's west side late Wednesday night. Police say officers responded to the Burger King on Lyell Avenue around 10:00 p.m. for the report of a stabbing. When police arrived to the scene, they found a...
13 WHAM
Duo charged after police find cocaine during Thruway traffic stop
Junius, N.Y. — Two men from out of state face federal charges after New York State Police found approximately 645 grams of cocaine during a traffic stop Tuesday. Police stopped an eastbound car with Massachusetts plates on the New York State Thruway near Exit 41 in Seneca County. A trooper noticed a strong odor of marijuana while approaching the vehicle. A search revealed about $18,000 in cash, along with a gift-wrapped package containing cocaine.
13 WHAM
Man faces several charges after domestic incident in Livingston County
York, N.Y. — An Allegany County man is accused of punching another male and shoving a female into a shower during a domestic dispute in Livingston County. Deputies responded to Flats Road in York around 8 p.m. Tuesday. An investigation found that Tony Gaddy, 20, of Canaseraga, punched another male in the face and injured him. Gaddy also allegedly damaged a wall inside the home after shoving a female into it.
13 WHAM
Free child seat inspections in Livingston, Orleans, and Wayne counties
Livingston County, N.Y. — The Governor’s Traffic Safety Committee will hold free car seat checks this month. They begin this weekend on Saturday in Geneseo. It will be held from 9 a.m. to noon at Highland Park on Highland Road. More car seat checks will be held:. from...
13 WHAM
Witness recounts fatal hit-and-run on Lake Avenue
Rochester, N.Y. — The family of 19-year-old Jared Jones says he was the victim of a fatal hit-and-run on Lake Avenue near Burley Road early Wednesday morning. Ethan Mastrodonato lives on Burley Road. He and his brother decided to take a different route on their nightly walk when they witnessed the crash.
13 WHAM
Duo arrested for crack, meth, fentanyl in car on 390 in Avon
Avon, N.Y. — Two people from Allegany County face several charges after police found crack cocaine, methamphetamine and fentanyl in their car in Livingston County. An investigator pulled over David and Lisa Phearsdorf, both 38, of Bolivar, Wednesday on Interstate 390 in Avon for a traffic violation. The investigator...
13 WHAM
Charity walk to honor Officer Anthony Mazurkiewicz at Greece Ridge Mall Saturday
Greece, N.Y. — The Operation Patriot foundation is responding to the tragic death of Rochester Police Officer Anthony Mazurkiewicz. On Saturday, the non-profit organization held a community charity walk at the Mall of Greece Ridge Center in his honor. This was the third time Operation Patriot Foundation has help...
13 WHAM
Good People Deserve Wins Too holds 24-hour tailgate experience fundraiser
Rochester, N.Y. — Good People Deserve Wins Too is holding a Walk To Win 24-hour tailgate experience fundraiser Friday and Saturday. They are a minority and all-women-run non-profit organization aiming to strengthen the community by empowering and enhancing the youth. The event started at 3:00 p.m. at the Brockport...
13 WHAM
Swimming hours extended in Charlotte due to heat
Rochester, N.Y. — Sweltering heat is expected over the next few days. Ontario Beach Park has extended swimming hours Saturday and Sunday. The beach is open from 11 a.m. until 8 p.m. Lifeguards will be on duty. A reminder: glass containers and pets are prohibited from park grounds. For...
13 WHAM
Recovery mission underway for missing swimmer on Canandaigua Lake
Gorham, N.Y. — The Ontario County Sheriff's Office will continue a recovery mission for a missing swimmer on Canandaigua Lake on Saturday morning. The missing man had gone boating with his brother when he jumped off to go swimming and never resurfaced, according to authorities on scene. "The brother...
13 WHAM
Lyell Ave. homicide suspect arrested
Rochester, N.Y. — A man faces charges for a fatal shooting on the city's west side last month. According to police, Joseph K. Scott, 32, shot and killed Derek Taylor, 36, at the corner of Lyell Avenue and Whitney Street around 1:40 a.m. July 24. Investigators learned Taylor had...
13 WHAM
Bright Spot: Making a difference
Rochester, N.Y. — Our bright spot shines on employees of Rochester Gas and Electric. They recently spent a day volunteering at two local Habitat For Humanity projects. One team, in Rochester, helped with the sawing and framing of the final exterior wall of a home. Then in Canandaigua, a...
13 WHAM
Hochul answers on bail reform a second day after NYC Mayor ramps up pressure on Albany
New York State (WRGB) — Governor Kathy Hochul (D-New York) held a news conference in Albany Thursday to showcase ghost guns New York State Police have taken off the streets, but the conversation quickly turned back toward the issue of bail reform. For Hochul, this was day two of...
13 WHAM
Tensions flare between opposing factions of Cayuga Nation
Varick, N.Y. — Tensions are rising again in the Cayuga Nation, stemming from a conflict between two factions on the tribe's land in Seneca County. Sheriff's deputies were called Wednesday to a scene in Varick for a report of suspicious activity. They found a conflict over the demolition of buildings ordered by Cayuga Nation leader Clint Halftown.
13 WHAM
A few areas will see rain today in WNY
Rochester, NY (WHAM) - A weak front over WNY will produce some rain showers and isolated thunderstorms later this morning into the afternoon. It appears that the greatest chance for rain will be south of Rochester later this afternoon. A few thunderstorms are possible south of the Thruway, but it...
13 WHAM
RCSD teacher contract negotiations deadlocked
Rochester, N.Y. — Further delays on contracts for Rochester City School district teachers. The previous agreements expired at the end of June and the teacher's union says they've been unable to agree on a new contract. This comes as the district has nearly 400 teacher vacancies for the upcoming...
