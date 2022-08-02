ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lexington, KY

$3,466,795 raised for Kentucky Flood Relief!

By Web Staff
 9 days ago
$3,466,795 has already been raised for the Kentucky Flood Relief.

On Tuesday, Coach Cal, Kelly & Joe Craft, and the Kentucky men’s basketball team came together to host an open practice at Rupp Arena, in partnership with the American Red Cross and LEX 18 for the telethon.

A donation to the American Red Cross will provide immediate relief to those who really need it.

If you missed the telethon, you can still donate by scanning the QR code on the graphic or visiting the online donation site .

Lexington Humane Society to receive $35,000 grant

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — Lexington Humane Society will receive a $35,000 grant investment from national nonprofit Petco Love. Petco Love was founded in 1999 in a Petco partnership with a goal to "create a future in which no pet is unnecessarily euthanized," according to Susanne Kogut, president of Petco Love.
LEXINGTON, KY
