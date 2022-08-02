$3,466,795 raised for Kentucky Flood Relief!

$3,466,795 has already been raised for the Kentucky Flood Relief.

On Tuesday, Coach Cal, Kelly & Joe Craft, and the Kentucky men’s basketball team came together to host an open practice at Rupp Arena, in partnership with the American Red Cross and LEX 18 for the telethon.

A donation to the American Red Cross will provide immediate relief to those who really need it.

If you missed the telethon, you can still donate by scanning the QR code on the graphic or visiting the online donation site .