Motorcyclists family speaks out after weekend crash leaves one dead

By Ashley Holden
 2 days ago
New court documents are providing more details about a fatal crash, involving four motorcyclists.

19-year-old Tucker Colby was killed while riding with friends early Sunday morning as he and his friends were heading home near 51st Avenue and Union Hills Road .

Police said they suspected the driver of being impaired.

“Within half a second everything had happened,” said 18-year-old Carson Smith.

Smith telling ABC15 he remembers getting up and being in shock.

Phoenix police said the four were riding when a car drove through a red light and tried to turn. Two of the riders, including Tucker, collided with the car.

“Both Micheal and I, as soon as we knew 911 was on the way, we both got to taking turns taking care of both riders,” said Smith.

Tucker died at the hospital from his injuries, just 36 hours later Smith is okay but covered in road rash.

“The physical pain doesn't really match to the mental,” said Smith.

“There’s always an aspect of the unknown and the uncontrollable,” said Tucker’s brother Dillon Colby. “Unfortunately what we’re seeing here is exactly that.”

Dillon, who’s a certified motorcycle safety instructor, said he and his brother rode hundreds of miles together.

“When I tell you he was one of the best riders I've ever seen,” said Dillon.

Both Smith and Dillon describe Tucker, even at 19, as an old soul, a safe rider and selfless.

New court documents said the driver, Jaimie Arce, told officers she was drinking before getting behind the wheel and admitted to running the red light.

The documents say one of the riders was wearing a camera, which shows the motorcyclists having a green light.

Arce is charged with manslaughter, aggravated assault and endangerment.

“Right now were just playing it day by day, hour by hour, minute by minute,” said Dillon.

Tucker’s family says they are just starting to process and figure out how to move forward. They told ABC15 they’re planning to use part of the money raised through GoFundMe to leave a bench or marker near the scene.

“He would’ve wanted to help someone even in death,” said Dillon. “I'm sure he's still trying to figure out how he can help us.”

Comments / 4

Mama Bear
1d ago

She admitted to drinking and driving. She needs to have maximum punishment! How hard is it to either not drink at all, or call an Uber if you do plan on drinking? It's called being responsible!

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
IN THIS ARTICLE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
