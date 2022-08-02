ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stockton, CA

(Video) MMA Fighter’s Nose Gets Rearranged, Later Put Back Into Place

By Abhinav Kini
MiddleEasy
MiddleEasy
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article
middleeasy.com

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
bjpenndotcom

The Iranian Hulk makes his boxing debut (Video)

The ‘Iranian Hulk’ made his boxing debut yesterday, Sunday July 31st in Dubai. Sajad Gharibi, 30, known as the ‘Iranian Hulk’ got in the boxing ring with rival social media personality Djumanov Almat Bakhytovich, known online as ‘The Kazakh Titan’. Taking to Instagram, Gharibi...
COMBAT SPORTS
411mania.com

WWE Announces Suspension & Fine to Ronda Rousey For SummerSlam Attack

Ronda Rousey is paying the price for her actions against a WWE official at SummerSlam, “suspending” and “fining” her on Monday. The company announced today that Rousey has been (in-storyline, of course) given a suspension and fined an undisclosed amount for attacking the referee after her match with Liv Morgan at SummerSlam. Morgan retained the title because the referee missed her tapping out and counted a pinfall because Rousey’s shoulders were down.
WWE
wrestlinginc.com

Big Update On When Ronda Rousey Is Expected To Return To WWE TV

Lost in all the excitement of who may or may not have been appearing on “WWE Raw” yesterday was the fact that Ronda Rousey is currently in a bit of trouble, at least in storyline. The former “SmackDown” Women’s Champion is currently serving a “suspension” for her actions at WWE SummerSlam, though some new information suggests Rousey won’t be gone all that long.
WWE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
City
Los Angeles, CA
City
Stockton, CA
Stockton, CA
Sports
Local
California Sports
wrestlinginc.com

Liv Morgan Reveals Top WWE Star She Had A Crush On

Over the years, SmackDown Women’s Champion Liv Morgan has made no bones about how much she idolized John Cena growing up, revealing several times that she had a massive crush on the 16-time World Champion. Besides their mutual love for pro wrestling, Morgan and Cena are also renowned sneaker...
WWE
The Spun

Look: Paige Spiranac Reacts To Wild Tiger Woods Offer News

The LIV Tour has taken golf by storm this year. The organization has taken some of the PGA Tour's best golfers and it's led to some rifts among some of the players and fans. Tiger Woods, who's widely considered to be one of the best golfers of all time, was offered between $700-$800 million to join LIV Golf.
GOLF
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Urijah Faber
ComicBook

Top Wrestler Robbed in Nashville During SummerSlam Weekend

Like WWE WrestleMania 38 before it, this past weekend's WWE SummerSlam was a mecca for all things professional wrestling. Nashville hosted WWE's biggest party of the summer on Saturday night, but also welcomed Game Changer Wrestling, Black Label Pro, Starrcast V, and many more to the country music town. Among those events was New Japan Pro Wrestling's Music City Mayhem, which featured major players like AEW's Jon Moxley and FTR, the United Empire, and former IWGP Junior Heavyweight Champion Hiromu Takahashi. While Takahashi was victorious in his singles bout against Blake Christian, he left Nashville as the victim of a robbery. Upon returning to his hotel room after the NJPW event, Takahashi noticed that a bulk of his possessions had gone missing.
NASHVILLE, TN
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Model Photo

Josephine Skriver is ready for football. The longtime model and Sports Illustrated Swimsuit star is excited for her Las Vegas Raiders to make a run at the Super Bowl this season. Skriver, a Danish model, is a die-hard fan of the Silver and Black. "Summer in San Diego. Also.. THIRTY...
NFL
wrestlingrumors.net

Ronda Rousey Suspended By WWE

I guess you can’t do that. According to a report from WWE.com, Ronda Rousey has been fined an undisclosed amount and will be suspended from the company. This is due to her attack on referee Dan Engler at SummerSlam 2022, following her match with Liv Morgan for the Smackdown Women’s Championship.
WWE
FitnessVolt.com

Iranian Hulk Brutally Destroyed By Kazakh Titan In The First Round

After many years of anticipation, Sajad Gharibi, better known as the Iranian Hulk, finally entered the boxing ring for his first official fight. His fight against Djumanov Almat Bakhytovich, better known as Kazakh Titan, took place on July 31, 2022, at the P7 Arena in Dubai. Despite the fact that no one really expected great things from this fight, it was nonetheless a very disappointing sporting spectacle, but Kazakh Titan emerged victorious.
COMBAT SPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mma Fighter#Combat#Mma#A1 Combat 4
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Mixed Martial Arts
NewsBreak
UFC
NewsBreak
Combat Sports
NewsBreak
Sports
MiddleEasy

Julianna Peña Provides Update On UFC 277 Injuries, Wants Trilogy Fight

Peña clears the air on how serious her injuries are. Peña starts the campaign for a trilogy fight with Nunes. The main event of this past weekend’s UFC 277 card did not disappoint the fans. An all-out brawl between former champion Julianna Peña and new champion Amanda Nunes showed how tough the ladies in the UFC bantamweight division are. Both fighters came out of the bout bloodied and swollen. UFC president Dana White said afterward that Peña had a “chunk” missing from her forehead. Both Peña and Nunes seemed to take a great deal of damage to their faces in the fight.
UFC
Fox News

MMA fighter witnesses New York City assault, immediately leaps into action and takes down suspect

A mixed martial artist who witnessed an assault in New York City last week immediately got involved to subdue the assailant, he said on social media. Trained in boxing, judo and Brazilian jiu-jitsu, Ro Malabanan utilized his skills to take down a man who was allegedly attacking people in Manhattan’s Soho shopping district last Wednesday, he shared in a video on social media.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
bjpenndotcom

Brendan Schaub shoots down Amanda Nunes vs. Julianna Pena trilogy fight: “This wasn’t competitive”

Brendan Schaub doesn’t see how Julianna Pena can call for a trilogy against Amanda Nunes. The two squared off last Saturday night in the main event of UFC 277. It was a rematch of their prior encounter last December. That bout saw a massive upset, as Pena defeated Nunes via second-round submission. With the victory, ‘The Venezuelan Vixen’ became UFC women’s bantamweight champion.
UFC
MMA Fighting

PFL CEO says ‘outreach’ being made for Kayla Harrison vs. Cris Cyborg, hopes to be in Nate Diaz talks as well

Can PFL turn Kayla Harrison vs. Cris Cyborg into a reality?. Cyborg, the reigning Bellator women’s featherweight champion, is currently one of the biggest free agents in MMA after her contract expired this summer following a successful title defense over Arlene Blencowe in Bellator 279. On Wednesday’s episode of The MMA Hour, PFL CEO Peter Murray said the promotion has reached out to Cyborg and still hopes to facilitate a deal that could lead to a matchup between her and PFL star Harrison, regardless of whether it’s under the PFL umbrella or as a co-promotion with Bellator.
UFC
MiddleEasy

MiddleEasy

Denver, CO
15K+
Followers
4K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 2009, MiddleEasy.com provides UFC News daily MMA News, Fight Results, Street Fights, Weekly Rumors, Interviews, Analysis and complete coverage of the MMA sports.

 https://middleeasy.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy