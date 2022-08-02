ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Francisco, CA

Takeaways from Day 5 of 49ers training camp

By Kyle Madson
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0OtN22_0h1BUDaq00

The pads are finally on! Now things are getting serious at training camp for the 49ers. While it’s still worth scaling back sweeping declarations about the season based on practice, opinions can be educated better now that there’s more physicality and contact in these training camp sessions.

Here’s what went down on Day 5 and what we’re making of it:

Deebo!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3rWELR_0h1BUDaq00
(Photo by Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images)

Deebo Samuel made his 2022 debut and for the first time all offseason participated with his teammates in a practice. In mandatory minicamp he stayed off to the side doing conditioning. He followed that same path the first four days of camp. He agreed to a three-year extension on Sunday, then signed the deal Monday before practice. He’ll be eased into work so he didn’t go through a full session, but his No. 19 jersey was definitely on the field.

Javon Kinlaw rests

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2rBhri_0h1BUDaq00
(AP Photo/Jeff Chiu)

Kinlaw sat out the first padded practice, but there’s no cause for concern. The 49ers are simply giving their defensive tackle a routine maintenance day following a day off. Keeping him healthy is key for San Francisco’s defense this year. It wouldn’t be surprising if maintenance days are a regular thing for Kinlaw throughout the year.

Going off script

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3y6HrV_0h1BUDaq00
Stan Szeto-USA TODAY Sports

The 49ers’ pass rush is forcing quarterback Trey Lance to do a lot of things off schedule in the offense. This has some pros and cons. The good news is San Francisco’s defense looks the part of a championship-caliber unit, and Lance was able to make some terrific plays by getting outside the pocket. The bad news is the offensive line is struggling early and the 49ers would probably like to see Lance get into more of a rhythm with plays running on time. Being able to escape a good pass rush and still make a play is one of the benefits of the team’s change to Lance at QB though, and his penchant for making plays when things break down will come in handy for him and San Francisco in 2022. Now the club just needs to ensure its offensive line gives him time to make plays within the structure of the offense as well.

Contested catch Kittle

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Sk4BT_0h1BUDaq00
Stan Szeto-USA TODAY Sports

One of the few knocks on George Kittle through the early part of his career was that he was not a super effective pass catcher in traffic. That changed some last year, and it appears to be carrying over into training camp this year with the tight end tearing multiple receptions away from defenders. Lance and Kittle need to be on the same page, but it’ll be a lot easier on the first-time starting QB if his TE is going to make those receptions in tight coverage. That should also be helpful in keeping Kittle’s touchdown numbers up after he posted a career-high six TDs last season.

Brandon Aiyuk keeps shining

With Samuel out of the first four practices, Aiyuk shined as the team’s No. 1 receiver. That didn’t change with Samuel back in action. He was the recipient of a couple big plays from Lance, and made this catch over Jimmie Ward in one-on-one drills:

Pads don't change the OL

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4SqSzv_0h1BUDaq00
(Photo by Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images)

Pads coming on didn’t change the 49ers’ training camp plan on the offensive line. They rotated tackles Trent Williams and Mike McGlinchey out. Rookie fourth-round pick Spencer Burford remained at right guard while Jake Brendel worked as the first-team center. Burford’s emergence continues to be the surprise of training camp, and he appears to be the unlikely frontrunner for the starting RG spot with Aaron Banks likely to hold down the left guard job.

Elijah Mitchell's role

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Xm1Qa_0h1BUDaq00
Stan Szeto-USA TODAY Sports

A crowded running back room doesn’t seem to be cutting into Mitchell’s role as the team’s No. 1 running back. ESPN’s Nick Wagoner observed Mitchell is earning a lion’s share of the first-team run early in camp. He was the 49ers’ best running back last year and the team treated him as such. This season the club would probably like to see another back emerge who could effectively split time with Mitchell. For now it appears the plan is to roll with Mitchell as the workhorse back, though that could change quickly with Tyrion Davis-Price, Trey Sermon and others vying for carries.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Spun

Big Fight At 49ers Practice On Tuesday Afternoon

Tuesday brought yet another training camp scuffle ahead of the 2022 season. According to San Francisco 49ers insider David Lombardi of The Athletic, veteran linebacker Fred Warner got into a touch up with up-and-coming wide receiver Brandon Aiyuk after the whistle during today's practice. "The annoyance escalated into a melee,"...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
ClutchPoints

Odell Beckham Jr’s 3-word response to Sean McVay’s recruiting message

The Los Angeles Rams have begun their road to repeat following the franchise’s second Super Bowl victory last season. It has been a fairly eventful offseason for the franchise which included landing Bobby Wagner, Allen Robinson, and a few others. However, one notable missing player from the championship roster is Odell Beckham Jr. Rams’ Coach Sean McVay sent a message to the star wide receiver to which OBJ recently chimed back in on via Twitter:
LOS ANGELES, CA
FanSided

Cowboys: Tyler Smith looking like a first-round pick with the pads on

Cowboys first-round draft pick, offensive lineman, Tyler Smith, is looking the part in the first couple days of full practice. With the 24th overall selection in the 2022 NFL Draft, the Dallas Cowboys selected Tyler Smith, an offensive tackle from the University of Tulsa. So far in training camp, it is looking as if they made a great choice in doing so. The Cowboys threw on pads yesterday for the first time in training camp, and Smith didn’t hold anything back in his first opportunity to truly display his strength with his new team.
TULSA, OK
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
San Francisco, CA
Football
County
San Francisco, CA
City
San Francisco, CA
Local
California Football
San Francisco, CA
Sports
Local
California Sports
Larry Brown Sports

Key Broncos WR out for season with torn ACL

The Denver Broncos have suffered a major blow to their offense in just the second week of NFL training camp. Wide receiver Tim Patrick went down with a significant knee injury during Tuesday’s practice. He was later reported to have suffered a torn ACL. Running back Damarea Crockett also...
DENVER, CO
NBC Sports

Warriors get needed toughness, dog mindset in Green signing

The Warriors lost more than stats and numbers with their handful of subtractions in free agency this summer. A piece of their heart and soul vanished, becoming memories of a championship celebration instead of members of the squad going forward. Juan Toscano-Anderson always will represent Oakland and Dub Nation will...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
George Kittle
Person
Jimmie Ward
The Spun

49ers Make Veteran Signing Following Injury Loss

The San Francisco 49ers have added a veteran defensive lineman after losing Maurice Hurst to injury. San Francisco announced on Monday afternoon that the team has signed Akeem Spence to a one-year deal. Hurst suffered a torn biceps during practice on Friday which will put him out for the entire...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
The Spun

Rams Wide Receiver Scheduled To Have Surgery

Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Van Jefferson is headed toward another knee operation. Head coach Sean McVay told reporters, via Jonathan Jones of CBS Sports, Monday that Jefferson will undergo his second knee surgery Tuesday. McVay set the timetable at "a few weeks" and is unsure if the 26-year-old will start the season.
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Penn State adds former NFL QB as offensive analyst

Penn State has a new addition to the football staff, and he brings a bit of NFL experience at the quarterback position. Charlie Frye, who was most recently a quarterbacks coach with the NFL’s Miami Dolphins in 2021, has joined the Penn State staff as an offensive analyst. Greg Pickel of On3 was among the first to report the news of the staff addition. Frye played college football for Akron and was a third-round pick of the Cleveland Browns in the 2005 NFL draft, a rare draft that went down without a single player from Penn State drafted but did see...
STATE COLLEGE, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#49ers#Day 5#American Football
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Why you shouldn't sleep on the 2022 Seattle Seahawks

Seahawks fans could probably use a dose of positivity right now. Shortly before their first post-Russell Wilson preseason begins, the team is in a bit of disarray. Drew Lock and Geno Smith can’t score against an unproven defense, Pete Carroll is home with COVID, Jamal Adams is injured again and DK Metcalf is scuffling with teammates at practice. That’s just this week and it’s not even Wednesday.
SEATTLE, WA
Larry Brown Sports

Cowboys sign 4-time Pro Bowl defender

The Dallas Cowboys have found a player to help compensate for the loss of Randy Gregory in free agency. Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reported on Wednesday that the Cowboys have agreed to a one-year deal with veteran linebacker Anthony Barr. The deal is for a reported $3 million. The...
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
San Francisco 49ers
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

7 players tried out for Broncos on Wednesday

Looking to fill two open roster spots following the injuries suffered by wide receiver Tim Patrick and running back Damarea Crockett, the Denver Broncos brought in seven players for tryouts on Wednesday. The Broncos brought in three running backs: Max Borghi, Jaquan Hardy and Jaylen Samuels. Hardy is a second-year...
DENVER, CO
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

135K+
Followers
180K+
Post
51M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy