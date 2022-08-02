Microsoft Says Emails with Tables Cause Outlook, Word to Stop Responding

www.itechpost.com
Related
Google’s new look for Gmail is now arriving in your inbox
In late January this year, Google previewed a new layout for Gmail with deeper Meet, Chat, and Spaces integration. Initially, the big G made the redesign available on an opt-in basis i.e., you had to switch to the integrated view manually. Then, in late June, it released the new Gmail look with Material You coating on top on an opt-out basis. Now, the company is rolling out the integrated view in Gmail to all users who have Chat turned on.
Google just banned 52 malware Android apps from the Play store, you should delete them now
For as many people as it employs, Google can’t stop every malicious app from sneaking its way onto Google Play. That’s why security researchers are such a hugely valuable resource. For example, earlier this week, the cloud security company Zscaler revealed that Google recently banned a whopping 52 malware-laced Android apps from the store.
itechpost.com
Oracle Starts Layoffs in US Customer Experience Unit; Job Cuts Also Expected in Canada, EU
Reports said that Oracle will reduce workers across the U.S., Canada, India, and some parts of Europe. Oracle is laying off employees in its U.S. customer experience division, a move that suggests a slowdown in the company's consumer analytics and advertising services. The customer experience division has long lagged behind the growth of the rest of the software company, according to Bloomberg.
notebookcheck.net
Apple prepares Android users for iPhone 14 switch with detailed video
It seems that Apple is preparing Android users for the launch of the iPhone 14 series, which will include a new 'Max' model. Anticipated for a September release, the iPhone 14 series is rumoured to Apple's first with punch-hole displays, albeit only for the iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max. In anticipation of these changes, Apple has released a four-and-a-half-minute video in which it explains what Android users can expect when switching to an iPhone.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Business Insider
How to combine Word documents into a single file
You can combine Word documents by using the Object button in the Insert tab. Choose Text from File in the Object drop-down menu to automatically add a selected file to your master document. You can add as many documents as you like to a single file and then save the...
Gmail warning for BILLIONS over ‘hacked logins’ – check your Google now
BILLIONS of web passwords have been leaked online in recent years – and your logins might be included. If you use any online services – especially an email app like Gmail or Outlook – then you should check them regularly. Google has previously warned about the staggering...
21 Chinese warplanes, including more than a dozen fighter aircraft, flew through Taiwan's air defense zone on the day of Pelosi's visit
On the day House Speaker Nancy Pelosi arrived in Taipei, Chinese warplanes flew through Taiwan's ADIZ. China also kicked off military drills.
itechpost.com
Is Apple Delaying the iPadOS 16 Launch?
With massive changes to multitasking and collaboration features in iPadOS 16, which make users and developers become more familiar with the new Stage Manager user interface. Because of this, anonymous sources told Bloomberg's Mark Gurman, Apple is poised to push back the llaunch of iPadOS 16, and not simultaneously with the iOS unlike in previous years. According to Gurman, users should expect an iPhone software update in September, nefore an iPad sotware upgrade in October primarily due to Stage Manager.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Microsoft blocked malicious macros, but hackers have found another way
Now that macros in downloaded Microsoft Office files are officially dead (opens in new tab), it was only a matter of time before hackers came up with a new scheme. According to cybersecurity experts Proofpoint, they’ve found not one, not two, but three new methods to get victims to download malware.
Elon Musk's dad says he's not proud of Elon alone because the whole family has done 'a lot of things for a long time'
Elon Musk's father, Errol, said on an Australian radio show he wasn't proud of his billionaire son alone. Errol said the family had done "a lot of things," though he added Elon had "really surpassed the mark." Errol said Elon's younger brother, Kimbal, was his "pride and joy." Elon Musk's...
The Verge
Quick fixes: restoring pages of tabs on Chrome
I was forced to manually shut down Chrome and reboot my computer — losing dozens of tabs. Use History to restore complete Chrome windows, including all groups and tabs. Over the weekend, I needed to use my somewhat elderly MacBook Pro — the one I usually use for work — for a Zoom call. Unfortunately, I had been running several work projects and had two iterations of Chrome going, each with about 40 or 50 tabs. (Okay, I had a couple of other apps going as well.) As a result, when I began to run Zoom, the computer started to go on strike.
technewstoday.com
How to Clear Formatting in Word
Most of the time, when we copy some texts or paragraphs from the internet and paste them into our Word file, we get the source formatting. For instance, large headings, hyperlinks, bold texts, and whatnot. It makes us difficult to go through or read them. But you can take it...
Business Insider
The US's 'lightning carrier' concept may have lessons for China's growing navy
The US Navy and Marine Corps recently demonstrated the "lightning carrier" concept on an amphibious assault ship for the first time. During the exercise this spring, sailors and Marines operated 20 F-35B jets from USS Tripoli. Military analysts say China could learn from the tactic to improve its own navy...
itechpost.com
Pinterest’s Shuffles App: Here is Everything You Need to Know — Is It Available for Everyone?
Shuffles is a new iOS social networking app from Pinterest's TwoTwenty incubator, which launched Pinterest TV live shopping last fall. Pinterest's TwoTwenty Incubator Develops a New iOS Social Networking App. According to a report from TechCrunch cited by The Verge, Pinterest has just launched a brand-new social media app for...
The Windows Club
Stop Messenger from opening on startup in Windows 11/10
Facebook Messenger is not the best-rated app on the Microsoft Store, but it is still very popular. However, many users do not want it to launch at startup, though the application is configured to launch at startup. If you wish to stop Facebook Messenger from opening on Startup on your PC, please read through this article on the website.
Microsoft Edge is finally on the up following Internet Explorer retirement
New figures have claimed around one in 10 Internet users are now using Microsoft Edge following the retirement of Internet Explorer. The latest Statcounter data (opens in new tab) shows that Edge had reached 10.62% of the global market share in June 2022, overtaking Apple’s Safari to bring it into second place among desktop browsers.
itechpost.com
CRYPTO 101: These are the Terms That Anyone Investing in Crypto Should Know
Cryptocurrency is one of the most revolutionary inventions of this century. The current state of cryptocurrency might be bearish and is in a "crypto winter." This time can be useful to brush up on all of your confusion surrounding this new currency that has been talked about. As people jump...
Phone Arena
Google leaves a clue telling us what month it will release the final version of Android 13
It was Mick Jagger who famously sang, "I'm not waiting for a lady, I'm just waiting on Android 13." Or something like that. When Google dropped Android 13 beta 4, which was a release candidate (RC) build last month, it appeared that we could see a much earlier release of Android 13 than expected. After all, last year's Android 12 wasn't made available to Pixel owners until October 19th.
How to download Google Chrome on your Mac
Even though using an Android device with a Mac might seem counterproductive, plenty of people use that combination. Each person might have different reasons for making that choice. Some may not appreciate the philosophy behind iOS and prefer a more open and flexible platform like Android. Others may find macOS to be almost as open and stable as Android. However, choosing not to have an iPhone means your phone doesn't natively sync with your Mac, at least not as instinctively as it would if you had an Apple handset.
The Windows Club
Spotify Desktop and Mobile not Synced
One of the best things about Spotify or any online music and video platform is that it syncs across devices. However, some users have complained that Spotify Desktop and Mobile are not synced. In this post, we will talk about this issue and see what you can do to resolve this issue.
Comments / 0