Lupe Fiasco Speaks on Problems With Former Label Atlantic Records

www.complex.com
Related
Wiz Khalifa Tells Club DJs They Suck in Onstage Rant, Offers to Fight If They Want – Watch
Wiz Khalifa went off on two DJs at a recent show for allegedly messing up the music on his set. On Friday (July 29), Wiz had an album release event for his new Multiverse LP at Poppy nightclub in Los Angeles. However, video has surfaced from the celebratory shindig that shows Wiz Khalifa going off on two DJs.
musictimes.com
Lupe Fiasco Blasts Atlantic Records For 'Greed' In Fiery Twitter Rant After Fan Inquiry
Lupe Fiasco has spoken out against Atlantic Records, his former music label, on allegations of breach of contract, and even unfair label management. In a fiery Twitter rant, the GRAMMY-Award winning rapper has aired out his experience within the reputable label before parting ways with them in 2009. Lupe Fiasco...
thesource.com
Lupe Fiasco Says Atlantic Records Would Only Promote His Music if “They Owned a Large Portion of Them”
Lupe Fiasco is pulling back the curtain on his departure from Atlantic Records after a Twitter user offered a reason for him leaving. Twitter User @Bobby_McFly stated Lupe left due to not wanting to make pop records, but the Chicago rapper revealed that was not the case. “Not accurate,” Fiasco...
hotnewhiphop.com
NBA Youngboy's "The Last Slimeto" Is Officially Turned In To Atlantic Records
The anticipation surrounding NBA Youngboy's next studio album, The Last Slimeto is high. He came into 2022 strong with the release of projects like Colors and Better Than You with DaBaby but he's remained rather lowkey since. Over the past few weeks, he's ramped up the rollout with a string of singles as fans anticipated the release.
RELATED PEOPLE
Tyler Perry took care of a legendary actress for last 15 years of her life: 'I’ve never said this publicly'
Actor/director Tyler Perry recently revealed that he took care of legendary actress Cicely Tyson for last the 15 years of her life: ‘I’ve never said this publicly.’
Erykah Badu Twerks Her Bountiful Cakes On Stage During Meg Thee Stallion’s Concert
If them girls from Texas know how to do anything at all, it’s shake what their mothers gave them. Just ask Megan Thee Stallion and Erykah Badu. Our favorite Houston Hottie posted a reel to her Instagram that showed Badu hopping on stage during her concert in Switzerland. Dressed comfortable in denim shorts, a white tee shirt, and a pair of sneakers, the eclectic Neo-soul singer blessed the crowd with a lil rump shaking before getting on all fours and twerking her life away to Megan’s song, Kitty Kat.
hotnewhiphop.com
JAY-Z Tells Kevin Hart He Doesn't Accept Money For Features: "I Never Charge"
When it comes to giving features, JAY-Z is a pretty generous guy (to those in his good book, that is). During a sit-down with Kevin Hart for the comedian's Peacock series, Hart to Heart, the father of three spilled the tea on how much it costs to get a feature from him, what attracts him to working with certain artists over others, and his future plans – including the possibility of retirement.
Wendy Williams: Ex-Husband Reiterates That Charlemagne Tha God Introduced Him to His Mistress
Charlemagne Tha God was once close friends with Wendy Williams and her ex-husband. The radio host says Williams' ex tried to sabotage his career.
IN THIS ARTICLE
musictimes.com
Cardi B Hit Fan on the Head Multiple Times at Wireless Festival? Videos Show Truth
A video circulating online shows Cardi B thrusting her microphone into the audience during her set at Wireless Festival this past weekend. It got people thinking she hit a fan multiple times on the head. While Cardi B said there was no fight, some who caught a glimpse of that video begged to differ.
50 Cent Reacts To Brooklyn Bishop Being Robbed Of Jewelry During Sermon
Click here to read the full article. News of the brazen armed robbery of a Brooklyn Bishop delivering a sermon during a livestream has garnered commentary from people all over social media. Some have voiced shock, while others have questioned why the clergyman was wearing expensive jewelry to begin with. Known for weighing in on various matters of public interest, from politics to tabloid fodder, rapper 50 Cent shared his own reaction on Twitter. The entrepreneur and philanthropist reposted the viral clip with a caption conveying his matter-of-fact attitude about the incident. “Meanwhile back in New York, they robbing the church...
Ciara Teams Up With Coast Contra For The ‘Jump’ Video
Ciara is ready to begin her new era by working with some new faces. This weekend, Ciara has teamed up with Coast Contra to deliver a new single that will make the world move its feet. “Jump” is an upbeat, energetic track that fits in line with the Atlanta native’s classic Hip-Hop dance tracks. The Theron Thomas, Sam Sumser and Sean Small produced single is capped off by a share of verses from one of the fastest rising groups in music, Coast Contra. All around, “Jump” is a strong return for the chart-topping artist who has not released a solo single since 2019.
Cardi B Shuts Down The Wireless Festival In A Custom Bodysuit
Cardi B shut down The Wireless Festival donning a custom, hand-sewn bodysuit that was everything!
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Nick Cannon Refused To Promote Sherri Shepherd's New Show Out Of Loyalty To Wendy Williams, Claims Insider
He may not like committing to romantic relationships, but Nick Cannon has no problem pledging his loyalty to those who have helped him along the way. Later this year, Sherri Shepherd's eponymous talk show will premiere, and the program is said to be a replacement to Wendy Williams' now defunct show. In order to build up hype for the new series, production company Debmar-Mercury asked the Nickelodeon alum to do some promotions — but he's reportedly refused to do so because of his friendship with Williams.
Mathew Knowles Said Daughters Beyoncé And Solange Understood How To Respond To Failure
Mathew Knowles, the former manager of his superstar daughters Beyoncé and Solange, shared some tips on the lessons he taught his them on their road to success, according to Hip Hop Dx. Knowles posted on Twitter Thursday, July 14th that he prepared them on how to overcome obstacles while...
Brandy May Get A Tattoo In Ray J’s Honor After His Massive Reveal
Earlier this month, Ray J immortalized his love for his sister and best friend, Brandy, in the form of a large leg tattoo. The portrait featured his sister’s face with the phrase, “Best Friends 4 Ever,” scrawled in graffiti across her forehead and cheeks. It was the first of a larger tattoo that’ll include “music, love, scriptures, family, ghosts, and positive words/themes,” shared the father of two.
thebrag.com
The internet reacts to Ne-Yo’s wife’s wild escort cheating claims
It looks like Ne-Yo and Crystal Renay’s relationship is over. Again. Renay took to social media to sensationally blast her husband, sharing a screenshot on Instagram of a note she wrote. “8 years of lies and deception. 8 years of unknowingly sharing my life and husband with numerous of women who sell their bodies to him unprotected,” the note said. “To say I’m heartbroken and disgusted is an understatement. To ask me to stay and accept it is absolutely insane.”
Diddy, 52, Appears Alongside Sons Quincy, 31, Justin, 28, & King, 24, In New Music Video
Diddy gave his fans what they’ve been longing for after dropping a new studio single last month, his first since 2006 when he released Press Play. The iconic rapper debuted the music video for his heartbreak anthem, “Gotta Move On” featuring Bryson Tiller, on Wednesday, July 20 and it was a star-studded — and family — affair! Not only did the 5-minute cinematic piece include Tiffany Haddish as a hilarious club bouncer, but Diddy’s sons Quincy, 31, & Justin, 28, and King, 24, were also featured in it. And Teyana Taylor was the director!
hotnewhiphop.com
Tupac Shakur's Ex Claims He Said He "Signed His Soul To The Devil" In Contract With Suge Knight
The death of Tupac Shakur during the peak of his career was one that rocked Hip Hop, so much so that his reign is still dissected by fans today. The hitmaker would lose his life following a Las Vegas drive-by with Suge Knight by his side, but the Death Row executive would go on to recover from his injuries. In a recent interview, Tupac's former girlfriend Desiree Smith spoke candidly about her time with the rapper and made revelations that haven't been discussed in decades.
People
Tyler Perry on Actors Who Turned Down His Highly Anticipated New Film: 'Too Bad, So Sad for Them'
Tyler Perry's upcoming film was 25 years in the making, but he says, right on time. "I'm beyond excited about it," Perry says on the PEOPLE Every Day podcast about A Jazzman's Blues, his highly anticipated coming-of-age drama set in the 1940s, due on Netflix Sept. 23. "It's something very, very different for me. And, so far the reception of it has been incredible."
Gary Has The Tea On Sheree Whitfield & Martell Holt’s Dating Situation! [WATCH]
The talk of the town is Sheree Whitfield & Martell Holt are now dating. They were seen out holding hands together and heading towards a limo together. In other news, Floyd Mayweather paid $18,000 for a mink fur car seat and $45,000 for a diamond-encrusted Rolex watch for his grandson Kentrell Jr.
Comments / 0