Easing the back-to-school transition for children with disabilities

Sisters And Family Will Never Give Up Search For Missing Birmingham ManThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedBirmingham, AL
Alabama Mystery Thriller Authors And Their Books Set In Alabama That You Might Not Know AboutAmanda K. (BookBuzz)Alabama State
Pro football leagues give HBCU players more opportunityThe Triangle TribuneDurham, NC
Hero 10-year-old twins and friend save their dad with CPR they saw in the movie “The Sandlot”B.R. ShenoyMountain Brook, AL
MBS welcomes 47 new teachers for 2022-23 school year
Mountain Brook Schools held its annual New Teacher Orientation July 18-22 welcoming 47 new teachers to the district. Throughout the week, the MBS administrators worked with new teachers to explain the district’s purpose statement and what it means to provide an effective, challenging, and engaging education for every one of our students.
alreporter.com
Shelby County teacher proselytized students, says Freedom From Religion Foundation
A Shelby County teacher has been warned against promoting Christianity at Calera High School after school officials were alerted by the Freedom From Religion Foundation about his activities. FFRF, a watchdog organization that seeks to prevent any promotion of religion within the government, says a concerned parent notified them that...
wvtm13.com
Birmingham's first youth homeless shelter complete, set to open in fall
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — Birmingham’s first-ever youth homeless shelter is complete and ready to open soon. In the video above, learn about the amenities and the at-home feel people have in this five-year plan.
Young Professionals Social at Anniston’s The Peerless Saloon & Grille
Anniston, AL – On Thursday August 4th the Calhoun County Chamber of Commerce is hosting a Young Professionals Social at the Peerless Saloon & Grille from 5:30 pm to 6:30 pm. They will be having a school supply drive, so bring an item with you to donate to students in our community.
alreporter.com
Opinion | The unmasking of Alabama
Public schools are opening in a few days or weeks. I teach at UAB, and we return to classes on Aug. 22. Grocery and department stores, restaurants, concerts and sporting events – they’re all open with good crowds, plenty of business. If you attend a school, or a...
urbanviewsrva.com
HBCU Updates: Historically Black Colleges and Universities
13-year-old girl becomes youngest Black student accepted into medical school. After only graduating high school a year ago, 13-year-old Alena Analeigh Wicker has been accepted to the University of Alabama at Birmingham’s Heersink School of Medicine, Birmingham, AL. Wicker plans to begin her studies in 2024 after getting accepted...
thecutoffnews.com
Be Kind Birmingham Launches This Saturday, August 6 2022, With A Benefit Concert From The Vegabounds
Be Kind Birmingham is a free mobile store located on a renovated school bus by Yellowhammer Construction that will pop up all over Birmingham and let those in need shop for goods for 100% free. They will launch this Saturday, August 6, 2022, with a concert from The Vegabounds at Avondale Brewing Co. Also, at the show, they will have a reveal of the brand new bus. The concert will also feature music from Supper Club, WOMZ of Futurebirds, and Transistor Happy Landing. A Silent auction will also be taking place with 2 {$250 Gift Certificates to Stay Gold Tatoo, 10 x 10 Charcuterie Board, 30 min photography session, a Bourbon package from Blue Bourbon and Brews, a signed merch pack from The Vegabounds, and much more. There will also be food trucks on site from O’My Turkey Leg & Berries By Crystal.
Canine influenza spreading rapidly across Alabama
Canine Influenza is rapidly spreading across the country and has significantly impacted Alabama for the first time.
wvtm13.com
Back To School: Where to get free supplies in central Alabama
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — The 2022-23 school year is fast approaching in Alabama! There are several back-to-school events scheduled in the coming days with free supplies being offered. Check out a list of events offering free supplies for students below. BACK TO SCHOOL 2022. Aug. 1-3 Love Crusade for Peace...
wbrc.com
What is ‘rebound’ COVID?
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - President Joe Biden is back in isolation Monday after testing positive for COVID again. There are new questions about the CDC’s isolation guidance and whether it’s long enough. Rebound COVID-19 can sometimes happen with people who are treated with the drug Paxlovid in the...
wvtm13.com
Cullman man in need of double lung transplant marks one year at UAB Hospital
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — It has been about one year since Jason McCollum entered UAB Hospital in Birmingham fighting COVID-19, and he hasn't left yet. The Cullman man, a husband and father of three, was given a 50% chance at survival on July 31, 2021, before he was put onto a ventilator for two months. When McCollum recovered from the virus, he was then told he would need a double lung transplant to survive, confining him to the hospital until that life-changing call comes.
Bham Now
5 Birmingham social bike rides for all experience levels
The word’s in—bike riding may be the best way to see our city and meet other locals. Explore all the classic and beautiful sights of Birmingham with these five social bike rides. Keep reading to see how you can pedal around town with other Bhamers. 1. Le Tour...
comebacktown.com
Birmingham, how do we get our millennials back?
Today’s guest columnist is Brian McCoy. I was a dusty teen in the former coal mining camp, Docena, Alabama playing outside in the mud just 22 years ago. After serving as a community activist in Birmingham and graduating from UAB in 2006, I had to focus on my career.
wvtm13.com
WATCH: Cow running from police on I-65 in Cullman, Alabama
CULLMAN, Ala. — Here's something you don't see every day. Check out the video above to see a cow running from police on Interstate 65 in Cullman, Alabama!. Watch and share this must-see video on Facebook here. By the way, this isn't the only bizarre animal on the loose...
Anyone Missing A Kangaroo In Tuscaloosa Alabama?
Earlier today Bigham Farms & Exotics posted to Facebook. So if it's your kangaroo, or you know anyone missing a kangaroo, let Bigham farms and exotics know. I had no idea that we had so many kangaroos in Alabama. I only say so many because they keep getting loose. Recently...
wbrc.com
Humane Society of West Ala. looking for person who dropped off pet
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - Leaders at the Humane Society of West Alabama are looking for the people who dropped off a pet outside the shelter. HSWA posted this on Facebook: If you recognize this person or this vehicle, please call us immediately at 205-554-0011 or email humaneswa@yahoo.com. Humane Society of...
Roy S. Johnson: Jefferson Co. Commissioner caught in gun crossfire is all-too-common experience for all-too many
This is an opinion column. No one wants to experience this hell, though too many do. No one wants to be caught in a hail of gunfire, though too many are. Far too many in cities across the state, across the nation, live with gunfire as a near constant, like cicadas on Southern summer nights.
tigerdroppings.com
Emerging crime capitals of America: These cities have the highest murders per capita
New Orleans, Baltimore, Birmingham, St. Louis, Milwaukee, Cleveland, Rochester, New York; and Atlanta - Fox News. New Orleans recorded 145 murders as of June 30, putting it on pace for nearly 300 murders this year, which would put the city's homicide rate at 74.12 per 100,000 population by the end of the year. That rate would dwarf Chicago's 18.26 murders per 100,000 population, even though the Windy City recorded more murders in 2021 than it had in a quarter-century.
Human remains found in wrecked car believed to be of missing nurse who was last seen on her way to Alabama
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Human remains that were found in a wrecked car in Georgia are believed to be those of a nurse from South Carolina who was on her way to Birmingham last month but never made it, police report. Shauna Brown, a nurse who worked at Prisma Baptist Health in Columbia, South Carolina, […]
thecutoffnews.com
Highest paying jobs in Tuscaloosa that require a graduate degree
Compiled the highest paying jobs that require a graduate degree in Tuscaloosa, AL using data from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
