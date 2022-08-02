Easing the back-to-school transition for children with disabilities

Be Kind Birmingham is a free mobile store located on a renovated school bus by Yellowhammer Construction that will pop up all over Birmingham and let those in need shop for goods for 100% free. They will launch this Saturday, August 6, 2022, with a concert from The Vegabounds at Avondale Brewing Co. Also, at the show, they will have a reveal of the brand new bus. The concert will also feature music from Supper Club, WOMZ of Futurebirds, and Transistor Happy Landing. A Silent auction will also be taking place with 2 {$250 Gift Certificates to Stay Gold Tatoo, 10 x 10 Charcuterie Board, 30 min photography session, a Bourbon package from Blue Bourbon and Brews, a signed merch pack from The Vegabounds, and much more. There will also be food trucks on site from O’My Turkey Leg & Berries By Crystal.

BIRMINGHAM, AL ・ 7 HOURS AGO