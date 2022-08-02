One-on-one with the Director of STL’s new Office of Violence Prevention

www.kmov.com
KMOV
Mayor Jones signs bill aimed and improving trust between police, community
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - St. Louis Mayor Tishaura Jones signed a bill Wednesday aimed at improving trust between police and the community. Board Bill 47 creates the Division of Civilian Oversight, which will be an independent agency where civilians will investigate police misconduct and force incidents and initiate the disciplinary process. The Division will review complaints filed either online or in-person and have subpoena power to all legally permissible information and access to city jails to investigate complaints.
KMOV
NAACP to discuss gun violence intiative after CBC football star death
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - The St. Louis branch of the NAACP outlined an initiative to reduce gun violence in St. Louis City. The organization will propose changes within the court system, the St. Louis Police Department, and St. Louis Public Schools. NAACP will also urge the Board of Alderman to pass legislation. This initiative was spurred on by the death of Damion Baker. Baker, a former CBC high school football star, was out with friends when a fight broke out and he was killed in a downtown St. Louis parking lot on July 3.
KMOV
City attorneys take action against condo board members of Downtown West problem property
ST. LOUIS (KMOV) - It’s been several days since another outburst of crime took place in downtown St. Louis. This past weekend, several shootings left property damaged and people injured. Now, St. Louis City leaders are taking action against a Downtown West problem property, Ely Walker Lofts. That legal...
'It was spiritual' | Accused transit station killer speaks at court hearing
ST. LOUIS — Montrel Alexander questioned a judge Wednesday who said she believed he was a danger to society. "I am not a threat to society, I've been followed by people, I've been trying to leave town," the 21-year-old told Judge Calea Stovall-Reid. She then summarized some of the...
KMOV
City attorneys take action against condo board members of Downtown West problem property. It’s been several days since another outburst of crime took place in downtown St. Louis. News 4 looks for answers from property owners after residents complain of mold, mice, spiders and forgotten maintenance requests. Updated: Jun....
KMOV
Indicted St. Louis City aldermen waive rights to file pre-trial motions
ST. LOUIS (KMOV) -- Former St. Louis aldermen Lewis Reed, John Collins-Muhammad and Jeffrey Boyd all waived their rights to file pre-trial motions after they were accused of getting cash payments for political favors. Legal experts say that means the once-prominent city hall figures could soon be making plea deals....
Felon gets 5 years; police find gun with him in Shaw neighborhood
ST. LOUIS – Police caught a convicted felon with a gun when they responded to a domestic violence incident in the Shaw neighborhood. Now that man has been sentenced to five years in federal prison. In May, De’Aliz’e Jones, 25, pleaded guilty to a charge of being a felon in possession of a firearm. On […]
KMOV
Man dead after shooting in DeBaliviere Place neighborhood
Katie Moss lost her cousin Jessica Kelly to fentanyl in 2018. Jefferson County has the second-highest opioid overdose death rate in Missouri. Nichole Dawsey with Prevent+Ed in St. Louis talks of the importance of comprehensive drug and mental health education. She says her area of work is underfunded and not taken seriously.
Trial date set in federal case against 3 former St. Louis Board of Aldermen
ST. LOUIS – A trial date has been set in the federal bribery and corruption case against former St. Louis Aldermen John Collins-Muhammad, Lewis Reed, and Jeffrey Boyd. The trial will start on September 12 at 9 a.m. in Courtroom 14-North. The defendants will have the opportunity to accept any plea agreements on August 23 […]
1 dead, 1 injured in double shooting near north St. Louis firehouse
ST. LOUIS — One person was killed and a second was injured in a double shooting near a firehouse in north St. Louis Wednesday night. St. Louis police said the shooting happened near the intersection of Halls Ferry and North Broadway in the city's Baden neighborhood at around 8:40 Wednesday night. When officers arrived, they found two male victims with gunshot wounds and a red Mazda sedan crashed into a light pole.
missouribusinessalert.com
Missouri Minute: Centene board chairman steps down; St. Louis flood causes about $88 million in public damages
The fields are set for Missouri's general elections in November. In the race to replace Roy Blunt in the U.S. Senate, Republican Eric Schmitt and Democrat Trudy Busch Valentine emerged victorious from Tuesday primaries. Schmitt, the Missouri attorney general, won about 45% of the vote in his race, more than double the closest competition. Valentine, the nurse and Anheuser-Busch heir, edged her runner-up by about five points. Across the state line in Kansas, voters rejected an amendment that would have removed the right to abortion from the state constitution. The vote drew national attention, and the outcome is expected to have a range of ripple effects on the region. In the St. Louis area, managed care company Centene will see yet another shift in leadership. James Dallas will step down as board chairman but remain a director. This comes just four months after the death of former CEO Michael Neidorff, who led the company for more than 25 years. And, as the St. Louis area recovers from last week’s flooding, state officials estimate the disaster caused about $88 million in public damages. Gov. Mike Parson has signaled plans to request an emergency disaster declaration for the area as soon as Wednesday.
St. Louis American
Woke voters know fluff from substance
When Congresswoman Cori Bush was recently arrested following an abortion rights protest at the U.S. Supreme Court Building conservative critics called her out. “Stop being a protestor and concentrate on being a legislator,” was the right-wing story line. First, the two aren’t mutually exclusive. Two, woke voters want...
Kummer removed from September St. Louis Board of Aldermen election
ST. LOUIS — One candidate will not appear on the September special election ballot for President of the St. Louis Board of Alderman. Mark Kummer lost a lawsuit challenging his residency Monday. "Mark Kummer does not meet the qualifications for the office of President of the Board of Alderman,"...
RFT (Riverfront Times)
In Cori Bush's Rout of Steve Roberts, St. Louis Voters Said Yes to Activism
In the summer of 1963 a series of protests erupted against Jefferson Bank in St. Louis. Black activists and political leaders called for the bank and major companies in St. Louis to employ more people of color during a year of civil unrest in the U.S. Several protestors were arrested as demonstrations in front of the bank continued for over a month.
St. Louis child care providers warn parents of pop-up summer camps
The child who drowned at his summer camp in July has exposed a loophole in the law.
KSDK
Cahokia Heights getting $21M to help wastewater problem
The State of Illinois is helping Cahokia Heights with collecting wastewater during heavy storms. $21 million can go to infrastructure improvements.
Shooting in Hamilton Heights leaves one dead Wednesday morning
ST. LOUIS — One person is dead after a shooting in St. Louis' Hamilton Heights neighborhood early Wednesday morning. Officers responded to a shooting in the 1400 block of Blackstone shortly after 3:15 a.m. Police said they found a man laying in the street suffering from a gunshot wound....
Arrest made in University City homicide investigation
One person of interest is in custody Tuesday in connection with a homicide investigation in University City.
KMOV
East St. Louis addresses successes, challenges in first press conference following historic flooding
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - The City of East St. Louis outlined the recovery process in its first press conference following historic flooding. Historic flooding swamped the St. Louis metro on July 26. Exactly a week later, East St. Louis mayor Robert Eastern III publicly shared what caused the neighborhood at Mary Street and Terrace Drive to flood badly. He said Harding Ditch near the neighborhood consistently overflows.
