Sean Strickland Says He’d Do Nothing Different Against Alex Pereira

Sergei Pavlovich defends his UFC 277 stoppage win over Derrick Lewis: “The referee is a pro, and I think he did his job”
Sergei Pavlovich has defended the referee’s stoppage from his UFC 277 victory over Derrick Lewis last weekend. Last Saturday night in Dallas, Sergei Pavlovich earned the biggest win of his mixed martial arts career so far as he finished Derrick Lewis via TKO in the first round of their heavyweight contest. Unfortunately for the Russian, the win wasn’t without controversy as Dan Miragliotta was criticized for stopping the fight too early.
Heck of a Morning: Should UFC book Amanda Nunes vs. Julianna Peña 3 next? Niko Price joins the show
Amanda Nunes reclaimed her bantamweight title and champ-champ status with a one-sided unanimous decision win over Julianna Peña in the main event of UFC 277 this past Saturday. Despite Nunes’ dominance, should the UFC go ahead and book the trilogy fight when both women are ready to return?
Sara McMann announces Aspen Ladd out of UFC San Diego fight
Sara McMann announced on Monday that her bantamweight fight with Aspen Ladd is off. McMann (13-6 MMA, 7-6 UFC) and Ladd (9-3 MMA, 4-3 UFC) were booked to square off Aug. 13 at UFC Fight Night in San Diego, but McMann said on Instagram that Ladd has been forced to withdraw after testing positive for COVID-19 with less than two weeks to go.
Yair Rodriguez Goes Nuts After Brandon Moreno’s TKO Win At UFC 277
Yair Rodriguez went nuts in the UFC 277 crowd for his fellow countryman, Brandon Moreno, and his TKO win for the interim flyweight title. Yair Rodriguez Went Nuts For Brandon Moreno’s Win. Over the weekend, Brandon Moreno again became a UFC champion when he topped Kai Kara-France in the...
PFL CEO says ‘outreach’ being made for Kayla Harrison vs. Cris Cyborg, hopes to be in Nate Diaz talks as well
Can PFL turn Kayla Harrison vs. Cris Cyborg into a reality?. Cyborg, the reigning Bellator women’s featherweight champion, is currently one of the biggest free agents in MMA after her contract expired this summer following a successful title defense over Arlene Blencowe in Bellator 279. On Wednesday’s episode of The MMA Hour, PFL CEO Peter Murray said the promotion has reached out to Cyborg and still hopes to facilitate a deal that could lead to a matchup between her and PFL star Harrison, regardless of whether it’s under the PFL umbrella or as a co-promotion with Bellator.
Muhammad Mokaev Gets Booked For His Next Bout
Following his big win at UFC London, Muhammad Mokaev has his next opponent in his sights, but it isn’t the one he initially envisioned. On a wild night of finishes and big personalities. Muhammad Mokaev quietly scored one of the biggest wins of the night. Mokaev won a hard-fought three-rounder against Charles Johnson on the prelim portion of the card. Now with his sixth straight professional win under his belt, Mokaev is looking to take on his next task. Yesterday, the flyweight prospect issued a new callout on Twitter.
Watch: Daichi Abe Lands Vicious Soccer Kick To Unconscious Opponent at RIZIN 37
There is a new candidate for knockout of the year courtesy of Daichi Abe. The RIZIN 37 event brought some fireworks in the form of a ferocious knockout off the hands and foot of former UFC fighter Daichi Abe. Abe let his hands do the talking in his RIZIN 37 bout against Marcos Yoshio de Souza. The bout took place this past Sunday at the Saitama Super Arena in Japan. The six-year veteran of the sport, Abe, showcased just how dangerous he is in the ring when he laid his opponent out flat in the second round of their fight.
Bisping: “Coward” Paul At Fault For Rahman Jr. Cancellation
Former UFC middleweight champion Michael Bisping has decided which side he blames for the Jake Paul vs. Hasim Rahman Jr. fight cancelation. Paul’s sixth professional outing is certainly not coming to the ring easily. After his fifth was threatened by a late withdrawal last December, the same man behind that late panic, UK professional boxer Tommy Fury, pulled out again last month.
Amanda Ribas vs. Tracy Cortez set for Dec. 3 UFC card
Amanda Ribas and Tracy Cortez are set to face off in a flyweight matchup this winter at a UFC card on Dec. 3. Multiple people with knowledge of the booking told MMA Fighting the matchup is being finalized after an initial report from ESPN Deportes. The Dec. 3 card’s venue and location have not been finalized.
Sonnen Claims Rahman Jr. Has “Blown His Entire Career”
Former UFC star Chael Sonnen has provided a damning assessment of Hasim Rahman Jr.’s conduct and future following the cancelation of his bout against Jake Paul. This past weekend, Paul’s scheduled August 6 appearance once again ran into problems. And this time, it was enough to cause the entire event to be called off. Having pushed past another withdrawal from UK rival Tommy Fury, the YouTuber-turned-boxer looked to past sparring partner Rahman Jr. to save the day.
Boxing schedule for 2022: Oleksandr Usyk vs. Anthony Joshua 2, Canelo Alvarez vs. Gennadiy Golovkin 3 on tap
Boxing continues to deliver some massive moments and fights in 2022. After a strong start to the year, things have dramatically picked up over the spring and now the sport heads into a long stretch loaded with big fights nearly every week. The year has already seen major moments like...
UFC Vegas 59 odds: Latest betting lines and gambling guide | Santos vs. Hill
Fast-rising Light Heavyweight contender, Jamahal Hill, looks to step into title contention this Saturday (Aug. 6, 2022) when he takes on destructive veteran, Thiago Santos, inside UFC Apex in Las Vegas, Nevada. UFC Vegas 59 also features a clash of Welterweight knockout artists in Vicente Luque and Geoff Neal, as well as The Ultimate Fighter (TUF) 30 Heavyweight and Flyweight final matches.
Pantoja Roasts ‘Fake, Fat Clown’ Figueiredo, Questions Motivation
UFC flyweight contender Alexandre Pantoja isn’t happy with how fellow Brazilian, Deiveson Figueiredo, has handled the champion limelight. Pantoja surged into the flyweight title picture with a first-round finish of Alex Perez on the UFC 277 main card. Just 1:31 into the fight, Pantoja got Perez’s back following a wild exchange on the feet and sunk in a rear-naked choke submission for the win.
UFC Vegas 59 predictions: Early ‘Prelims’ undercard preview | Santos vs. Hill
The Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) Light Heavyweight division faces a possible changing of the guard this Saturday (Aug. 6, 2022) when rising knockout artist, Jamahal Hill, takes on former title challenger, Thiago Santos, inside UFC APEX in Las Vegas, Nevada. UFC Vegas 59 will also feature a potentially explosive Welterweight clash between Vicente Luque and Geoff Neal, as well as The Ultimate Fighter (TUF) 30 Finale matches.
Watch: MMA Fighter KO’s Opponent With Brutal Spinning Kick
Flyweight prospect Iago Torres left Renan Fiuza unconscious after a spinning hook kick at Action Fight 21 in Brazil. Torres and Fiuza were battling in the featured preliminary bout of Action Fight 21 last Saturday. Torres was making his professional debut while Fiuza was looking to earn another win in just his second professional fight.
McCann: Pimblett & I Are Not Hype Trains
Next Generation MMA stars Molly McCann and Paddy Pimblett have firmly dismissed the “hype train” label that some have attached to them. At UFC London this past weekend, Liverpool’s McCann and Pimblett once again took over England’s capital with a pair of electrifying moments inside The O2 arena.
Paige VanZant: I Have “Nothing To Prove” In BKFC
Former UFC star Paige VanZant has insisted that she has nothing to prove in-between the ropes ahead of her bare-knuckle boxing return later this month. At one point in time, VanZant was considered a hot prospect inside the Octagon. But after going 3-0 under the UFC banner, including a victory over Felice Herrig, “12 Gauge” went 2-4 across her next six outings before exiting the promotion in 2020.
Oliveira On Makhachev Bout: “I Didn’t Want This Fight”
Former UFC lightweight champion Charles Oliveira has acknowledged that Islam Makhachev isn’t the opponent he was looking to face. Last month, the man set to appear opposite “Do Bronx’ in the next title fight was confirmed. Having been stripped of the belt following a UFC 274 weight miss, the Brazilian cemented number one contender status with a submission win against Justin Gaethje in Arizona.
