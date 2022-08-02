DFW Falcons Basketball Academy Officially Launches To “Create A Culture Of Champions”

www.getnews.info
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The Dallas Cowboys Are Now the Most Valuable TeamLarry LeaseArlington, TX
Fort Worth Activist Darryl Washington Giving Away A/C Units to VeteransLarry LeaseFort Worth, TX
Wells Fargo Building a New Regional Hub in IrvingLarry LeaseIrving, TX
This Fort Worth rancher has given away $600 million including $25 million this weekAsh JurbergFort Worth, TX
Former Irving Teacher Accused of Sexually Abusing 2nd GraderLarry LeaseIrving, TX
Related
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Mavs Foundation Donating $150,000 to Families Struggling With Summer Heat
The Dallas Mavericks announced in a release Tuesday that the Mavs Foundation is granting $150,000 in emergency funds to nonprofits supporting those impacted by the dangerous heat and increased living costs. The team said the funds will support programs that donate air conditioning units and cooling centers for this summer's...
dmagazine.com
There’s Always a Wild New Cheesesteak at Will Call
Here’s a little behind the scenes look at the process we used to decide the Best of Big D winners, our annual honor given to Dallas’ best, well, everything. I won’t give away too much about this year’s prizes, which you can find now on newsstands, online in a few days, and in person at a great big party in Deep Ellum this Thursday.
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Tenants Face Early Removal From Dallas Boarding Homes
As rent in DFW continues to rise, there is more pressure on tenants to be able to afford their current home, and for those on a fixed income, to try and find a place at all. In the parking lot of an East Dallas hotel, Elaine Shockley checks in for the night but is uncertain where she will stay tomorrow.
Fort Worth man becomes first Black four-star general in the Marines
FORT WORTH, Texas — A North Texas man has made history with a recent announcement of his new role with the U.S. military. Lt. Gen. Michael E. Langley is the first Black four-star general in the U.S. Marines’ 246-year history. The confirmation Tuesday by the U.S. Senate also means he officially assumes command of all U.S. military forces in Africa.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
texasmetronews.com
Another King with a Dream and a Purpose
Tallahassee has a crime problem and Dallas native Royle King, Jr. is the man recently tapped to turn things around for Florida’s Capital. Joined by the Mayor, County Commissioner, Sheriff, School Superintendent and other partners at a press conference Monday, King was introduced as the Executive Director of the Council on the Status of Men and Boys (CSMB).
K12@Dallas
Five Redesign schools celebrate their first day of school
Edna Rowe Elementary School – along with four other Dallas ISD schools that adopted the School Day Redesign calendar – welcomed students back for their first day of class on Monday!. Dallas ISD Superintendent Stephanie Elizalde joined Edna Rowe Elementary School Principal Aaron Joseph in greeting students and...
fox4news.com
Trackdown Arrest: Tip leads to Cornelius Williams’ suspected killer
DALLAS - Another murder suspect featured on Shaun Rabb’s Trackdown series was caught. Dallas police said a tip in January led them to Royse Reed. He’s now charged with killing Cornelius Williams. Williams was shot in the parking lot of Baylor University Medical Center in November. He had...
point2homes.com
6275 Leaning Oaks Street, Dallas, Dallas County, TX, 75241
Is this home right up your alley? Get all the details now. Property Summary for 6275 Leaning Oaks Street Español?. Beautifully remodeled 4 bedroom home with all the bells and whistles you can imagine. Open floorplan features oversized kitchen with quartz countertops, glass backsplash and SS appliances. Under cabinet custom LED color changing lighting. Modern Owner's Suite and glamorous bath with custom lighting. Wood looking ceramic tile in kitchen, laminate flooring living room with double french doors that lead you to the oversized covered back patio complete with ceiling fans for your weekend barbeques and entertainment. In addition property includes a small unfinished 1 bedroom apartment with it's own entrance from the side; it can be finished and might be able to generate income. Come see it today before it's gone. Please verify SQ. Footage. Seller says Sq ft is close to 1,800 due to Owners suite addition.
IN THIS ARTICLE
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Activists, Family of Man Killed by Dallas Police Want Unedited Videos, Charges
Civil rights activists joined family members of a man killed by Dallas police last week demanding the department release unedited videos related to the case and charge and terminate the officers involved in the fatal shooting. The Next Generation Action Network said on Tuesday that videos released by the police...
getnews.info
Wedding Venue Azle, Tx The Orchard Event Venue and Retreat Spread Over 100 Acres Offers Choice in Venues
The Orchard Event Venue and Retreat is a wedding venue popular with the community in the Dallas-Forth Worth area. This award-winning business is owned and run by women. The venue offers a choice of sites to suit a client’s budget, the mood of the event, and size. According to...
Justice For Kyle Dail: Family Demands Dallas PD Release Unedited Video Of Black Man Killed By Police
Kyle Dail was shot and killed by a Dallas, Texas, police officer while officers attempted to arrest him on suspicion of drug dealing. The post Justice For Kyle Dail: Family Demands Dallas PD Release Unedited Video Of Black Man Killed By Police appeared first on NewsOne.
Iman Shumpert Arrested On Felony Weed Possession At Dallas Airport, Glock Magazine Also Found In His Bag
Iman Shumpert was arrested for felony weed possession after he was caught with ounces of weed at the Dallas airport.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
dpdbeat.com
Shooting at 2200 Keats Drive
On July 30, 2022, at approximately 11:52 pm, Dallas Police were called to a shooting in the 2000 block of Keats, in a field near Texas Street. When officers arrived, they found 22-year-old Isarel Martinez in the field with multiple gunshot wounds. Martinez was taken to a local hospital where...
fox4news.com
Fort Worth woman killed man after stealing his jewelry, police said
FORT WORTH, Texas - A woman is charged with the shooting death of a man in the Como neighborhood on the west side of Fort Worth. Police believe the woman hit the man with a shovel and stole jewelry from him a few days ago. On Tuesday, he called to...
fox4news.com
1 dead, 2 wounded in Lancaster shooting
LANCASTER, Texas - One person was killed, and two others were injured in an overnight shooting in Lancaster, south of Dallas. The Dallas County Sheriff’s Office found the victims at a house on Eagle River Trail, near Barclay Drive, around 12:30 a.m. Friday. One of the wounded is in...
point2homes.com
Condos for Sale in Grand Prairie, TX
Only 2 listings are available in Grand Prairie. Below you can find condos for sale from nearby areas in Dallas County:
fox4news.com
Man set on fire at Arlington gas station, girlfriend to face murder charge
ARLINGTON, Texas - A woman who police say set her boyfriend on fire will soon face a murder charge, according to Arlington police. According to police, 24-year-old Breana Johnson got in an argument with her 25-year-old boyfriend, Ricky Doyle, on July 18 at a gas station on East Mayfield Road.
dallasexpress.com
Man Dies After Medical Emergency in County Jail
A man arrested by Dallas police died after what officers call a medical emergency at the Dallas County jail. The Dallas Morning News reports that the Dallas Police Department and the Dallas County Sheriff’s Department each shifted responsibility to the other. Officials arrested Luis Angel Perez, 25, at about...
Dallas Observer
'It's Always Been an Unfair Fight': These Lawyers Hope to Keep Dallas Residents from Being Evicted
In most courts, eviction proceedings happen quickly, local attorney Mark Melton said. If a tenant facing eviction isn’t in court, the result is usually a default judgment forcing them to leave their home. Even when tenants do show up to court, if they don’t have a lawyer, their chances of successfully defending against the eviction are slim. Representatives for landlords requesting the evictions often tell judges that the tenant is behind on rent. Tenants who don’t know what legal defenses are at their disposal will likely be evicted.
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Dallas Police Find Woman with ‘Deep Cuts' in Street, Suspect Arrested
One woman is dead and a 22-year-old man has been charged with murder after Dallas police found the victim lying in the street Sunday, officials confirm to NBC 5. On Sunday morning at 5:40 a.m., Dallas police responded to a call at Hunnicut and St. Francis where they found an unknown woman in the street with deep cuts to her neck and chest. Dallas Fire Rescue responded and the woman died at the scene.
Comments / 0