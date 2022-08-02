ONAÍROS in Top 10 of Opening Act™ Competition

www.getnews.info
John Fogerty review, Los Angeles: Proof Creedence Clearwater Revival have as many hits as The Beatles
It’s hard to overstate the esteem in which California’s own Southern rock giants Creedence Clearwater Revival are held by a new generation of musicians. “I read something on Twitter not long ago about how The Beatles didn’t really even compare to Creedence Clearwater Revival and, you know, in a way they really don’t,” 32-year-old Kentucky songwriter Ian Noe recently told The Independent. “The Beatles didn’t have an ‘Up Around The Bend’. They didn’t have a ‘Bad Moon Rising’. It’s a whole different kind of thing, and they did that, most of the time, in less than three minutes.”It’s a big...
Musicians vs. Awards Shows
Do award shows really mean anything? Watch these musicians take the piss out of institutions like the Grammys, the VMAs and more in the Loud List below. In 1996, Pearl Jam won their first Grammy Award for “Spin the Black Circle.” As the band was announced as the winner, the camera cut to Eddie Vedder and the boys looking despondent, almost unable to get up from their seats to accept the award.
Tyler Perry took care of a legendary actress for last 15 years of her life: 'I’ve never said this publicly'
Actor/director Tyler Perry recently revealed that he took care of legendary actress Cicely Tyson for last the 15 years of her life: ‘I’ve never said this publicly.’
William Hart, Co-Founder and Lead Singer for Soul Stars the Delfonics, Dead at 77
William “Poogie” Hart, the lead singer and songwriter for the celebrated Philadelphia soul outfit the Delfonics, has died. He was 77. Hart’s son, Hadi, confirmed his death to Rolling Stone, saying the singer died from complications during surgery on Thursday, July 14. “His music touched millions, continues to touch millions,” Hadi said. “His body might not be here, but his music will live forever. He was a great man, he loved his family, he loved God, and he just loved people. Great heart, great spirit. That was my dad.”
Mario Lopez's Wife Shows Her Support After Ex-Wife Ali Landry Puts Him On Blast For Infidelity
Coming out on top! Mario Lopez took first place at this year's International Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu Federation tournament, and wife Courtney Mazza Lopez was by his side to cheer him on every step of the way.On Sunday, July 31, the actor shared some footage from the big day, showing him on the mat and standing proudly with a gold medal around his neck."Thank you to all the homies who kicked my butt & helped get me ready!" the Extra host, 48, captioned his Instagram post, to which his wife, 39, commented, "BABY! Ugh so hot. I LOVE YOU." In his Instagram...
'Knots Landing' star Donna Mills, 81, defies aging in all white outfit on the red carpet
’Knott’s Landing’ icon, Donna Mills, 81, looks stunning on the red carpet for the premiere of Jordan Peele’s new film, ‘Nope.’ Her date was her equally gorgeous daughter Chloe.
Happy Mondays star Paul Ryder dies aged 58
Paul Ryder, bass player and founding member of the Happy Mondays, has died aged 58. A statement from the band said the Salford-raised musician died on Friday morning. Alongside his frontman brother Shaun, Paul founded the Happy Mondays in 1980 and was credited with giving the band their signature rolling groove, present on hits such as Step On and Kinky Afro.
Hayley Kiyoko releases second studio album
July 29 (UPI) -- Singer Hayley Kiyoko released her second studio album, Panorama, on Friday. "MY SOPHOMORE ALBUM IS OUT NOW!!!" Kiyoko said on Twitter. "GO LISTEN!! STREAM!! BLAST IT ON THE ROOFTOPS & IN YOUR CAR!! I LOVE YOU ALL SO MUCH!!" "LET THE NEW ERA BEGIN!!" she said.
Report: U2 to Launch Vegas Residency in 2023
Ireland will invade Sin City in 2023, as U2 will reportedly stage a multi-day residency in Las Vegas next year. According to Billboard, “U2 will be the first group to perform at the MSG Sphere at The Venetian in Las Vegas when the $1.8 billion arena opens next year.”
Singer P.P. Arnold Claims Ike Turner Raped Her During Her Time As An Ikette
Though P.P. Arnold’s music foundation is rooted in “powerhouse church gospel,” the soul singer’s career started when she became a part of the Ike & Tina Turner Revue at the age of seventeen—a moment that changed the trajectory of both her personal and professional lives.
Taylor Hawkins Featured on New Song, Artist Speaks on Working With the Late Foo Fighters Drummer
Taylor Hawkins is featured on a new track by King Princess titled “Let Us Die.” It’s the first posthumous release from the late Foo Fighters drummer. There are sure to be many more, including more music with the band. Check out the official music video below. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=N2ExbUZpoGc.
Rolling Stones, U2 Lead Ticket Gross Chart With Over $2 Billion
The Rolling Stones and U2 are the only two touring artists to exceed $2 billion in ticket grosses since the early '80s, according to a new Pollstar report. As part of its 40th-anniversary coverage, the publication created two charts — one for ticket grosses and one for ticket sales — analyzing "thousands of box-office reports" across four decades. For both, Pollstar counted only headlining shows, omitting both festival appearances and events where the artist in question served as a support act.
Dave Grohl to Join Final James Gang Performance for Joe Walsh’s VetsAid 2022
Dave Grohl will be making an appearance as the fourth member of James Gang — with Joe Walsh on vocals and guitar, drummer Jim Fox and bassist Dale Peters — marking the first time the band has played together in over 15 years. The performance, dubbed “One Last Ride,” was announced early Monday morning as a part of Walsh’s annual VetsAid concert.
The Best Rock + Metal Albums of 2022 (So Far)
Somehow, we've made it through the first half of 2022. It seems as if time moves faster with each passing week, but for now, we can look back on all the great music we got to hear over the last six months. It's been over two years since the pandemic...
Bruce Springsteen: Ticketmaster responds to backlash amid ‘dynamic pricing’ controversy
Ticketmaster has responded to the controversy surrounding Bruce Springsteen concert prices.Those hoping to see Springsteen perform with the E Street Band in the US in 2023 were shocked when tickets for the first leg of the forthcoming tour went on sale on Wednesday (20 July).Due to the ticket-selling site’s “dynamic pricing”, mid-floor tickets were listed for for $4-5,000 (£3-4,000).This “dynamic pricing” programme is comparable to Uber’s “surge” pricing, which sees prices increase with demand for certain “platinum tickets”, which are placed throughout each venue.The system responds to demand, increasing or decreasing prices in line with what scalpers would resell...
Watch Tony Iommi Wail on Guitar During 2022 Commonwealth Games Opening Ceremony
Guitar legend Tony Iommi was among the performers taking part in the opening ceremony of Birmingham's 2022 Commonwealth Games Thursday night (July 28). The guitarist recently revealed his participation in the event, announcing that he'd be playing alongside saxophonist Soweto Kinch for the "dream sequence" performance of "Hear My Voice."
10 Goosebump Inducing Live Performances
Happy festival season! Summertime is the biggest season for music festivals and there are likely multiple fests happening every weekend. One of the best parts of these music festivals is the camaraderie that the audience feels with their favorite artists. So, below are a few of the greatest live performances...
Producer Max Norman recalls recording Randy Rhoads’ remarkable solos: “You could see it in his face... he was steeling himself, getting ready to pounce”
In the world of hard rock and heavy metal, English producer/engineer Max Norman needs no introduction – his impressive discography speaks for itself. From Megadeth’s Countdown to Extinction to Ozzy Osbourne’s Blizzard of Ozz, Diary of a Madman and Tribute, when it comes to metal, Max clearly has a Midas touch.
Watch: Pete Townshend Joins Martha Wainwright on Joni Mitchell’s “Both Sides Now”
Last week, Martha Wainwright kicked off a UK tour at Cadogan Hall in London. For the performance, she tapped The Who’s Pete Townshend to perform the last two songs of the night. Along with a duet of Wainwright’s own “Factory,” off her 2005 self-titled debut album, the duo also...
‘Batgirl’ Star Leslie Grace Responds After Film Is Shelved, Calls Herself “My Own Damn Hero”
Leslie Grace is speaking out after the announcement that HBO Max’s Batgirl will no longer get a release. The actress took to Instagram on Wednesday to share her thoughts after news broke the day prior that Warner Bros. Discovery is shelving the $90 million film. The social media post from Grace, who plays Barbara Gordon, aka the titular hero, included movie images and footage from the set of the DC project that was directed by Bad Boys for Life filmmakers Adil El Arbi and Bilall Fallah. More from The Hollywood ReporterBehind the Cancellation of 'Batgirl''Batgirl' Directors "Saddened and Shocked" After...
