Nerdy South brings digital marketing expertise to the state of Florida

Florida agency downgrades 4 property insurance companies' ratings
TAMPA, Fla. — The Florida rating firm Demotech confirmed four insurance companies were downgraded. Demotech told 10 Tampa Bay these four companies were downgraded:. Florida Family Insurance Company - Aʹ (A Prime) to A. Florida Family Home Insurance Company - Aʹ (A Prime) to A. Ocean Harbor...
More travelers using smaller Central Florida airports
MELBOURNE, Fla. — A perfect storm has caused travel chaos across Central Florida this summer with people heading back out after the pandemic, staffing shortages and extreme weather. Smaller airports might hold the answer to smoother travel. With the air travel chaos, bigger is not always better when deciding...
Florida's Home Insurance Crisis Worsens
Florida - Monday August 1, 2022: Florida’s home insurance crisis is getting worse according to Mark Friedlander, a spokesman for the Insurance Information Institute, who is concerned that the state is now facing “the largest mass failure of home insurers” in U.S. history. “We have seen the...
Crazy day for Space Coast: 3 different rockets set to launch Thursday
BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. – With three different space companies expected to launch three different rockets Thursday, the Space Coast will be busier than ever. United Launch Alliance, Blue Origin and SpaceX are all planning on launching crewed and uncrewed missions throughout the day Thursday from both rural West Texas and the Florida coast.
How to block robocalls as Florida joins national task force
A new task force against spammy robocalls has launched, according to Florida Attorney General Ashley Moody.
Florida Forest Service Orlando battles two brush fires in Brevard County
BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. — Two brush fires broke out in Brevard County Wednesday, Florida Forest Service Orlando said in a series of tweets. Structures are still endangered at the Honeysuckle Fire and it has jumped to over 40 acres. FFS Orlando said the first wildfire, the Moss Rose Fire...
COVID continues to saturate Florida
COVID-19 continues to hang on throughout Florida as the Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has now designated all but three counties as “high risk” for transmission. As of Friday, the CDC listed 64 of 67 Florida counties as “high risk” for level of transmission, while the...
Brevard Zoo Offering Two Special Deals for Florida Residents Aug. 13-28
BREVARD COUNTY • MELBOURNE, FLORIDA – Brevard Zoo is offering two special deals for Florida residents in the coming weeks. Adult Florida residents will enjoy 50% off Zoo admission from Aug. 13-28. These special tickets can be purchased online or in person. All adults using this discount must...
Florida Attorney General Moody highlights seven summer scams to avoid
ORLANDO, Fla. — Florida Attorney General Ashley Moody is continuing the Summer Scams Series and is highlighting scams that can happen during the summer months as consumers travel, move and undertake home-improvement projects. >>> STREAM CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS LIVE <<<. “We are near the midway point of the...
How much water do I need to drink with the Florida heat?
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Spoiler alert as you're getting dressed this morning — it's hot! You already know lightweight clothes, air conditioning, and shade are all good ways to beat the heat but don’t skimp on hydration. Tara Calise, a nurse practitioner with WellMed at Land O’...
Melbourne restaurant owner set to fly to space Thursday on Blue Origin’s New Shepard rocket
BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. – Blue Origin has scheduled a Thursday morning launch for its sixth New Shepard crewed mission, which will take Pineapples owner Steve Young and five companions soaring into space, according to News 6 partner Florida Today. The suborbital rocket-capsule’s NS-22 launch window opens at 9:30 a.m....
Happening Now: Large fire in Micco
We’re on the scene where at a large fire in Micco, Florida. The fire is in Brevard County. Fire was reported about 90 minutes ago. Note: Make sure you signup for the Sebastian Daily Newsletter to stay informed with everything going on in Sebastian, Florida.
Disney workers share emotional stories of financial struggles at roundtable
Dozens of Disney workers are speaking out about the difficulties they face making ends meet in light of inflation and rising rent. The union that represents them says it's time for higher wages. Union members who work at Disney in food and beverage or as housekeepers met Monday night to...
Happening today: Gov. DeSantis to speak in Brevard County
ROCKLEDGE, Fla. — Gov. Ron DeSantis will be making a stop in Brevard County Wednesday morning. The governor is set to hold a news conference in Rockledge at 10:30 a.m. DeSantis’ administration did not reveal specifics on this morning’s announcement. Joining the governor will be Florida Surgeon...
Hidden problem? Florida’s history of septic tanks
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — There are almost 3 million septic systems across the state of Florida — 90,000 in Orange County alone. Most of the systems operate efficiently, serving as a low-cost way to handle waste. However, not all systems are maintained, and when they fail, it can...
Florida East Coast Blue Crab Trap Closures Start Aug. 10
Recreational and commercial blue crab traps must be removed from certain state waters on the east coast of Florida prior to Aug. 10, the first day of two 10-day trap closures occurring this month. Blue crab traps may not be in state waters (shore to
Arrests In Brevard County: August 1, 2022 – Suspects Presumed Innocent Until Proven Guilty
BREVARD COUNTY, FLORIDA – The suspects below were arrested by various law enforcement agencies on the Space Coast. PLEASE NOTE: All suspects are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. The mugshots and arrest records published on SpaceCoastDaily.com are not an indication of guilt, or evidence that an actual crime has been committed.
The Hypocrisy Behind the Miami Herald, Orlando Sentinel, and Florida's Entire Press Corps
When the Miami Herald devotes its entire front page to a photo of the CEO of Florida Power and Light with the headline “How Florida Power & Light executives surreptitiously took over and used it to bash its opponents,” we can only assume this is going to be a blockbuster of a story.
Happening Thursday: Missile detection satellite to launch from Space Coast
BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. — ULA plans to launch a national security mission from Cape Canaveral Space Force Station. The mission for the U.S. Space Force and Space Systems Command will place an early warning missile detection satellite into orbit. Officials said Monday the vehicle is ready for launch. The...
WATCH: Meet Renee Torpy, Candidate for Brevard County Court Judge Group 4, Endorsed by Sheriff Wayne Ivey
ABOVE VIDEO: Meet Renee Torpy, Candidate for Brevard County Court Judge Group 4, Endorsed by Sheriff Wayne Ivey. ABOVE VIDEO: Meet Renee Torpy, Candidate for Brevard County Court Judge Group 4, Endorsed by Sheriff Wayne Ivey. WATCH: Meet Renee Torpy, candidate for Brevard County Court Judge Group 4. Paid political...
