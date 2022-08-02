ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Nerdy South brings digital marketing expertise to the state of Florida

 2 days ago
10NEWS

Florida agency downgrades 4 property insurance companies' ratings

TAMPA, Fla. — The Florida rating firm Demotech confirmed four insurance companies were downgraded. Demotech told 10 Tampa Bay these four companies were downgraded:. Florida Family Insurance Company - Aʹ (A Prime) to A. Florida Family Home Insurance Company - Aʹ (A Prime) to A. Ocean Harbor...
FLORIDA STATE
WESH

More travelers using smaller Central Florida airports

MELBOURNE, Fla. — A perfect storm has caused travel chaos across Central Florida this summer with people heading back out after the pandemic, staffing shortages and extreme weather. Smaller airports might hold the answer to smoother travel. With the air travel chaos, bigger is not always better when deciding...
ORLANDO, FL
wqcs.org

Florida's Home Insurance Crisis Worsens

Florida - Monday August 1, 2022: Florida’s home insurance crisis is getting worse according to Mark Friedlander, a spokesman for the Insurance Information Institute, who is concerned that the state is now facing “the largest mass failure of home insurers” in U.S. history. “We have seen the...
FLORIDA STATE
click orlando

Crazy day for Space Coast: 3 different rockets set to launch Thursday

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. – With three different space companies expected to launch three different rockets Thursday, the Space Coast will be busier than ever. United Launch Alliance, Blue Origin and SpaceX are all planning on launching crewed and uncrewed missions throughout the day Thursday from both rural West Texas and the Florida coast.
FLORIDA STATE
mainstreetdailynews.com

COVID continues to saturate Florida

COVID-19 continues to hang on throughout Florida as the Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has now designated all but three counties as “high risk” for transmission. As of Friday, the CDC listed 64 of 67 Florida counties as “high risk” for level of transmission, while the...
ALACHUA COUNTY, FL
spacecoastdaily.com

Brevard Zoo Offering Two Special Deals for Florida Residents Aug. 13-28

BREVARD COUNTY • MELBOURNE, FLORIDA – Brevard Zoo is offering two special deals for Florida residents in the coming weeks. Adult Florida residents will enjoy 50% off Zoo admission from Aug. 13-28. These special tickets can be purchased online or in person. All adults using this discount must...
FLORIDA STATE
10NEWS

How much water do I need to drink with the Florida heat?

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Spoiler alert as you're getting dressed this morning — it's hot! You already know lightweight clothes, air conditioning, and shade are all good ways to beat the heat but don’t skimp on hydration. Tara Calise, a nurse practitioner with WellMed at Land O’...
FLORIDA STATE
sebastiandaily.com

Happening Now: Large fire in Micco

We’re on the scene where at a large fire in Micco, Florida. The fire is in Brevard County. Fire was reported about 90 minutes ago. Note: Make sure you signup for the Sebastian Daily Newsletter to stay informed with everything going on in Sebastian, Florida.
MICCO, FL
spacecoastdaily.com

Arrests In Brevard County: August 1, 2022 – Suspects Presumed Innocent Until Proven Guilty

BREVARD COUNTY, FLORIDA – The suspects below were arrested by various law enforcement agencies on the Space Coast. PLEASE NOTE: All suspects are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. The mugshots and arrest records published on SpaceCoastDaily.com are not an indication of guilt, or evidence that an actual crime has been committed.
BREVARD COUNTY, FL

