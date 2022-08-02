Pal Office Adds Printer and Copier Maintenance and Services as a Part of Its Offerings

www.getnews.info
New owner plans ‘middle-class’ housing in Cathedral City development stalled by bankruptcy
The new owners of an undeveloped section of the Verano Master Planned Community in Cathedral City tell News Channel 3 their goal "is to create a product and new supply that will fit the needs of the growing middle-class community in the Desert (without breaking the bank)" The neighborhood is located at Verano and Rio The post New owner plans ‘middle-class’ housing in Cathedral City development stalled by bankruptcy appeared first on KESQ.
Can Californians afford electric cars? Wait lists for rebates are long and some programs have shut down
State funding is insufficient so lower-income residents have trouble getting their subsidies. The problems jeopardize California’s climate and air pollution goals as electric car prices keep rising.
SFGate
California spares coastal power plant owner from fines
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — The owner of an aging gas-fired power plant along California's southern coast won't be required to pay fines for some water pollution it causes through 2023, state water officials voted Tuesday. The Redondo Beach Generating Station is one of four coastal power plants that were...
GEICO closes all of its offices in California
Californians hoping to walk into a GEICO insurance office for their needs are out of luck.
California Deploys “Water Police” to Impose Water-Wasting Fines Amid Drought
Much of the U.S. West Coast has been suffering from an ongoing drought — especially the state of California. For several summers in a row, the Golden State has gone into a "drought emergency," due to lack of precipitation, relentless wildfires, and unbearable heatwaves. So to combat the shortage...
marinlocalnews.com
Properly Subversive: ‘Karens,’ Nazis and the old woman who yells ugly things in Downtown Mill Valley
A local “Karen” spit fire at this humble little newspaper for a headline we ran in February. Yes, February!. The headline “Karen” objected to was this:. She told us it was “misleading” and “false” and needs to be corrected immediately. Unfortunately for...
Storms to bring 1st chance of rain in months to LA, San Diego areas
The North American monsoon will fuel thunderstorms over Southern California in the coming days, but the storms could bring added dangers to the drought-stricken landscape. An uptick in moisture related to the North American monsoon might be enough to bring general thunderstorms to interior Southern California in the coming days with the potential that coastal areas from the Mexico border to the mountains north of Los Angeles get their first shower or thunderstorm since May or June, AccuWeather meteorologists say.
coachellavalleyweekly.com
Cannabis 21 Plus Dispensary
KTLA.com
Only 4 California counties have low COVID levels, according to the CDC
(NEXSTAR) – This variant of COVID-19 is so widespread, and reinfections are growing so common, it can feel like nowhere is safe. There are at least a few pockets of California that are safer, according to data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Only four California counties...
5 affordable weekend getaways in California
There is no doubt that California has a lot to offer. Los Angeles and its surroundings might be famous, but there are many other places that you can discover and that are far more interesting. If you want to travel to California and discover this amazing part of the country but don't know where to start your journey, I have put together a list of 5 affordable weekend getaways that you can add to your bucketlist. All of them are great options for longer stays, too. Here's what made it on the list.
Jalopnik
These Are the Worst Southern California Commutes I've Ever Seen
Any time someone talks about how EVs have more than enough range for the average American driver, I get irked. It’s a statement that generalizes American drivers and fails to take into account those of us who don’t live in a convenient area. Just because someone has a 20 or 40 miles round trip commute in New England or less than that somewhere else doesn’t mean that’s the case everywhere. Take my home region of Southern California.
The 2 ways Californians will receive their new stimulus payments
According to state authorities, Californians will receive their inflation relief payments in a few months. In the meantime, many are curious about how they might will be receiving their check once the payment date arrives.
KTLA.com
What you need to know about water restrictions and fines in Southern California
As California endures another year of drought, cities and counties across the state have implemented water restrictions in the hopes of reducing the strain on the state’s water sources. The Metropolitan Water District of Southern California is asking homeowners to immediately reduce water use by 20 to 30 percent,...
This Is California's Highest Elevated Road
It winds over 10,000 feet above sea level.
A huge geographical error led to naming California after a fake Black queen
By the time the 16th century mistake was cleared up, it was too late. The name had stuck.
Opinion: Newsom Unlikely to Prevail in 57-Year Effort to Pump Delta Water South
Will the fifth time be the charm for California’s decades-long effort to replumb the Sacramento-San Joaquin Delta so that more Northern California water can be transported to Southern California?. Don’t count on it. Last week, the state Department of Water Resources released a draft environmental impact report on...
mynspr.org
Unsafe drinking water is a reality for nearly a million Californians, especially in Central Valley, new audit finds
Nearly a million Californians have unsafe drinking water and the agency charged with helping them is ill-equipped to do so. That’s according to a new state audit of the California Water Resources Control Board, which says 920,000 residents are at increased risk of liver and kidney problems — and even cancer — because they get water from systems that fail to meet contaminant standards for safe drinking water.
SFGate
California Considers Bill That Would Free Actors From Exclusivity Deals
TV networks have long known the value of exclusive contracts for their stars. Networks that invest millions in developing and promoting a show don’t want to see the lead actor show up in another series on a rival network. But in the streaming era, those exclusivity deals have become...
KTVU FOX 2
Nearly a dozen pups born to California wolf families
SUSANVILLE, Calif. - Two of California’s three existing wolf families, the Lassen pack and the Whaleback pack, have given birth to a total of 11 pups this year, according to a quarterly report published Tuesday by the California Department of Fish and Game. "These furry little tykes are really...
Fallen San Diego firefighters honored for their sacrifice
The California Firefighters Memorial added 82 names over the weekend of firefighters who fell in the line of duty. Among them were 8 from San Diego.
