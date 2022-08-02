ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Provo, UT

Does BYU football have the most interesting schedule in the entire country this year?

By Ryan McDonald
deseret.com
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article
www.deseret.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
deseret.com

Utah to the Big 12? Former athletic director Chris Hill weighs in on the debate

Whether the Utah Utes should leave the Pac-12 for the Big 12 is a matter of debate these days, and one prominent voice has made his opinion on the subject known. On Wednesday, a piece by Pac-12 insider Jon Wilner was published in which he interviewed former Utes athletic director Chris Hill, who led Utah from the Mountain West to the Pac-12 in 2011.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
247Sports

Official Offer Round Up: BYU still pushing hard for Malachi Riley

By now you've seen the tweets and Instagram posts, BYU (and every other school in the country) is doling out their official scholarship offers this week. What the heck is an official offer and haven't some of these players had offers for years? Well, yes, but now it's official. What...
PROVO, UT
deseret.com

BYU women’s basketball nets another impressive recruit

The BYU women’s basketball program has picked up another big commitment. Forward Ali’a Matavao, Nevada’s reigning Gatorade Player of the Year, has committed to first-year coach Amber Whiting. Matavao averaged 13.2 points, 9.8 rebounds and 3.1 steals last season. “Ali’a was amazing this year,” said her coach,...
PROVO, UT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Utah College Sports
State
Florida State
Local
Utah Sports
Provo, UT
Sports
State
Virginia State
Local
Utah Football
State
Oregon State
Provo, UT
Football
Provo, UT
College Sports
State
Arkansas State
City
Provo, UT
State
Utah State
247Sports

BYU kicks off August with commitment from Matthew Fredrick

August is the month that football is officially kicks off and BYU started the month out with a bang. Today, East High School (UT) tight end Matthrew Fredrick announced on his Twitter account that he has committed to the Cougars. Fredrick had lower level offers from Navy, Army, New Mexico...
PROVO, UT
BYU Newsnet

ROC passes on sale for 2022-23 BYU athletics season

It’s that time of year again. BYU has begun selling ROC passes for the upcoming athletic season, the ROC announced on social media July 10. Individual passes will be sold for $150 and can be used for admission at any NCAA sponsored BYU sporting event in the 2022-23 athletic campaign, including football, basketball and volleyball. For the second straight year, guest passes for those not enrolled at BYU can be purchased for $220.
PROVO, UT
Pyramid

WCC schedule set for BYU basketball

BYU’s 2022-23 West Coast Conference 16-game men’s basketball schedule was released Tuesday by the conference. The Cougars open WCC play with three of their first four games on the road beginning with a trip to Stockton, Calif. to face Pacific on Dec. 29. After hosting Portland on New Year’s Eve, BYU travels to Loyola Marymount on Jan. 5 and San Diego on Jan. 7.
PROVO, UT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Byu Football#American Football#College Football#Espn#Notre Dame#Byu#Cougars#Usf#Liberty#Stanford#Arizona State
deseret.com

Tony Finau returns to Utah after consecutive victories, reaffirms commitment, loyalty to PGA Tour

FARMINGTON — The hottest golfer on the planet the last few weeks doesn’t plan to leave the PGA Tour anytime soon. Appearing at his annual Tony Finau Foundation pro-am golf event at Oakridge Country Club in Farmington on Monday, less than 24 hours after winning the Rocket Mortgage Classic in Detroit, Finau said he remains loyal to the PGA Tour even as some of the other top golfers in the world have been lured away by the riches of the competing LIV Golf tour.
FARMINGTON, UT
ABC4

The best things to do in Utah in August

UTAH (ABC4) – As we embark on the new month, we prepare for summer to come to a close, as it does annually on August 31. With this in anticipation, we’re prompted to think about how we can best maximize the last few days we have left of summer. To help, ABC4 has compiled the […]
UTAH STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
Sports
University of Notre Dame
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
UCLA
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Brigham Young University
Sports
Stanford University
ksl.com

7 places in Utah where fries are more than a side

This story is sponsored by Siegfried & Jensen. The potato may belong to the state of Idaho, but as for fries, you'll find some of the best here in Utah. The Beehive State is known for fry sauce (and no, it's not called Mayochup) but the quality of the fries that go with the fry sauce is important.
UTAH STATE
ABC 4

Benefit concert in Heber Valley

Spencer Thompson, President of North Star International, came to Good Things Utah to talk about the organization and an upcoming music event featuring tons of Utah’s most talented music stars. Thompson appeared alongside frequent GTU guest, Ganel Lyn Condie. North Star is a resource for members of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints who are also part of the LGBTQ+ community. We also received a sneak peak of what is to come at the event. Madilyn Page, who was on The Voice, came to sing, as well.
HEBER CITY, UT

Comments / 0

Community Policy