Burbank Airport receives $3M for upgrades, noise study from infrastructure bill

BURBANK, Calif. (CNS) — Hollywood Burbank Airport will receive just under $3 million in federal grants for infrastructure improvements from the bipartisan infrastructure package passed by Congress last November, Rep. Adam Schiff, D-Burbank, announced Monday.

According to Schiff's office, most of the money — $2,153,678 — will go toward rehabilitating pavement on the taxiway and other areas at the airport.

The remaining $805,900 supports an Airport Noise Compatibility Planning study, including updating Noise Exposure Maps and identifying where the airport can undertake mitigation efforts, Schiff's office said.

The latter was among recommendations by the Southern San Fernando Valley Airplane Noise Task Force, an arm of Los Angeles World Airports, which operates LAX and Van Nuys airports.

"I was proud to support the bipartisan infrastructure package because of all it would do to invest in regional transit hubs -- where capital improvements can go a long way towards helping local residents get where they need to go quickly and efficiently," Schiff said in a statement.

"These new funds will greatly benefit both the surrounding community and passengers, and I look forward to seeing what future improvements the infrastructure bill will deliver for my hometown of Burbank."

The grants will come through the Federal Aviation Administration's Airport Improvement Program, which got $15 billion in federal infrastructure project funds for improvements to runways, taxiways, aprons, safety projects, and noise reduction nationwide.

"The funds provided by the FAA will provide the support for the rehabilitation of a taxiway and the funds necessary for the airport to undertake a Part 150 Noise Compatibility Study," said Frank Miller, executive director of Hollywood Burbank Airport.

"This round of funding supports ongoing maintenance and planning needs of the airport as it continues to move forward with its terminal replacement program."

