Police search for man who sexually assaulted woman in Torrance

TORRANCE, Calif. (KNX) — Police continue asking for the public’s help tracking down a man who they said sexually assaulted and injured a woman in Torrance over the weekend.

The woman was attacked and sexually assaulted by the man at about 1 a.m. Sunday in the 4300 block of Emerald Street, north of Providence Little Company of Mary Medical Center, according to Torrance Police Department Sgt. Mark Ponegalek.

It’s unclear what transpired before the alleged assault. Torrance police said the woman fought against her attacker but was severely injured. Investigators said the man fled the scene afterward.

Authorities could only describe the suspect as a man between 19 and 26 years old with a stocky build and dark complexion. The department released a video of the man they believe is responsible on Facebook.

Follow KNX News 97.1 FM

Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | TikTok