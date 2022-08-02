Summer Family Fun: LEGOLAND California

myburbank.com
NBC San Diego
Oceanside Development Plans to Bring the Waves Inland With Massive Surf Pool, Housing & a ‘Glamp'-Ground
It's an interesting concept that some would question: Why would we build a wave pool just miles from the Pacific Ocean where the waves are infinite? But for arguably one of California's most surf-centric cities, it could soon be a reality after gaining the full support of the Oceanside Planning Committee.
San Diego Zoo, Pacific Surfliner pair up for day trip discounts
Travelers heading to San Diego can save on a day pass to the San Diego Zoo when they take Pacific Surfliner, the companies announced.
Exploring San Diego: Things to do Aug. 4-7
San Diegans, we have reached the heart of the summer and we're well into Leo Season! Take a look at our list of things to do this weekend here in San Diego.
Marriott Commences Construction on the Gaylord Pacific Resort and Convention Center
Marriott International, Inc. announced the commencement of construction on the Gaylord Pacific Resort and Convention Center (the Gaylord Pacific). A ceremony was held on Chula Vista Bayfront. The event was attended by the Gaylord Pacific’s developers RIDA Development Corporation (RIDA Development) and Ares Management (Ares), finance partners, officials from the City of Chula Vista, Port of San Diego, and the State of California, Marriott executives, group customers, and other project supporters.
fox5sandiego.com
Chula Vista is home to an incredible park that’s the first of its kind
Mata is taking you to Veterans Park in Chula Vista. It is home to the country’s first fully adaptive playground, allowing both kids and adults with limitations to live their lives to the fullest.
pacificsandiego.com
Free state park passes can be checked out at public libraries across the county
San Diego-area libraries have free California State Parks passes for vehicle day use that can be checked out. San Diego-area libraries have free California State Parks passes for vehicle day use that can be checked out like a book. Library card holders can place a parks pass on hold through...
Storms to bring 1st chance of rain in months to LA, San Diego areas
The North American monsoon will fuel thunderstorms over Southern California in the coming days, but the storms could bring added dangers to the drought-stricken landscape. An uptick in moisture related to the North American monsoon might be enough to bring general thunderstorms to interior Southern California in the coming days with the potential that coastal areas from the Mexico border to the mountains north of Los Angeles get their first shower or thunderstorm since May or June, AccuWeather meteorologists say.
Must Visit Events in San Diego: August
With August still ahead of us, there's plenty of fun to be had, so let's look at some must-see events in San Diego. ArtWalk @ Liberty Station, August 6 -7 At the stunning Liberty Station, ArtWalk @ Liberty Station will mark 17 years of showcasing fine art in San Diego in 2022. More than 150 artists from several states and Mexico attend the exhibition to showcase and sell their works of art, which include paintings, photographs, glass and ceramics, jewelry, and sculpture. The event honors creativity on both sides of the border. San Diego's main location for the arts, museums, eating, and...
SoCal's mountains, deserts likely to see thunderstorms Thursday
Southern California's deserts and mountains are likely to see thunderstorms again on Thursday while other parts of the region should stay warm and sunny.
viatravelers.com
20 Best Museums in San Diego, California
If you’re looking for an interesting and educational day out, San Diego’s museums are a great option. From the world-famous San Diego Zoo to the fascinating Maritime Museum, there’s something to please everyone in this city. Here are the best museums in San Diego that you won’t want to miss.
San Diego Business Journal
Oceanside-based Pet Wellness Company Continues Growth
It’s a dog’s paradise at the headquarters of , an environmentally and socially conscious pet products company that moved to Oceanside from Irvine in the fall of 2020. A gated mini dog park built at its digs off Oceanside Boulevard is a popular spot for employees’ dogs, and inside the building, there are plenty of containers filled with dog treats, several plush dog beds, toys, bones and bowls of cool water.
localemagazine.com
11 Happy Hour Hotspots in San Diego With Delicious Deals
It’s 5 o’clock somewhere, and luckily for locals, San Diego is filled with some of the best happy hour hubs in SoCal. From Mexican bites to discounted craft beers, heading down to some of our favorite bars and restaurants for happy hour might just take the cake for a spontaneous night out. Whether you’re planning an evening with the girls or are in need of some after-work bites with your beau, here’s our roundup of San Diego’s best happy hour specials. Happy Hour San Diego.
localemagazine.com
7 Lunch Spots in Oceanside We Love for a Midday Bite
From Sammies to Fish Tacos, These Lunches Beat the Standard PB&J. Right on the San Diego coast, Oceanside may be one of the most underrated cities in Southern California. Great surfing, friendly people and local eateries are a few things this up-and-coming city has to offer. You’ll be pleasantly surprised by Oceanside’s abundance of new, hip restaurants! Downtown restaurants are walkable to the water, perfect for grabbing a bite before strolling along the pier. We’re here to savor the charm of Oceanside before this laid-back, beachfront city blows up! Here are some of our favorite lunch spots in O’side for a meal out. Best Lunch in Oceanside.
Flying High: SD Airport Serves 2 Million Passengers in Month for First Time Since 2019
San Diego International Airport reported a post-pandemic high of 2,068,397 passengers served in June, it was announced Tuesday. It’s the first time SAN has had more than 2 million passengers in a month since December 2019, according to airport statistics. Between Jan. 1 and June 30, 2022, SAN served more than 10 million passengers. When compared year over year, passenger traffic is up 30.2%.
Jury awards San Diego man $4.5 million in trip and fall case
SAN DIEGO — A jury in San Diego ordered the city to pay $4.5 million dollars to a man for injuries he sustained after tripping over a raised sidewalk in Pacific Beach in 2018. According to the lawsuit, Brownlee fell on a raised section of sidewalk on the 1600-block...
News 8 KFMB
Chula Vista Lemon Festival | Aug 13, 2022
CHULA VISTA, Calif. — Join CBS 8 at the 25th Annual Lemon Festival in Chula Vista!. The event takes place on Saturday, August 13 from 11 AM to 6 PM in downtown Chula Vista. Chula Vista was once known as the “Lemon Capitol of the World.” and on Saturday, Third Avenue will transform into a lemon-filled oasis that pays tribute the city’s rich agricultural history.
I went to San Diego Comic-Con for the first time and the experience was marred by vicious mosquitoes and other unexpected issues, but I'd still go again
Insider's reporter went to SDCC for the first time and shared her experience, from the hardships to the delights that made the trip worth it.
Looking out for leopard sharks, Birch Aquarium completes their annual check-up
Though the popularity of "Shark Week" on the Discovery Channel draws attention to sharks from around the world, a team of veterinarians at Birch Aquarium in La Jolla has been examining the sharks found right in our backyard.
Elvis never leaves the building at Heartbreak Hotel
ESCONDIDO, Calif. — When you think of Elvis Presley, you probably associate the 'King of Rock and Roll' with Las Vegas not Escondido. In this Zevely Zone, I visited the Heartbreak Hotel where sitting in your typical Escondido neighborhood, one house stands out as the king of them all.
kusi.com
San Diego Housing Market: Should you buy a home now?
SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – With the rising interest rates on homes people in the market for a home may be wondering “Should I buy a home now or should I wait to see what happens with the market?”. Keith Christian, President of Renovation Realty, joined KUSI’s Lauren Phinney...
