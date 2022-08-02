“Big Three” districts welcome back students for first day of school in El Paso

www.ktsm.com
KFOX 14
Some El Paso school districts not following state mandated lockdown drill requirements
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14) — Each school district and open-enrollment charter school in Texas is required to conduct lockdown drills throughout the school year, but it appears some schools in El Paso did not meet that requirement for the 2021-2022 school year. The Texas Education Code designates the number...
Parents turning to homeschooling instead of public school
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – According to Texas Connections Academy, nationwide, there was a 43% increase in homeschool enrollment between 2019 and 2021. Since, then homeschooling has leveled off. Additionally in the 2021/2022 school year, 47 connections academy schools served around 100,000 students nationwide Robert Knox, an El Paso dad says he is considering homeschooling […]
The Scary School Threats In El Paso: Would You Be on Standby?
Usually, on the first day of school, there are all kinds of emotions the parent and child feel. Some kids are excited to return, others nervous, and some are just sad that summer is over. As for my son, he was totally stoked to be back in contact with new...
KFOX 14
El Paso ISD works to fill 7 nurse vacancies as school year begins
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14) — The El Paso Independent School District welcomed back its students on Monday but is still looking to hire more school nurses. EPISD stated there is one nurse posting at each campus within the district and there are two campuses that have two nurse positions, such as Don Haskins Pre-K to 8 and Franklin High School.
everythinglubbock.com
Socorro ISD investigates threats to 4 schools on first day of school
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The Socorro Independent School District investigated four threats made to schools in the district on the first day of school. On Monday, as thousands of students across the Borderland returned to the classroom for the first day of school, a SISD spokesperson said there were anonymous threats against four schools: Ben Narbuth Elementary School, William Slider Middle School, Montwood High School and Eastlake High School.
KVIA
ABC-7 Xtra: Starting a new school year with ongoing pandemic challenges, security concerns
EL PASO, Texas -- Eight school districts are starting their school year Monday. ABC-7 Xtra sat down with El Paso's top four school districts in the lead-up to the first day. The discussion covers how they are keeping students safe, how they are addressing the COVID learning gap and how the districts are collaborating this year.
Foster families needed in El Paso
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Right now, in El Paso, there is a critical need for foster parents for any age from months to 18 years old. One foster family who we spoke with said the one point they can agree on is that being a foster parent goes beyond being a parental figure. As […]
El Paso first responder reflects on Aug. 3
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Cynthia Loya was getting ready for a trip to Albuquerque with her family on the morning of August 3, 2019, when they made a stop at the Cielo Vista Walmart to take cash out from an ATM. But then she noticed something felt wrong. “It was really quiet which was […]
KFOX 14
Great Khalid Foundation hands out new backpacks at Ross Middle School
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The Great Khalid Foundation showed up at Ross Middle School on the first day back to school. The organization celebrated the new school year with brand new backpacks for every 6th-grade student. Khalid's, mom, LindaWolfe distributed the supply-filled backpacks. “The students are coming into...
elpasoheraldpost.com
El Paso Student wins National Spanish Spelling Bee
El Paso Independent School District student, Sheneli De Silva, wins the 2022 National Spanish Spelling Bee which was hosted in El Paso by Education Service Center Region 19 at the Starlight Event Center on July 29-30, 2022. On Saturday, July 30, over 20 competitors, from various states such as Wyoming,...
krwg.org
Organizations work to assist unhoused community in Las Cruces
The number of unhoused individuals living in New Mexico has been steadily rising for many years and as of January of 2020, more than 3,300 people are unhoused in New Mexico. With this issue affecting Las Cruces, many organizations work together to help bring this number down. Mesilla Valley Community...
Remembering those we lost August 3
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — On August, 3, 2019, an armed gunman entered the Walmart in the Cielo Vista neighborhood of East El Paso. The first gunshots rang out at 10:39 and lasted until 10:45 a.m. The white nationalist shooter, who aimed to kill ‘Mexicans,’ murdered 23 people and injured another 24. Andre & Jordan […]
KVIA
Abundant Church giving away backpacks and school supplies ahead of the first day of school
EL PASO, Texas - Abundant Church is set to host their annual backpack and school supply giveaway as kids in the borderland are heading back to school. The church says they will be giving away 1,500 backpacks filled with school supplies to families over the course of the weekend. School-aged...
El Paso Juveniles Once Again Have A Curfew
The curfew for El Paso juveniles IS in effect but some kids have an out. El Paso County Commissioners have extended a curfew set for juveniles in El Paso. The court first established a curfew for minors back in 2016. It stated that youths under 17 were barred from being in public areas between 11pm and 5am while the current order reportedly runs from 11pm - 6am.
KFOX 14
UMC CEO explains why he wants El Paso County leaders to decide on $345M expansion plan
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14) — KFOX14 pressed University Medical Center for answers Tuesday about why it wants El Paso County Commissioners to approve a $345 million expansion plan instead of putting the issue before local voters. UMC CEO Jacob Cintron said he wants commissioners to approve the Certificates of...
Thousands of El Paso residents sign renewable energy petition
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Thousands of Borderland residents signed a petition for the City of El Paso to transition to using renewable energy. Sunrise El Paso and Ground Game Texas collected close to 40,000 signatures for their climate charter petition and if enough signatures are verified by the city, you could see an item […]
cbs4local.com
Gadsden ISD to implement new safety measures for the new school year
SANTA TERESA, N.M. — The first day of school is on Monday, August 1, for Gadsden ISD students. With school security in the minds of some parents, districts changed their safety procedures. CBS4 on your side spoke with GISD's superintendent Travis Dempsey to find out what the district planned...
speaker.gov
Pelosi Statement on Three Years Since Shooting in El Paso
Washington, D.C. – Speaker Nancy Pelosi issued this statement marking three years since the deadly mass shooting at the El Paso Walmart near Cielo Vista Mall in El Paso, Texas:. “Three years ago, a right-wing extremist – armed with an assault rifle and fueled by the evils of white...
Fiesta De Las Luces Bringing The Party Back to Downtown El Paso
Who's ready to party? Good because the downtown fiesta is coming back. With summer quickly winding down and fall in sight, the Downtown Management District is getting ready for the second half of Fiesta de las Luces. The lights, the food, the music all packed into one festive evening. The...
Three years after Walmart massacre, fears of new racially motivated attacks remain
“We have to be careful, particularly on social media because a lot of people are airing out that hate, [....] The authorities must be very watchful online to identify people who might have (bad) intentions." Claudio, relative of a survivor of the Aug. 3, 2019, mass shooting at an El Paso Walmart
