Read the August 2022 Issue Now

Los Angeles, CA

By SPT Staff
sanpedrotoday.com
 2 days ago
sanpedrotoday.com

dot.LA

What if we simply…stopped building new gas stations? That’s the gist of a new idea from Los Angeles City Councilman Paul Koretz. A ban? So serious! Even radical. Depending on whom you ask, it’s either brilliantly forward-thinking or outrageously irresponsible. In reality, it’s probably neither. Let’s do...
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
foxla.com

Long Beach passes $25 healthcare worker minimum wage

LONG BEACH, Calif. - The Long Beach City Council announced Wednesday it voted 9-0 in favor of a $25 minimum wage for healthcare workers in the Southern California city. With the vote, Long Beach becomes the fourth city in Los Angeles County to pass a fair wage ordinance for healthcare workers. The other cities to pass a similar measure are Los Angeles, Downey and Monterey Park.
LONG BEACH, CA
theeastsiderla.com

What is a TOC and how it is changing neighborhoods

East Hollywood -- A five-story apartment building rising at the corner of Santa Monica Boulevard and Lyman Place is visible from blocks away. How was a building nearly 60 feet tall approved in a neighborhood where few structures are even three stories high?. Because it’s near a Metro subway station...
LOS ANGELES, CA
KTLA

California tenants could see rent increases of up to 10%

Tenants across California beware. Aug. 1 is the day that landlords statewide are allowed to boost rent by as much as 10 percent. Ten percent is the maximum allowable annual increase for apartment complexes built before 2007 but there are several stipulations that could keep landlords from increasing rent by that much, if at all. […]
CALIFORNIA STATE
Canyon News

Charges Against Adam Friedman Reduced

BEVERLY HILLS—On Monday, August 1, during his arraignment, charges against, Adam Friedman, 37, the son of Beverly Hills City Councilmember, Lester Friedman were reduced. He was accused of setting up a fictitious Instagram account in the name of City Councilmember, Dr. Sharona Nazarian, who was running for open seat.
BEVERLY HILLS, CA
CBS LA

Burbank to temporarily restrict outdoor irrigation in September

The City of Burbank on Tuesday announced temporary irrigation restrictions due repairs being made to the upper feeder that brings water in from the Colorado River Aqueduct. "Burbank must temporarily stop all outdoor irrigation for two weeks, from September 6-20, 2022, due to a limited water supply," the city press release stated. "Residents and businesses must adjust their sprinklers and automated irrigation systems, so they do not run during this period. Hand watering will be allowed during the two-week period." The release notes that Burbank is solely dependent on water from the Colorado River Aqueduct and the State Water Project. Because of drought...
BURBANK, CA
Is Torrance a good city to live in?

Torrance is a suburb in the South Bay of Los Angeles, offering a city vibe, but away from all the hustle and bustle, and it’s got so much to offer. So if you’ve ever been curious about living in Torrance, you’re in luck because today we’re getting into everything you need to know about living in Torrance.
TORRANCE, CA
Canyon News

Top Neighborhoods In Canyon Country, California, Worth Investing In

UNITED STATES—Home to 68,854 residents, Canyon Country, California, is a dense and vibrant place with a family-friendly and suburban feel. Are you looking to invest in properties in the Santa Clarita area?. This guide will cover the top neighborhoods, from dated areas to brand new communities, so that you...
SANTA CLARITA, CA
signalscv.com

Count continues in Gascón recall petition

An agenda item for the Board of Supervisors to possibly discuss and/or order a recall election for L.A. County District George Gascón was postponed on Tuesday as the counting of the signatures remains ongoing. According to county officials, despite the petition’s presence on the agenda for the Tuesday’s regular...
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
Santa Clarita Radio

Santa Clarita City Council ‘Remains Steadfast’ In Opposition To Criminals Being Housed In Camp Scott

Having consistently condemned the relocation of young men convicted of violent crimes to Camp Scott, the City of Santa Clarita remains “steadfast” in preventing the permanent youth housing facility near residential homes, despite Los Angeles County allegedly breaching an environmental lawsuit and beginning maintenance. With the next Juvenile...
SANTA CLARITA, CA
NBC Los Angeles

National Night Out Events to Begin Tuesday

Annual National Night Out celebrations will begin on Tuesday, with several Southern California police departments participating. The event, which is always held on the first Tuesday of August, was created to allow communities to build relationships with their local law enforcement officials and firefighters. Several LA County communities will be...
PLANetizen

Massive, Vacant L.A. Hospital To Become Affordable Housing

The vast Los Angeles General Hospital building that looms over the east side of the L.A. River will see new life as affordable housing, reports Summer Lin for the Los Angeles Times. “The motion directs county departments to report back within four months on a potential timeline and allocate up to $194.7 million in funding for the project, according to a news release from Supervisor Hilda Solis.”
LOS ANGELES, CA
scvnews.com

Santa Clarita EV Charging Stations

Six charging stations were recently installed at the Canyon Country Community Center, which has been a popular location for charging. As a result of more electric vehicle options and the recent increase of gas prices, there has never been a better time to drive electric. It is evident that more Santa Clarita residents are driving electric vehicles because city-owned stations have provided more than 8,000 sessions this year alone, with an average of more than 400 unique drivers monthly.
SANTA CLARITA, CA
News Break
Politics
foxla.com

This is how much money you need to make per hour to afford rent in California

LOS ANGELES - A new report reveals the disparity between minimum wage and the cost of an average two-bedroom rental in different U.S. cities. According to Out of Reach, in no state, metropolitan area, or county can a full-time minimum-wage worker afford a modest two-bedroom rental home, and these workers cannot afford modest one-bedroom apartments in 91% of U.S. counties.
LOS ANGELES, CA
The Infatuation

7 Exciting Pop-Ups & Events This Weekend In LA

Ice cream socials, night markets, scavenger hunts, and more. How is it already August? The end of the summer is rapidly approaching, we’re still trying to process our many feelings about Nope, and we need to pack our calendar with ice cream socials, night markets, and scavenger hunts, stat. Here’s seven exciting pop-ups and events happening this weekend.
LOS ANGELES, CA

