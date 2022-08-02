Read the August 2022 Issue Now

sanpedrotoday.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
See how much per hour people in L.A. need to make to afford renting an apartmentJosue TorresLos Angeles, CA
Los Angeles bans homeless encampments near schools and daycare centersBeth TorresLos Angeles, CA
Gus Pump Ban Planned For CaliforniaCadrene HeslopCalifornia State
Is Last Crumb Cookies Better than Crumbl Cookies?Chicago Food KingLos Angeles, CA
18 Awesome Ways to Enjoy Los Angeles in AugustCaroline at EatDrinkLALos Angeles, CA
Related
Subscribe to our newsletter to catch every headline.
What if we simply…stopped building new gas stations? That’s the gist of a new idea from Los Angeles City Councilman Paul Koretz. A ban? So serious! Even radical. Depending on whom you ask, it’s either brilliantly forward-thinking or outrageously irresponsible. In reality, it’s probably neither. Let’s do...
foxla.com
Long Beach passes $25 healthcare worker minimum wage
LONG BEACH, Calif. - The Long Beach City Council announced Wednesday it voted 9-0 in favor of a $25 minimum wage for healthcare workers in the Southern California city. With the vote, Long Beach becomes the fourth city in Los Angeles County to pass a fair wage ordinance for healthcare workers. The other cities to pass a similar measure are Los Angeles, Downey and Monterey Park.
California Deploys “Water Police” to Impose Water-Wasting Fines Amid Drought
Much of the U.S. West Coast has been suffering from an ongoing drought — especially the state of California. For several summers in a row, the Golden State has gone into a "drought emergency," due to lack of precipitation, relentless wildfires, and unbearable heatwaves. So to combat the shortage...
theeastsiderla.com
What is a TOC and how it is changing neighborhoods
East Hollywood -- A five-story apartment building rising at the corner of Santa Monica Boulevard and Lyman Place is visible from blocks away. How was a building nearly 60 feet tall approved in a neighborhood where few structures are even three stories high?. Because it’s near a Metro subway station...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
California tenants could see rent increases of up to 10%
Tenants across California beware. Aug. 1 is the day that landlords statewide are allowed to boost rent by as much as 10 percent. Ten percent is the maximum allowable annual increase for apartment complexes built before 2007 but there are several stipulations that could keep landlords from increasing rent by that much, if at all. […]
Canyon News
Charges Against Adam Friedman Reduced
BEVERLY HILLS—On Monday, August 1, during his arraignment, charges against, Adam Friedman, 37, the son of Beverly Hills City Councilmember, Lester Friedman were reduced. He was accused of setting up a fictitious Instagram account in the name of City Councilmember, Dr. Sharona Nazarian, who was running for open seat.
Burbank to temporarily restrict outdoor irrigation in September
The City of Burbank on Tuesday announced temporary irrigation restrictions due repairs being made to the upper feeder that brings water in from the Colorado River Aqueduct. "Burbank must temporarily stop all outdoor irrigation for two weeks, from September 6-20, 2022, due to a limited water supply," the city press release stated. "Residents and businesses must adjust their sprinklers and automated irrigation systems, so they do not run during this period. Hand watering will be allowed during the two-week period." The release notes that Burbank is solely dependent on water from the Colorado River Aqueduct and the State Water Project. Because of drought...
westsidetoday.com
Over 30 Tiny Homes Sit Vacant While Homeless Veterans Camp on Wilshire
Eight months after the start of West L.A V.A’s Tiny Home Project 30 out of 140 units are now vacant and unhoused veterans are pitching tents along Wilshire Blvd. Hear from a local advocate about what needs to be done to get our veterans off the street in this video…
RELATED PEOPLE
Laist.com
LA Explained: How To Swap Out Your Thirsty Lawn With Drought-Friendly Plants
Stories like these are only possible with your help!. You have the power to keep local news strong for the coming months. Your financial support today keeps our reporters ready to meet the needs of our city. Thank you for investing in your community. Outdoor watering has a bigger impact...
Is Torrance a good city to live in?
Torrance is a suburb in the South Bay of Los Angeles, offering a city vibe, but away from all the hustle and bustle, and it’s got so much to offer. So if you’ve ever been curious about living in Torrance, you’re in luck because today we’re getting into everything you need to know about living in Torrance.
Canyon News
Top Neighborhoods In Canyon Country, California, Worth Investing In
UNITED STATES—Home to 68,854 residents, Canyon Country, California, is a dense and vibrant place with a family-friendly and suburban feel. Are you looking to invest in properties in the Santa Clarita area?. This guide will cover the top neighborhoods, from dated areas to brand new communities, so that you...
signalscv.com
Count continues in Gascón recall petition
An agenda item for the Board of Supervisors to possibly discuss and/or order a recall election for L.A. County District George Gascón was postponed on Tuesday as the counting of the signatures remains ongoing. According to county officials, despite the petition’s presence on the agenda for the Tuesday’s regular...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Santa Clarita Radio
Santa Clarita City Council ‘Remains Steadfast’ In Opposition To Criminals Being Housed In Camp Scott
Having consistently condemned the relocation of young men convicted of violent crimes to Camp Scott, the City of Santa Clarita remains “steadfast” in preventing the permanent youth housing facility near residential homes, despite Los Angeles County allegedly breaching an environmental lawsuit and beginning maintenance. With the next Juvenile...
NBC Los Angeles
National Night Out Events to Begin Tuesday
Annual National Night Out celebrations will begin on Tuesday, with several Southern California police departments participating. The event, which is always held on the first Tuesday of August, was created to allow communities to build relationships with their local law enforcement officials and firefighters. Several LA County communities will be...
PLANetizen
Massive, Vacant L.A. Hospital To Become Affordable Housing
The vast Los Angeles General Hospital building that looms over the east side of the L.A. River will see new life as affordable housing, reports Summer Lin for the Los Angeles Times. “The motion directs county departments to report back within four months on a potential timeline and allocate up to $194.7 million in funding for the project, according to a news release from Supervisor Hilda Solis.”
scvnews.com
Santa Clarita EV Charging Stations
Six charging stations were recently installed at the Canyon Country Community Center, which has been a popular location for charging. As a result of more electric vehicle options and the recent increase of gas prices, there has never been a better time to drive electric. It is evident that more Santa Clarita residents are driving electric vehicles because city-owned stations have provided more than 8,000 sessions this year alone, with an average of more than 400 unique drivers monthly.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
foxla.com
This is how much money you need to make per hour to afford rent in California
LOS ANGELES - A new report reveals the disparity between minimum wage and the cost of an average two-bedroom rental in different U.S. cities. According to Out of Reach, in no state, metropolitan area, or county can a full-time minimum-wage worker afford a modest two-bedroom rental home, and these workers cannot afford modest one-bedroom apartments in 91% of U.S. counties.
7 Exciting Pop-Ups & Events This Weekend In LA
Ice cream socials, night markets, scavenger hunts, and more. How is it already August? The end of the summer is rapidly approaching, we’re still trying to process our many feelings about Nope, and we need to pack our calendar with ice cream socials, night markets, and scavenger hunts, stat. Here’s seven exciting pop-ups and events happening this weekend.
Things to do in Long Beach this weekend including…. Filipino fests and pier parties
Food, music, crafts and more this weekend. The post Things to do in Long Beach this weekend including…. Filipino fests and pier parties appeared first on Long Beach Post.
capitalbnews.org
A Sweeping Ordinance Would Make It Easier For LA to Target its Unhoused Residents
Since last fall, Lee has lived in a budding community on the southern edge of Watts, a neighborhood in Los Angeles. Residents of the once-majority Black area — the epicenter of the 1965 Watts Rebellion and the 1992 uprising following the police beating of Rodney King — have advocated for investments in Black life for more than 60 years.
Comments / 0