White Sox acquire lefty reliever Diekman from Red Sox

3 great seafood places in IllinoisAlina AndrasIllinois State
Why we may never know who won the $1.337B Mega Millions jackpotJennifer GeerDes Plaines, IL
Des Plaines Man Confesses to Sharing Child Pornography on the InternetCarolyn LightDes Plaines, IL
This Indiana National Park has the Best Views of the Starry Night SkyTravel MavenIndiana State
Chicago Sports and Entertainment Career Fair on 8/5Adrian HolmanChicago, IL
Report: Phillies acquire outfielder Brandon Marsh in trade with Angels
The Los Angeles Angels traded outfielder Brandon Marsh to the Philadelphia Phillies on Tuesday in a deal that is expected to send minor league catcher Logan O'Hoppe to the Angels organization, according to Robert Murray of FanSided. Marsh, 24, made his major league debut last July after being touted as...
Boston Red Sox Make Trade For Eric Hosmer
The Boston Red Sox have made a trade for Padres first baseman Eric Hosmer according to Jon Heyman. Hosmer, 32, is batting .272 with eight home runs and 40 RBIs for the Padres this season. He has played 12 MLB seasons with the Royals and Padres with a .277 career batting average.
NBC Sports
Tomase: Hosmer trade addresses Red Sox' most glaring deficiency
How many games have the Red Sox lost because of atrocious first base defense?. There's the one against the Yankees when Franchy Cordero couldn't catch a pop-up on the infield. There's the one against the Rays when Matt Strahm threw wide of the bag before Cordero inexplicably lollipopped a throw to home plate that allowed the winning run to score. There's the other one against the Rays when Bobby Dalbec failed to glove what should've been the last out from Trevor Story.
NBC Sports
Report: Red Sox acquire Eric Hosmer from Padres before trade deadline
The San Diego Padres reportedly are on the verge of completing a blockbuster deal for Washington Nationals star Juan Soto before Tuesday's 6 p.m. ET MLB trade deadline, but they're also making a separate deal with the Boston Red Sox. The Red Sox are acquiring first baseman Eric Hosmer from...
ESPN
New York Yankees trade for Chicago Cubs rookie reliever Scott Effross
The New York Yankees acquired right-handed reliever Scott Effross from the Chicago Cubs in exchange for minor league right-hander Hayden Wesneski on Monday. Effross, 28, is a sidearmer in the midst of a standout rookie season. In 44 innings, he has a 2.66 ERA, a strikeout-to-walk ratio of more than 4-to-1 and 2.19 FIP (fielding independent pitching), the 10th best in baseball among pitchers with more than 40 innings.
Yardbarker
Royals trade Cam Gallagher to the Padres for outfielder Brent Rooker
The Royals get a power bat for depth. The Royals have acquired outfielder Brent Rooker from the San Diego Padres for catcher Cam Gallagher, according to Dennis Lin of The Athletic. The 27-year-old Rooker is a right-handed hitter who has appeared in just two games with the Padres this year, but hit .201/.291/.397 with 9 home runs in 58 games with the Twins last year. Rooker is a right-handed hitter who was originally a first-round pick in 2017 by the Twins out of Mississippi State. In 2018 he was ranked as the #98 prospect in baseball by Baseball America. He put up good power numbers in the minors but has a lot of swing-and-miss to his game, and has struck out in 32.7 percent of his MLB plate appearances. Cam Gallagher has appeared in parts of the last six seasons with the Royals as a backup catcher. The former second-round pick has hit .240/.302/.355 in 171 career MLB games, but has been reknowned for his defense and framing ability. He was eligible for arbitration for the first time this.
FOX Sports
White Sox trade for reliever Diekman, Red Sox get OF Pham
CHICAGO (AP) — The Chicago White Sox acquired left-handed reliever Jake Diekman from the Boston Red Sox on Monday for catcher Reese McGuire and a player to be named or cash. Later in the day, the Red Sox obtained left fielder Tommy Pham in a trade with Cincinnati for a player to be named or cash.
FOX Sports
Royals face the White Sox with 1-0 series lead
Kansas City Royals (41-62, fourth in the AL Central) vs. Chicago White Sox (51-51, third in the AL Central) PITCHING PROBABLES: Royals: Brad Keller (5-11, 4.35 ERA, 1.33 WHIP, 73 strikeouts); White Sox: Lucas Giolito (6-6, 5.14 ERA, 1.48 WHIP, 108 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: White Sox -175, Royals +149;...
Twins acquire Orioles closer Jorge Lopez
The Minnesota Twins are acquiring Jorge Lopez from Baltimore Orioles, per Jon Heyman. Lopez, formerly the Orioles closer, has been fantastic in 2022. The right-hander owns a sparkling 1.68 ERA to go along with a 0.97 WHIP and 19 saves. He is arguably the most underrated reliever in baseball. Mark Feinsand reports that Baltimore received […] The post Twins acquire Orioles closer Jorge Lopez appeared first on ClutchPoints.
FOX Sports
Royals send Whit Merrifield to Blue Jays for 2 players
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — The Royals sent utility man Whit Merrifield to the Blue Jays just minutes before Tuesday's trade deadline, even though the two-time All-Star was unvaccinated and had to miss Kansas City's trip to Toronto last month. It's unclear whether Merrifield, who has primarily played second...
Yardbarker
Toronto Blue Jays acquire 2B/OF Whit Merrifield from the Kansas City Royals
Merrifield, 33, is having a down year with the Royals slashing a .240/.290/.352 line with six home runs and an 81 OPS+. The struggles date back to last year as well, and between the last two years, Merrifield’s posted a 89 OPS+. It’s important to note that Merrifield is...
‘We think Eric will provide that’: Chaim Bloom reveals how Eric Hosmer helps the Red Sox after trade with Padres
After rejecting the idea of the San Diego Padres trading him to the Washington Nationals that would land the former Juan Soto, first baseman Eric Hosmer had his MLB trade deadline route redirected by the Padres to the Boston Red Sox. Chaim Bloom, Red Sox’s general manager, believes that having Hosmer will turn out to […] The post ‘We think Eric will provide that’: Chaim Bloom reveals how Eric Hosmer helps the Red Sox after trade with Padres appeared first on ClutchPoints.
NBC Sports
Report: A's trade Montas, Trivino to Yankees for four prospects
After weeks -- and even months -- of trade speculation surrounding Athletics starting pitcher Frankie Montas, the ace reportedly is on the move. ESPN’s Jeff Passan reported on Monday afternoon, citing sources, that Oakland has traded Montas to the New York Yankees and reliever Lou Trevino is included in the package as well. In return, the A’s will receive prospects JP Spears (RHP), Ken Waldichuk (LHP), Cooper Bowman (2B) and Luis Medina (RHP), per Yes Network’s Jack Curry.
