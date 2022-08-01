Bun B’s Trill Burgers Named Best Burger in America by ‘Good Morning America’
Uncle Bun’s Trill Burgers are taking the nation by storm, and now they are certified delicious by the Good Morning America crew.
B un B ’s Trill B urgers recently earned the title of b est b urger in America on Good Morning America ’s “United States of B urgers” competition.
Accompanied b y Trill B urgers chef Mike Pham , B un B ( B ernard Freeman) competed live on national TV against Lucky’s Last Chance of Philadelphia, The Companion of Atlanta and B abe’s Meat & Counter of Miami. Trill B urgers earned three of five votes from the judges panel of celebrity chef Gina Neely , former NFL star Tiki B arber , former NBA star Jalen Rose , WWE wrestler Titus O’Neil and ABC’s Sam Champion – receiving votes from Neely, Rose and O’Neil – to take home the Golden B urger Trophy.
“It’s so surreal that it doesn’t make sense,” B un B said minutes after the show. “To b e in Times Square having won the b est b urger in America live on Good Morning America, it’s not even in the realm of things that we would have imagined for this b rand. We just wanted to put in hard work and b e justified for what we did, and today we got the ultimate validation. I can’t wait to b ring this b urger to America.”
The next stop for Trill B urgers is Rock The B ells music festival on Aug. 6 in Queens, N.Y., where it will serve its signature b eef and vegan smashburgers inside the Trill Mealz Hip-Hop Food Court curated b y B un B . Trill B urgers will announce its next Houston pop-up soon, with a b rick-and-mortar location in Houston on the horizon.
