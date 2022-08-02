Doorbell camera captures Pasco deputies serving eviction notice at wrong home

www.baynews9.com
Related
Pasco Sheriff: Two Men Caught On Camera Stealing From Hudson Plumbing Company
HUDSON, Fla. – Two men were caught on camera stealing from a local business and Pasco Sheriff’s Office needs your help identifying these men. On July 22 at around 9:45 p.m., two suspects stole property from the bed of the truck located at a business
Video shows man rob credit union in Hillsborough County, deputies say
TAMPA, Fla — A bank robber threatened to shoot employees inside a Tampa Bay area credit union, the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office said. It happened around 8:30 a.m. Wednesday at the Suncoast Credit Union on West Waters Avenue near Pinehurst Drive in Tampa. Deputies say the thief jumped over...
WESH
Viral video: Florida woman stops deputies attempting to serve eviction at wrong home
PASCO COUNTY, Fla. — A Pasco County woman pushed back when deputies showed up at her house to serve an eviction notice — and it turned out, the deputies were at the wrong home. Jennifer Michele didn’t expect to receive a Ring doorbell alert on Thursday showing two...
cltampa.com
Pasco County Sheriff's Office deputies go viral on TikTok after attempting to serve eviction at wrong house
@jennifermichele82 @invitationhomes your move.... #invitationhomes #fyp #foryoupage #momsoftiktok #eviction #mybillsarepaid #greenscreenvideo ♬ original sound - Jennifer Michele. Talking about cops in the United States can be difficult, because you always have to get over the initial hurdle of what people believe police (protect people, solve crime) do versus what...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Video shows Florida deputies serving eviction at wrong home
PASCO COUNTY, Fla. — Sheriff’s deputies made a big mistake when they served an eviction notice at the wrong house in Florida. Jennifer Michele posted a video to TikTok from her doorbell camera, which showed deputies from the Pasco County Sheriff’s Office saying they were serving an eviction notice.
Woman helped boyfriend kill her ex, young Dover mom: deputies
A woman is accused of helping her boyfriend kill a young Dover mother and trying to frame the murder on a man who he also killed.
Florida Man Accused Of Slaying Aspiring Rapper Who Posted Instagram Statement Before His Death
Authorities have announced a suspect was arrested in connection with the murder of a Florida rapper last month, Radar has learned.On Aug. 2, police in Tampa and U.S. Marshals took Darren Day, 25, into custody and charged him with the first-degree murder of 27-year-old Ari Williams, who was known by the stage name "Rollie Bands."According to the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office, on the afternoon of July 22, Day allegedly shot Williams in the parking lot of an apartment complex. Williams died from his injuries at an area hospital.Investigators said at the time that the shooting didn’t appear to be random.Friends...
Woman Gets Struck And Stuck Under Armored Truck In Pasco County Parking Lot, Trauma Alert
PASCO COUNTY, Fla. – A woman was struck by an armored truck on Tuesday, and became stuck under the vehicle, according to Pasco Fire Rescue. The accident happened around 12:00 p.m on Tuesday in a parking lot at SR 52 and Little Road. Officials
IN THIS ARTICLE
cltampa.com
Florida Senator seeks $1.75 million for Tampa Bay woman, who died after a cop used a stun gun on her
A Senate Democrat has filed a proposal that would require the state to pay $1.75 million to the estate of a woman who was critically injured and later died after a Florida Highway Patrol officer used a stun gun on her. Sen. Shevrin Jones, D-West Park, filed the “claim” bill...
fox13news.com
Accused killers allegedly wanted to frame woman’s murdered ex-boyfriend because someone had ‘to take the fall'
TAMPA, Fla. - A Bay Area couple accused of killing a relative for revenge allegedly planned to pin the murder on the woman’s ex-boyfriend who they are suspected of killing in a staged suicide. Daniel Negrete and his girlfriend, Fatima Garcia Avila, 20, appeared side by side Wednesday in...
Suspect shot dead after he killed Lake Wales Police K-9
A Lake Wales Police Department K-9 was shot and killed during an officer-involved shooting Wednesday morning, according to the Polk County Sheriff's Office.
Citrus County Chronicle
Sheriff's office arrests seven in alleged cockfighting ring
Seven men were arrested Saturday in connection to a Floral City cockfighting ring, a crime that’s illegal in all 50 states and a felony in Florida. What began as a noise complaint at 12599 South Ave., Floral City, soon became apparent to arresting deputies as the site of a cockfighting venue, according to a media release received Monday night from the Citrus County Sheriff’s Office.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Police identify body found at St. Pete marina
Authorities have identified the body that was found at a St. Petersburg marina last Wednesday.
Pasco Deputies Need Your Help In Solving Crime, Business Burglary In Port Richey
PORT RICHEY, Fla. – Pasco Sheriff’s Office needs your help in a recent burglary that happened in Port Richey, Pasco County. On July 27 around 3 a.m. and July 28 around 5:45 a.m., unknown suspects stole merchandise from a business near the intersection of
iontb.com
Pinellas deputies investigate shooting in Palm Harbor
Deputies from the Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office (PCSO) are currently on scene of shooting near the intersection of Alderman Road and US-19. The incident began shortly before 5 p.m. on Wednesday, August 3, 2022 in the parking lot of 35631 US-19 in Palm Harbor. One victim was located and...
Person hospitalized after being bitten by alligator at Lake Thonotosassa
The Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office responded to "an alligator bite incident" at Lake Thonotosassa on Wednesday.
Pasco deputies: Teen wanted in shooting arrested for armed robbery 1 week later
HOLIDAY, Fla. — Pasco County deputies say a 17-year-old arrested for robbery on July 30 is responsible for a shooting that happened outside a shopping center a week prior. Investigators say a person, later identified as a 17-year-old boy, approached a man, pointed a silver handgun at him and demanded his belongings. When the man said he didn't have anything, the teen shot him, according to the sheriff's office.
Body found at public park in Tampa
TAMPA, Fla. — A body was found Wednesday morning at Centennial Park in Tampa. Police were dispatched just before 7 a.m. Responding officers found a man dead with trauma to his upper body. The preliminary investigation suggests he was killed by somebody he knew – and that this was no random act, according to law enforcement.
Smash-and-grab thieves make off with $100K in merchandise from Citrus Park mall: deputies
The Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office investigated a smash-and-grab at the Citrus Park Town Center in Tampa Tuesday.
Citrus County Chronicle
Burglaries, thefts, vandalisms report July 26 through Aug. 3
Here are the reported burglaries, thefts and vandalisms (criminal mischiefs) for Tuesday, July 26, by the Citrus County Sheriff’s Office:. Burglary, 8:50 a.m. July 26, off Pioneer Terrace, Hernando. Burglary, 3:52 p.m. July 26, off Harrison Street, Hernando. Here are the reported burglaries, thefts and vandalisms (criminal mischiefs) for...
Comments / 3