ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Markets

Nigerians Switch to Crypto as Country’s Currency Weakens

By PYMNTS
pymnts
pymnts
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article
www.pymnts.com

Comments / 0

Related
u.today

Bitcoin Has 14 Hours to Return to $22,000 Price Range or Market Will Face Problems

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.
MARKETS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Currency War#Russia#Linus Business#Business Personal Finance#Web3 Investment#Nigerians Switch#Voice Of America#Truzact#African
dailyhodl.com

Ethereum Whales Pile Into Dogecoin Competitor Shiba Inu As Holdings Explode by Over 500%

Ethereum (ETH) whales are aggressively increasing their holdings of a Dogecoin (DOGE) rival as the crypto market stages a modest recovery. According to transactions tracker WhaleStats, Ethereum whales have increased their holdings of Shiba Inu (SHIB) by slightly over 580% from $736,000 to over $5 million in under 24 hours, in the process moving the Dogecoin competitor from being their seventh-largest holding to the second-largest holding.
MARKETS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Nigeria
NewsBreak
Bitcoin
NewsBreak
Economy
Place
Africa
NewsBreak
Crypto
NewsBreak
Markets
TheStreet

Crypto: Regulators Target Another Major Platform

It's starting to look like a coordinated attack. Regulators seem to want to tighten the noose on the crypto industry, which has been asking them for clear rules for several years. Federal agencies seem to have sounded the charge against the industry. The Department of Justice (DoJ) and the U.S...
MARKETS
u.today

Ancient Bitcoin Address Awakens by Suddenly Moving 1,110 Bitcoin

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.
CURRENCIES
blockchain.news

Coinbase Introduces Ethereum Staking for US Institutional Clients

Coinbase Prime – an integrated solution that offers secure custody, an advanced trading platform and prime services– has introduced an Ethereum staking service targeting corporate clients in the US. Coinbase exchange described the addition of Ethereum to its staking options for US institutional investors as an important feature...
MARKETS
cryptobriefing.com

Crypto Industry Slams SEC After It Declares Nine Tokens Securities

The Securities and Exchange Commission announced that nine of the cryptocurrencies listed on Coinbase were securities. Coinbase, other regulators, and crypto lawyers were among those criticizing the agency for its continuous lack of regulatory clarity regarding the cryptocurrency space. The regulatory body was blasted by Congressman Tom Emmer (R-MN) two...
MARKETS
Benzinga

Bitcoin Whale Moves 3,374 BTC Off Coinbase

What happened: A Bitcoin BTC/USD whale just sent $80,029,873 worth of Bitcoin off Coinbase. The BTC address associated with this transaction has been identified as: 1DPcWySkvq8npbyWozSPJPAV3KgqnAuq3b. Why it matters: Bitcoin "Whales" (investors who own $10 million or more in BTC) typically send cryptocurrency from exchanges when planning to hold their...
MARKETS
biztoc.com

Hackers drain nearly all of the ~$190M in crypto from the Nomad token bridge, which is backed by Coinbase and OpenSea, over a long series of transactions

The Nomad token bridge appears to have experienced a security exploit that has allowed hackers to systematically drain the bridge’s funds over a long series of transactions. Nearly the entire $190.7 million in crypto has been removed from the bridge, with only $651.54 left remaining in the wallet, according to decentralized finance (DeFi) tracking platform DeFi Llama.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Daily Mail

Top Russian official Anatoly Chubais 'is hospitalized and feared POISONED' after quitting Putin's government in protest at Ukraine invasion and fleeing to unnamed European country'

A senior Putin official who quit his position and left Russia in protest at the Ukraine war has been rushed to intensive care after suddenly suffering acute numbness in his arms and legs. Specialists in hazmat suits examined the room where Anatoly Chubais, 67, was taken ill in an unspecified...
EUROPE
pymnts

pymnts

Boston, MA
16K+
Followers
23K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Online coverage of payments news and top industry trends. Insight and reporting on payments, commerce, FinTech and innovation.

 https://www.pymnts.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy