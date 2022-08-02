Nigerians Switch to Crypto as Country’s Currency Weakens

www.pymnts.com
Related
dailyhodl.com
Biggest Whale in Bitcoin Suddenly Dumps Over $1,400,000,000 in Crypto As BTC Cracks $23,000
One of the biggest Bitcoin (BTC) whales in the world is rapidly selling off BTC amid the crypto market upswing. The whale, which was the richest non-exchange address in the world until earlier this week, has sold off a whopping 78,484 BTC since Monday, according to BitInfoCharts. With Bitcoin trading...
dailyhodl.com
Crypto Billionaire Mike Novogratz Doubles Down on Prediction That Bitcoin (BTC) Explodes to $500,000
Galaxy Digital founder and CEO Mike Novogratz is still optimistic that Bitcoin (BTC) will hit a price of half a million dollars. When asked on Bloomberg if BTC can hit $500,000 over the next first years, Novogratz answered, “I do, I do.”. According to Novogratz, there are institutional investors...
u.today
Bitcoin Has 14 Hours to Return to $22,000 Price Range or Market Will Face Problems
Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.
dailyhodl.com
Mysterious Bitcoin Wallet Amasses $3,000,000,000 Crypto Fortune in Just Three Days
A new Bitcoin wallet has amassed a massive crypto fortune after collecting more than $3 billion worth of BTC in less than one week. Data from BitInfoCharts reveals that the whale address has gobbled up 132,877 BTC, worth about $3 billion at time of writing, in just three days – between July 19th and July 21st of 2022.
IN THIS ARTICLE
cryptoglobe.com
Bitcoin ($BTC) Price Could Explode Over 400% to $110,000 After Next Halving, Crypto Analyst Says
A popular cryptocurrency analyst has suggested that over the next few years the price of the flagship cryptocurrency Bitcoin ($BTC) could explode by over 400% to trade at $110,000, based on the cryptocurrency’s performance and its next halving event. The pseudonymous cryptocurrency trader known as Kaleo shared his thoughts...
Stimulus Check Update: Eight States Will Receive Payments In August
In the face of widespread inflation that has strained household budgets across the country and left Americans struggling with food, gas, and housing expenses, eight states are getting ready to implement direct payments to assist residents.
Russia threatens to break off diplomatic relations with US; Brittney Griner's sentencing due 'very soon': Live updates
Brittney Griner returned to a Russian courtroom Tuesday amid heightened diplomatic talks between the U.S. and Russia. Live Ukraine updates.
dailyhodl.com
Ethereum Whales Pile Into Dogecoin Competitor Shiba Inu As Holdings Explode by Over 500%
Ethereum (ETH) whales are aggressively increasing their holdings of a Dogecoin (DOGE) rival as the crypto market stages a modest recovery. According to transactions tracker WhaleStats, Ethereum whales have increased their holdings of Shiba Inu (SHIB) by slightly over 580% from $736,000 to over $5 million in under 24 hours, in the process moving the Dogecoin competitor from being their seventh-largest holding to the second-largest holding.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
dailyhodl.com
Long-Term Bitcoin Holders Accumulate $64,000,000,000 in BTC in Last 12 Months: Analytics Firm IntoTheBlock
New data from crypto analytics firm IntoTheBlock reveals that long-term holders of Bitcoin have accumulated tens of billions of dollars worth of BTC during the last year. In a new report, IntoTheBlock highlights a “somewhat bizarre” rally that occurred in crypto even though macro factors served as headwinds for the digital asset markets.
Crypto: Regulators Target Another Major Platform
It's starting to look like a coordinated attack. Regulators seem to want to tighten the noose on the crypto industry, which has been asking them for clear rules for several years. Federal agencies seem to have sounded the charge against the industry. The Department of Justice (DoJ) and the U.S...
Celsius Network’s Assets Could Be Locked for a Long Long Time Like Mt. Gox’s Crypto, Says Bitfinex Whale.
Bitfinex Bitcoin whale, Joe007, has warned that Celsius Network’s assets could be locked for a ‘long long time’ just like Mt. Gox’s crypto has been locked since 2014. Celsius Network has filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy. Bitfinex Bitcoin whale known as @Joe007 has warned that Celsius...
u.today
Ancient Bitcoin Address Awakens by Suddenly Moving 1,110 Bitcoin
Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.
coingeek.com
SEC Chief Gary Gensler: Digital currencies should be regulated like stock market
If there’s one key theme running through most news stories in the digital currency markets this past couple of years, it’s been the ever-creeping inevitability of regulation. Recently, we saw more evidence of this when SEC Chairman Gary Gensler called for digital currency trading and lending platforms to...
blockchain.news
Coinbase Introduces Ethereum Staking for US Institutional Clients
Coinbase Prime – an integrated solution that offers secure custody, an advanced trading platform and prime services– has introduced an Ethereum staking service targeting corporate clients in the US. Coinbase exchange described the addition of Ethereum to its staking options for US institutional investors as an important feature...
cryptobriefing.com
Crypto Industry Slams SEC After It Declares Nine Tokens Securities
The Securities and Exchange Commission announced that nine of the cryptocurrencies listed on Coinbase were securities. Coinbase, other regulators, and crypto lawyers were among those criticizing the agency for its continuous lack of regulatory clarity regarding the cryptocurrency space. The regulatory body was blasted by Congressman Tom Emmer (R-MN) two...
Benzinga
Bitcoin Whale Moves 3,374 BTC Off Coinbase
What happened: A Bitcoin BTC/USD whale just sent $80,029,873 worth of Bitcoin off Coinbase. The BTC address associated with this transaction has been identified as: 1DPcWySkvq8npbyWozSPJPAV3KgqnAuq3b. Why it matters: Bitcoin "Whales" (investors who own $10 million or more in BTC) typically send cryptocurrency from exchanges when planning to hold their...
biztoc.com
Hackers drain nearly all of the ~$190M in crypto from the Nomad token bridge, which is backed by Coinbase and OpenSea, over a long series of transactions
The Nomad token bridge appears to have experienced a security exploit that has allowed hackers to systematically drain the bridge’s funds over a long series of transactions. Nearly the entire $190.7 million in crypto has been removed from the bridge, with only $651.54 left remaining in the wallet, according to decentralized finance (DeFi) tracking platform DeFi Llama.
Top Russian official Anatoly Chubais 'is hospitalized and feared POISONED' after quitting Putin's government in protest at Ukraine invasion and fleeing to unnamed European country'
A senior Putin official who quit his position and left Russia in protest at the Ukraine war has been rushed to intensive care after suddenly suffering acute numbness in his arms and legs. Specialists in hazmat suits examined the room where Anatoly Chubais, 67, was taken ill in an unspecified...
Africa’s Startups Balance Trade Off Between Lower Valuations and Larger Funding Rounds
African startups secured close to $5 billion in venture capital (VC) funding in 2021, twice as much as the previous year. But while doubling the funding figure year on year is worth celebrating, it pales in comparison to the $621 billion raised globally in 2021, half of which was injected into U.S. startups.
Benzinga
How Much $1000 In Ethereum Classic Will Be Worth If The Crypto Reaches All-Time Highs Before Ethereum Merge
Ethereum Classic ETC/USD was pulling back slightly for the second 24-hour trading period in a row after skyrocketing a whopping 75% higher between Tuesday and Thursday’s sessions. Benzinga pointed out on Thursday that a period of consolidation was likely to take place, at least for the crypto to print a higher low.
pymnts
Boston, MA
16K+
Followers
23K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
Online coverage of payments news and top industry trends. Insight and reporting on payments, commerce, FinTech and innovation.https://www.pymnts.com
Comments / 0