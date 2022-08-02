National Cannabis Risk Prevention Services Buys Digital Wallet, Banking, POS Platform Rights From MG Payment

www.pymnts.com
stpetecatalyst.com
Local credit union warns of payment app fraud
Nearly 18 million people suffered “widespread fraud” on mobile payment applications in 2020, according to a letter sent by three U.S. senators in late April to Zelle’s network operator. Locally, Dunedin-based credit union Achieva saw its members lose $100,000 on Zelle in June. U.S. Sen. Elizabeth Warren...
TechCrunch
Kenyan insurtech Lami raises $3.7M seed extension led by Harlem Capital
With its API platform gaining ground in the insurance space, the startup is also planning to provide tech solutions that will digitize agents and brokers too, helping them streamline their operations — to reach a wide customer base and sell online. These plans also include enabling the digitization of traditional insurers as innovation continues to shape the industry.
TechCrunch
Identity verification company Youverify extends seed funding to $2.5M as it expands across Africa
For the many startups whose services help keep the operations of financial institutions such as banks and fintechs in check, this period highlights their relevance more than ever. In the latest development, Youverify, a Lagos and San Francisco–based identity verification company helping African banks and startups automate KYC and other compliance procedures, is announcing that it has secured a $1 million seed round extension. The startup raised a $1.5 million round in 2020, bringing its total seed raise to $2.5 million.
Rising energy bills and staff shortages driving UK companies into insolvency
Rising energy and fuel bills are driving growing numbers of UK companies into insolvency, as firms struggle to cope with higher costs, supply and staff shortages, and the withdrawal of Covid support packages from the government. Corporate insolvencies in England and Wales jumped by more than 80% in the past...
thefastmode.com
Singtel to Invest Additional $100M into Innovative Technology Startups
Singtel announced its plan to invest a further US$100 million into Singtel Innov8, its corporate venture arm, raising its total capital commitment to US$350 million. One of the earliest corporate venture capital firms in Southeast Asia, Innov8 invests in start-ups that align with Singtel Group businesses in the areas of 5G, Artificial Intelligence, the digital economy, sustainability, cyber security and emerging technologies. It operates on an evergreen fund model, re-investing returns from portfolio exits into new investments. With the capital injection, Innov8 will further expand its portfolio of investments in Southeast Asia, United States, China, Israel and Australia.
Here’s how much you could get from T-Mobile’s data breach settlement
T-Mobile has agreed to fork over $350 million to customers following a massive data breach last year that resulted in a class action lawsuit. The company made the disclosure in a securities filing on Friday. But if you were among the millions of T-Mobile victims caught up in this embarrassing incident? Don’t start celebrating at the thought of a huge T-Mobile settlement check coming your way.
itechpost.com
Network of 11,000 Fake Investment Sites Target Users in Europe — How Do They Work?
Cybercriminals are getting smarter at ripping off unaware individuals on the internet by the day. Online security researchers have recently uncovered a network made up of more than 11,000 domains that cybercriminals and scammers use to promote various fake investment schemes to European users of the internet, according to Bleeping Computer.
hackernoon.com
How I Hacked and Stole the Data of the CEO, CTO and Other Staff at a Company
A tale of ‘Site-wide Account Takeover’ - Breaking Enterprise Application (SAP) Before we start with the technical part of the vulnerability i.e. covered below, I want to brief you about the application which was the target. It is called a ‘Unified Access’ portal for employees that provides access to IT-based applications through a single platform. The ESS application is sold by IBM and could also be integrated with SAP running Lotus Domino server.
Walmart-Owned Massmart Can’t Overcome Pandemic, Inflation, Other Hurdles
Walmart-owned South African retailer Massmart is struggling to overcome ongoing restrictions and lockdowns related to the continuing spread of COVID-19 across the region, according to a Tuesday (Aug. 2) press release. Walmart will announce its full first-half results later this month, according to a trading update Tuesday. Massmart CEO Mitchell...
EMEA Daily: Fraugster, Worldline Deliver Chargeback Protection; UAE-Based FI Mashreq Launches Non-Banking Services Platform
In today’s top news from Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA), South African retailer Massmart struggles to stay afloat, and financial institution Mashreq unveils a business service platform for small- to medium-sized businesses. With Walmart set to announce its first half results later this month, the South African...
Oracle begins to lay off employees as company aims for $1bn in cost cuts
Database giant Oracle began laying off employees on Monday.Some of the unknown number of cuts came from the company’s San Francisco-area offices, The Information reports. The layoffs were in the company’s US customer experience division, according to Bloomberg, and impacted everyone from a junior sales employee to a division sales director. Last year, executive vice president Douglas Kehring said the division had “historically been probably a little more disappointing than it should have been”.The Independent has contacted Oracle for comment.The company is aiming to reduce its costs by $1bn, according to an Information report from July.“Today is a sad...
Global Payments Pays $4B for Payments Firm EVO
Payments software firm Global Payments is set to acquire payment technology and acquiring solutions firm EVO Payments for $4 billion, according to a Monday (Aug. 1) news release. The all-cash transaction — valued at $34 per share — will increase Global Payments’ target addressable markets and expand its presence into...
AMTD Digital: Is It All Just Sizzle or Is There Meat That Matters?
AMTD Digital is having its 15 minutes of meme stock fame. The Chinese company you’d probably never heard of until very recently blew up the screens of traders worldwide during the normally quiescent North American summer, exploding to the upside by more than 15,000% since its initial public offering in mid-July.
Benzinga
Meet the 5G Ecosystem at BYOND MOBILE
BANGKOK, Aug 4, 2022 - (ACN Newswire) - Looking ahead to 2030, humans hope for an improved quality of life that requires a wide range of 5G connected digital services. Decreasing traffic congestion, producing green energy, using robots for dangerous work, making health computable, using farm management systems for enhanced crop productivity and implementing a smart transportation system are all part of the so-called networked economy. It is important to understand how to secure the ecosystem of devices and applications evolving from that network to shape a trusted digital future.
Africa’s Startups Balance Trade Off Between Lower Valuations and Larger Funding Rounds
African startups secured close to $5 billion in venture capital (VC) funding in 2021, twice as much as the previous year. But while doubling the funding figure year on year is worth celebrating, it pales in comparison to the $621 billion raised globally in 2021, half of which was injected into U.S. startups.
TradeLens: Transportation Transformation or Quixotic Quagmire?
TradeLens is the highly publicized blockchain global trade network launched over four years ago by Danish shipping giant Maersk. Beyond the initial hype about eliminating duplicate invoices and digitizing paper workflows, little has been said about it. What was TradeLens all about then, where is it now, and what can we take away from its progress (or lack thereof) to date?
Nayax Launches Global Virtual Asset-to-Cash Conversion Platform
Global commerce enablement and payments platform Nayax on Tuesday (Aug. 2) launched CoinBridge to streamline the conversion of virtual assets — including customer rewards, points, gift cards, vouchers, cashback, payout and others — into currency where credit cards are accepted. Initially, CoinBridge will focus on retail and loyalty...
Inflation Increasing Consumer, Merchant Use of Digital Payments
“Belt tightening is something we are seeing across the economy, and everyone is trying to squeeze more out of the payment process.”. That’s what Tom Donovan, principal solution consultant at ACI Worldwide, told PYMNTS in an interview, adding the preference for digital payments in a period of macro uncertainty has had some positive impact for consumers, banks and merchant. The evolution of payments technologies has improved security for users — and cash flow for the firms they do business with. Additionally, he said, the pandemic has driven the adoption of alternative payment methods.
FinTech CabbagePay Launches in US
FinTech startup CabbagePay is rolling out in major cities across the United States with the goal of integrating its prebuilt technology into business’s own mobile apps, websites and online stores for seamless and cost-effective payments. CabbagePay’s payment rails work with several industries including retail, freelancing healthcare, finance and more,...
