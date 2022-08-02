ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

National Cannabis Risk Prevention Services Buys Digital Wallet, Banking, POS Platform Rights From MG Payment

By PYMNTS
pymnts
pymnts
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article
www.pymnts.com

Comments / 0

Related
stpetecatalyst.com

Local credit union warns of payment app fraud

Nearly 18 million people suffered “widespread fraud” on mobile payment applications in 2020, according to a letter sent by three U.S. senators in late April to Zelle’s network operator. Locally, Dunedin-based credit union Achieva saw its members lose $100,000 on Zelle in June. U.S. Sen. Elizabeth Warren...
DUNEDIN, FL
TechCrunch

Kenyan insurtech Lami raises $3.7M seed extension led by Harlem Capital

With its API platform gaining ground in the insurance space, the startup is also planning to provide tech solutions that will digitize agents and brokers too, helping them streamline their operations — to reach a wide customer base and sell online. These plans also include enabling the digitization of traditional insurers as innovation continues to shape the industry.
ECONOMY
TechCrunch

Identity verification company Youverify extends seed funding to $2.5M as it expands across Africa

For the many startups whose services help keep the operations of financial institutions such as banks and fintechs in check, this period highlights their relevance more than ever. In the latest development, Youverify, a Lagos and San Francisco–based identity verification company helping African banks and startups automate KYC and other compliance procedures, is announcing that it has secured a $1 million seed round extension. The startup raised a $1.5 million round in 2020, bringing its total seed raise to $2.5 million.
ECONOMY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ed Perlmutter
thefastmode.com

Singtel to Invest Additional $100M into Innovative Technology Startups

Singtel announced its plan to invest a further US$100 million into Singtel Innov8, its corporate venture arm, raising its total capital commitment to US$350 million. One of the earliest corporate venture capital firms in Southeast Asia, Innov8 invests in start-ups that align with Singtel Group businesses in the areas of 5G, Artificial Intelligence, the digital economy, sustainability, cyber security and emerging technologies. It operates on an evergreen fund model, re-investing returns from portfolio exits into new investments. With the capital injection, Innov8 will further expand its portfolio of investments in Southeast Asia, United States, China, Israel and Australia.
BUSINESS
BGR.com

Here’s how much you could get from T-Mobile’s data breach settlement

T-Mobile has agreed to fork over $350 million to customers following a massive data breach last year that resulted in a class action lawsuit. The company made the disclosure in a securities filing on Friday. But if you were among the millions of T-Mobile victims caught up in this embarrassing incident? Don’t start celebrating at the thought of a huge T-Mobile settlement check coming your way.
TECHNOLOGY
hackernoon.com

How I Hacked and Stole the Data of the CEO, CTO and Other Staff at a Company

A tale of ‘Site-wide Account Takeover’ - Breaking Enterprise Application (SAP) Before we start with the technical part of the vulnerability i.e. covered below, I want to brief you about the application which was the target. It is called a ‘Unified Access’ portal for employees that provides access to IT-based applications through a single platform. The ESS application is sold by IBM and could also be integrated with SAP running Lotus Domino server.
SOFTWARE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cannabis Industry#Mobile Banking#Business Industry#Linus Business#Mg Payment#Ewallet#The Mg Payment Products
The Independent

Oracle begins to lay off employees as company aims for $1bn in cost cuts

Database giant Oracle began laying off employees on Monday.Some of the unknown number of cuts came from the company’s San Francisco-area offices, The Information reports. The layoffs were in the company’s US customer experience division, according to Bloomberg, and impacted everyone from a junior sales employee to a division sales director. Last year, executive vice president Douglas Kehring said the division had “historically been probably a little more disappointing than it should have been”.The Independent has contacted Oracle for comment.The company is aiming to reduce its costs by $1bn, according to an Information report from July.“Today is a sad...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
pymnts

Global Payments Pays $4B for Payments Firm EVO

Payments software firm Global Payments is set to acquire payment technology and acquiring solutions firm EVO Payments for $4 billion, according to a Monday (Aug. 1) news release. The all-cash transaction — valued at $34 per share — will increase Global Payments’ target addressable markets and expand its presence into...
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Senate
pymnts

AMTD Digital: Is It All Just Sizzle or Is There Meat That Matters?

AMTD Digital is having its 15 minutes of meme stock fame. The Chinese company you’d probably never heard of until very recently blew up the screens of traders worldwide during the normally quiescent North American summer, exploding to the upside by more than 15,000% since its initial public offering in mid-July.
MARKETS
Benzinga

Meet the 5G Ecosystem at BYOND MOBILE

BANGKOK, Aug 4, 2022 - (ACN Newswire) - Looking ahead to 2030, humans hope for an improved quality of life that requires a wide range of 5G connected digital services. Decreasing traffic congestion, producing green energy, using robots for dangerous work, making health computable, using farm management systems for enhanced crop productivity and implementing a smart transportation system are all part of the so-called networked economy. It is important to understand how to secure the ecosystem of devices and applications evolving from that network to shape a trusted digital future.
AGRICULTURE
pymnts

TradeLens: Transportation Transformation or Quixotic Quagmire?

TradeLens is the highly publicized blockchain global trade network launched over four years ago by Danish shipping giant Maersk. Beyond the initial hype about eliminating duplicate invoices and digitizing paper workflows, little has been said about it. What was TradeLens all about then, where is it now, and what can we take away from its progress (or lack thereof) to date?
INDUSTRY
pymnts

Nayax Launches Global Virtual Asset-to-Cash Conversion Platform

Global commerce enablement and payments platform Nayax on Tuesday (Aug. 2) launched CoinBridge to streamline the conversion of virtual assets — including customer rewards, points, gift cards, vouchers, cashback, payout and others — into currency where credit cards are accepted. Initially, CoinBridge will focus on retail and loyalty...
PERSONAL FINANCE
pymnts

Inflation Increasing Consumer, Merchant Use of Digital Payments

“Belt tightening is something we are seeing across the economy, and everyone is trying to squeeze more out of the payment process.”. That’s what Tom Donovan, principal solution consultant at ACI Worldwide, told PYMNTS in an interview, adding the preference for digital payments in a period of macro uncertainty has had some positive impact for consumers, banks and merchant. The evolution of payments technologies has improved security for users — and cash flow for the firms they do business with. Additionally, he said, the pandemic has driven the adoption of alternative payment methods.
BUSINESS
pymnts

FinTech CabbagePay Launches in US

FinTech startup CabbagePay is rolling out in major cities across the United States with the goal of integrating its prebuilt technology into business’s own mobile apps, websites and online stores for seamless and cost-effective payments. CabbagePay’s payment rails work with several industries including retail, freelancing healthcare, finance and more,...
SMALL BUSINESS
pymnts

pymnts

Boston, MA
16K+
Followers
23K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Online coverage of payments news and top industry trends. Insight and reporting on payments, commerce, FinTech and innovation.

 https://www.pymnts.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy