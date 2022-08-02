TD Bank Reportedly Close to $1B Deal for Investment Bank Cowen

www.pymnts.com
EMEA Daily: Fraugster, Worldline Deliver Chargeback Protection; UAE-Based FI Mashreq Launches Non-Banking Services Platform
In today’s top news from Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA), South African retailer Massmart struggles to stay afloat, and financial institution Mashreq unveils a business service platform for small- to medium-sized businesses. With Walmart set to announce its first half results later this month, the South African...
Global Payments Pays $4B for Payments Firm EVO
Payments software firm Global Payments is set to acquire payment technology and acquiring solutions firm EVO Payments for $4 billion, according to a Monday (Aug. 1) news release. The all-cash transaction — valued at $34 per share — will increase Global Payments’ target addressable markets and expand its presence into...
Robinhood Cuts 23% of Staff as Brokerage Sees 34% Drop in Monthly Active Users
Robinhood, the popular brokerage app, will lay off about 23% of its staff as customers slow down trading, The Wall Street Journal (WSJ) wrote Tuesday (Aug. 2). This is the second time the company has made a round of layoffs this year, following a cut of 9% of its employees in April.
SVB Financial’s Earnings Point to Volatility Ahead for Startups and VC Funding
There’s no easy road ahead for startups — or the funds and banks that invest in them — but then again, it’s all a part of the normal business cycle. Earnings season, as has always been the case, gives top-line and bottom-line metrics — and share prices react, sometimes in outsized ways. Late last month, SVB Financial (parent company of Silicon Valley Bank) posted earnings that sent the shares down 16% on an earnings miss.
PayPal Names Blake Jorgensen Chief Financial Officer
In its Q2 results, PayPal announced its new CFO in Blake Jorgensen, and that Elliott Management had secured a $2 billion stake in the company, making it one of the bigger investors, a press release said Tuesday (Aug. 2). Jorgensen is replacing John Rainey as CFO. Rainey stepped down earlier...
Stimulus Check Update: Eight States Will Receive Payments In August
In the face of widespread inflation that has strained household budgets across the country and left Americans struggling with food, gas, and housing expenses, eight states are getting ready to implement direct payments to assist residents.
2 Buffett Stocks to Buy More of in August
These Buffett-backed stocks could be great summer buys.
What is the Highest Credit Score?
It’s the Bigfoot of the financial world; a perfect credit score. AKA, the highest score a person can get. This mythical and elusive number for the FICO Score is 850....
National Cannabis Risk Prevention Services Buys Digital Wallet, Banking, POS Platform Rights From MG Payment
National Cannabis Risk Prevention Services (NCRPS) has reached an agreement with MG Payment to acquire its eWallet, mobile banking and point of sale (POS) cannabis payment processing platform, according to a press release Monday (Aug. 1). This will let NCRPS offer a banking product that can serve the needs of...
The stock market could surge 18% to new highs by year-end as the 2022 bear market is over, Fundstrat says
New highs in the stock market could arrive a lot sooner than investors expect, according to Fundstrat's Tom Lee. He said the S&P 500 could hit new highs before year-end as the 2022 bear market is over. "When bad news doesn't take down markets, it is time for investors to...
'The market is not the economy' and the July rally in the stock market was premature, top economist Mohamed El-Erian says
The recent stock market rally is at odds with economic data, Mohamed El-Erian says. "The market is not the economy," El-Erian said, noting that global economic outlook remains gloomy. He attributed the rally to a comment from Powell that caused investors to believe the Fed would soon slow rate hikes.
New York AG Seeks Investors Impacted by Crypto Crash
Letitia James, the New York state attorney general, has issued an investor alert saying any New Yorker “deceived or affected” by the cryptocurrency crash to contact her office, a press release said Monday (Aug. 1). There have been numerous high-profile crypto companies which have frozen withdrawals, laid off...
Coinshift Partners With Crypto Crowdfunder EarthFund
Crypto treasury management and infrastructure platform Coinshift announced Tuesday (Aug. 2) that it has formed a partnership with decentralized crowdfunding platform EarthFund. According to a news release, the partnership will see Coinshift help secure and manage the treasuries for all projects in the EarthFund ecosystem. Coinshift CEO Tarun Gupta said...
Canada's TD Bank eyes further U.S. expansion with $1.3 billion Cowen purchase
Aug 2 (Reuters) - Canada's Toronto Dominion Bank (TD.TO) said it will buy New York-based boutique investment bank Cowen Inc (COWN.O) for $1.3 billion in cash, seeking to boost its presence in the high-growth U.S market.
Supreme Golf on Leveraging Payments Orchestration to Prevent Payment Declines
Digital payments are gaining primacy as both consumers and businesses continue to trade time-consuming paper checks in favor of fast and convenient electronic transactions. This shift has been granted more urgency by the pandemic, which saw consumers and organizations move online in record numbers as brick-and-mortar retail slowed to a crawl.
Auxmoney Grabs $500M+ for Increased Peer-to-Peer Lending
German digital peer-to-peer lending platform Auxmoney raked in almost $508 million in investor funding that it will use to offer more consumer loans. According to a Tech Funding News report Wednesday (Aug. 3), returning investor Citi and American French-based asset management company Natix led Auxomoney’s fundraising round. The company has raised $3.64 billion in investor funding since its inception.
Insurance Claims Payments Go Digital in Emerging Markets
Money moves from a consumer to a business and often there's a use case in which that needs to move back out whether as refunds, withdrawals and disbursements, said Kiaan Pillay, co-founder and CEO of South Africa-based FinTech firm Stitch. To help simplify that two-way payment process for businesses and...
Today in the Connected Economy: Ulta Expands Tie-up With The Honest Company
Today in the connected economy, The Honest Company continues its foray into the world of physical retail with an expanded Ulta collaboration. Plus, food delivery and payments tech company Waitr rebrands as ASAP as it launches a partnership with the New Orleans Saints, and Drexel University and MAPay team to democratize healthcare data with non-fungible tokens (NFTs).
US Deal-Axing Sees Meta Shift Focus to EU Publishers Amid Intense Regulatory Clampdown
Major news organizations like The Wall Street Journal, The New York Times and The Washington Post are among the media outlets that will be affected by Meta’s recent decision to phase out exclusive deals with news publishers. The planned axing of paid deals with American publishers — worth more...
Fewer retail investors are trading stocks and cryptocurrencies on Robinhood as markets suffer a sell-off
The trading app's monthly active users plunged 34% to 14 million over the past year as retail investors became disillusioned with stocks and crypto.
