TD Bank Reportedly Close to $1B Deal for Investment Bank Cowen

By PYMNTS
 2 days ago
Global Payments Pays $4B for Payments Firm EVO

Payments software firm Global Payments is set to acquire payment technology and acquiring solutions firm EVO Payments for $4 billion, according to a Monday (Aug. 1) news release. The all-cash transaction — valued at $34 per share — will increase Global Payments’ target addressable markets and expand its presence into...
SVB Financial’s Earnings Point to Volatility Ahead for Startups and VC Funding

There’s no easy road ahead for startups — or the funds and banks that invest in them — but then again, it’s all a part of the normal business cycle. Earnings season, as has always been the case, gives top-line and bottom-line metrics — and share prices react, sometimes in outsized ways. Late last month, SVB Financial (parent company of Silicon Valley Bank) posted earnings that sent the shares down 16% on an earnings miss.
PayPal Names Blake Jorgensen Chief Financial Officer

In its Q2 results, PayPal announced its new CFO in Blake Jorgensen, and that Elliott Management had secured a $2 billion stake in the company, making it one of the bigger investors, a press release said Tuesday (Aug. 2). Jorgensen is replacing John Rainey as CFO. Rainey stepped down earlier...
New York AG Seeks Investors Impacted by Crypto Crash

Letitia James, the New York state attorney general, has issued an investor alert saying any New Yorker “deceived or affected” by the cryptocurrency crash to contact her office, a press release said Monday (Aug. 1). There have been numerous high-profile crypto companies which have frozen withdrawals, laid off...
Coinshift Partners With Crypto Crowdfunder EarthFund

Crypto treasury management and infrastructure platform Coinshift announced Tuesday (Aug. 2) that it has formed a partnership with decentralized crowdfunding platform EarthFund. According to a news release, the partnership will see Coinshift help secure and manage the treasuries for all projects in the EarthFund ecosystem. Coinshift CEO Tarun Gupta said...
Supreme Golf on Leveraging Payments Orchestration to Prevent Payment Declines

Digital payments are gaining primacy as both consumers and businesses continue to trade time-consuming paper checks in favor of fast and convenient electronic transactions. This shift has been granted more urgency by the pandemic, which saw consumers and organizations move online in record numbers as brick-and-mortar retail slowed to a crawl.
Auxmoney Grabs $500M+ for Increased Peer-to-Peer Lending

German digital peer-to-peer lending platform Auxmoney raked in almost $508 million in investor funding that it will use to offer more consumer loans. According to a Tech Funding News report Wednesday (Aug. 3), returning investor Citi and American French-based asset management company Natix led Auxomoney’s fundraising round. The company has raised $3.64 billion in investor funding since its inception.
Insurance Claims Payments Go Digital in Emerging Markets

Money moves from a consumer to a business and often there's a use case in which that needs to move back out whether as refunds, withdrawals and disbursements, said Kiaan Pillay, co-founder and CEO of South Africa-based FinTech firm Stitch. To help simplify that two-way payment process for businesses and...
Today in the Connected Economy: Ulta Expands Tie-up With The Honest Company

Today in the connected economy, The Honest Company continues its foray into the world of physical retail with an expanded Ulta collaboration. Plus, food delivery and payments tech company Waitr rebrands as ASAP as it launches a partnership with the New Orleans Saints, and Drexel University and MAPay team to democratize healthcare data with non-fungible tokens (NFTs).
