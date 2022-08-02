ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Troubled Relationship

The Family Chantel’s Pedro Jimeno Seemingly Shades Wife Chantel Amid Divorce: ‘Rotten on the Inside’

By Jessica Stopper
 2 days ago
TLC; Courtesy of Chantel Everett/Instagram

Not so friendly exes. The Family Chantel star Pedro Jimeno has posted yet another cryptic message that seemingly shaded his estranged wife, Chantel Everett, amid their ongoing divorce.

“We live in a world of appearance where how you look on the outside is more important than how you look on the inside,” the 90 Day Fiancé alum wrote in a message uploaded to his Instagram Stories on Monday, August 1. “The apple may look beautiful on the outside but rotten on the inside.”

The former reality couple filed for divorce in May 2022, a month after separating and nearly six years after they secretly got engaged during season 4 of the hit TLC show. They faced many obstacles throughout their relationship, with their respective family members being the main reason for the constant conflicts. Neither of their families approved of the relationship, which caused a permanent strain on their romance.

“The first time [we] had dinner with your family was a little bit messed up at the table because everybody [was] asking if I want to marry you for a green card, or I was trying to get a green card for you,” the Dominican Republic native told Us Weekly in October 2020.

Three seasons of 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? and a spinoff show later, tensions continued to arise between the blended families, which ultimately led Pedro to file for divorce, claiming that their nuptials were “irretrievably broken.”

At the time, the reality star requested an emergency hearing after he claimed that his ex withdrew more than $257,000 from their joint business account while allegedly transferring some of the money into her sister Winter Everett’s name. However, the judge denied the motion the same month as the filing.

Chantel filed a response in July 2022, claiming that the realtor cheated on her and cited “physical domestic violence, as well as mental pain” in the document. Pedro publicly responded to the divorce drama the same month by posting cryptic messages online seemingly about the registered nurse.

“Remember, that people have an exact idea of how we should live our lives, but those people have no idea how to live their own lives,” he wrote on his Instagram Stories in July 2022.

During a sneak peek for the Monday, August 1, episode of The Family Chantel, the Atlanta native surprised Pedro’s mother with a trip to the Dominican Republic after he expressed he wanted to separate from her. Chantel arrived at her ex-mother-in-law’s house while gifting her with a brand new pair of Prada sunglasses, in hopes to save her strained marriage. Once Lidia video chatted with her son and told him about the surprise visit from his estranged wife, he seemed upset.

“My mom [is] like a chapiadora — [a] ‘gold digger,’” he said during his confessional. “My mom likes to get [gifts] and Chantel [knows] that. If she [is trying] to save my marriage, you don’t need to bring some glasses or bring things to my mom. Just bring your heart and that’s it. [Don’t] try to put my mom against me.”

Comments / 26

Shawna Krohn
1d ago

He got that green card and made a small fortune from being on American TV and this allowed his family the same small fortune!!! Whatever, that’s what you get when you order off the internet!!!

Reply(1)
10
Michael Jacobs
1d ago

long story short Pedro had to prove he really loved her and that it wasn't a use move just to tap into the US economy and now at they end of it all that's what it looks like and that's what people are gonna say

Reply(1)
9
Judy Weis
1d ago

he is a jerk, used her for green card. she is beautiful and can do so much better than him

Reply(1)
15
Distractify

Who Is Pedro Jimeno Dating? 'The Family Chantel' Star Is Rumored to Be With This Person

TLC’s The Family Chantel Season 4 is currently in full swing and talks about Pedro Jimeno and Chantel Everett’s divorce is a hot topic on social media. It;s no secret that the pair have gone through their struggles as a couple, but most fans believed that they’d be able to go the distance. However, it appears that another marriage has bitten the dust, thanks to the former 90 Day Fiancée pair.
In Touch Weekly

Gone Too Soon! ’90 Day Fiance’ Stars Whose Loved Ones Died

Gone but never forgotten! 90 Day Fiancé documents long-distance lovers as they pack their bags and ditch everything they have to be thousands of miles away with the one they love. While some romantic connections find happy endings in their love stories, TLC stars have experienced some sad deaths in the franchise, and the international travel rules can be a headache when a loved one dies.
RadarOnline

Naomi Judd Cut Daughters Wynonna & Ashley From $25 Million Dollar Will Before Suicide, Official Documents Reveal

Country legend Naomi Judd left total control of her fortune and estate — believed to be $25 million dollars — to her widower husband before she killed herself, it can be revealed.In official documents obtained by Radar, Naomi made no mention of her daughters Wynonna or Ashley and rested all power with her husband of 33 years.“I nominate and appoint my spouse, Larry Strickland, as Executor of my estate,” the document reads.“In the event my spouse ceases or fails to serve, then I nominate and appoint my brother-in-law, Reginald Strickland, and Daniel Kris Wiatr as Co-Executors. I direct that no...
RadarOnline

Divorce Shocker! Valerie Bertinelli’s Estranged Husband Reveals Actress Pulls In $180k A Month While He’s Paid $16 An Hour As Support War Heats Up

Valerie Bertinelli’s estranged husband claimed the actress is rolling in the dough while he gets by with the help of government assistance, Radar has learned. RadarOnline.com has obtained the bombshell documents filed by Tom Vitale as part of the former couple’s bitter divorce. Bertinelli originally filed for legal separation in November 2021. She cited “irreconcilable differences” as the reason for the split and demanded neither party be awarded spousal support.
Popculture

Country Singer Marries in Montana Ceremony

Tyler Barham is a married man! The country singer married longtime girlfriend Morgan Hauerwas in an intimate ceremony in Seeley Lake, Montana on June 18. The romantic wedding nuptials came more than a year after the couple became engaged, with Barham and Hauerwas confirming the exciting relationship update to PEOPLE, joking that "we're still trying to get used to referring to each other as husband and wife instead of just calling each other 'babe' like we have for the last six years."
HollywoodLife

How Jon Bon Jovi Feels About His Son Jake Bongiovi, 20, Dating Millie Bobby Brown, 18

Jon Bon Jovi is a super supportive parent when it comes to his son Jake Bongiovi’s relationship with Millie Bobby Brown. A source close to the Bon Jovi frontman revealed to HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY that Jon and the rest of Jake’s family “all adore” the rising actress, and they’re so happy to see their son, 20, and Millie, 18, doing so well together.“Jake Bongiovi’s famous father Jon is very supportive of his relationship with Millie and so is his mom, Dorothea,” they said.
urbanbellemag.com

Dennis McKinley Comes for Porsha Williams + Dates Former ‘Basketball Wives’ Cast Member?

Dennis McKinley and Porsha Williams’ problems played out on social media and television. “Real Housewives of Atlanta” alum Porsha Williams had a nasty breakup with Dennis McKinley. Cracks began once Dennis cheated on Porsha while she was pregnant. It caused Porsha to take a pause from the relationship. And she was no longer sure that marrying Dennis was something she should do. However, they decided to give counseling a shot. There they hashed out their issues. For Porsha, it just seemed like she and Dennis were making real progress and moving forward on a romantic level. Dennis agreed. He proposed to Porsha a second time while the RHOA cast was in Canada filming. However, the good times didn’t last.
