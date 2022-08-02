Several Segments Presented Commercial-Free On WWE Raw

www.wrestlinginc.com
WWE Announces Suspension & Fine to Ronda Rousey For SummerSlam Attack
Ronda Rousey is paying the price for her actions against a WWE official at SummerSlam, “suspending” and “fining” her on Monday. The company announced today that Rousey has been (in-storyline, of course) given a suspension and fined an undisclosed amount for attacking the referee after her match with Liv Morgan at SummerSlam. Morgan retained the title because the referee missed her tapping out and counted a pinfall because Rousey’s shoulders were down.
Liv Morgan Reveals Top WWE Star She Had A Crush On
Over the years, SmackDown Women’s Champion Liv Morgan has made no bones about how much she idolized John Cena growing up, revealing several times that she had a massive crush on the 16-time World Champion. Besides their mutual love for pro wrestling, Morgan and Cena are also renowned sneaker...
Becky Lynch Takes Shot at Roman Reigns
This week, Becky Lynch took a shot at Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns on Twitter. Reigns and Lynch were shown side by side with their respective red and blue brand titles on the WWE On FOX Twitter account. The account asked, “WHO DID IT BETTER?”. The Man replied...
Big Update On When Ronda Rousey Is Expected To Return To WWE TV
Lost in all the excitement of who may or may not have been appearing on “WWE Raw” yesterday was the fact that Ronda Rousey is currently in a bit of trouble, at least in storyline. The former “SmackDown” Women’s Champion is currently serving a “suspension” for her actions at WWE SummerSlam, though some new information suggests Rousey won’t be gone all that long.
Top Wrestler Robbed in Nashville During SummerSlam Weekend
Like WWE WrestleMania 38 before it, this past weekend's WWE SummerSlam was a mecca for all things professional wrestling. Nashville hosted WWE's biggest party of the summer on Saturday night, but also welcomed Game Changer Wrestling, Black Label Pro, Starrcast V, and many more to the country music town. Among those events was New Japan Pro Wrestling's Music City Mayhem, which featured major players like AEW's Jon Moxley and FTR, the United Empire, and former IWGP Junior Heavyweight Champion Hiromu Takahashi. While Takahashi was victorious in his singles bout against Blake Christian, he left Nashville as the victim of a robbery. Upon returning to his hotel room after the NJPW event, Takahashi noticed that a bulk of his possessions had gone missing.
Is WWE Teasing The Breakup Of Top Tag Team?
Could WWE be teasing the breakup of a top tag team? On tonight’s “Monday Night Raw,” Seth’ Freakin’ Rollins came out and began antagonizing The Street Profits. Rollins told Montez Ford and Angelo Dawkins that they should just break up since they have been losing a lot, most recently at SummerSlam, where The Usos retained their Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championships against The Street Profits with WWE Hall of Famer Jeff Jarrett serving as a special guest referee.
WATCH: Injured SmackDown Star Is Looking Great In Recovery
He’s getting there. Injuries are one of the few things that can slow down any wrestler no matter how hot they are. Someone can be just fine one day and then be out for months starting on the next, and that can be absolutely devastating for a wrestler’s career. That was the case earlier this year, and now we have a positive update on their long road to recovery.
See highlights of Ric Flair’s Last Match
Ric Flair has always made “looking as only I can look” part of his Nature Boy shtick. At the aptly named Ric Flair’s Last Match event in Nashville on July 31, he lived up to that mantra by bleeding for the fans (literally) one final time. Teamed with real-life son-in-law Andrade El Idolo, Flair took on Jay Lethal and Jeff Jarrett in a tag team bout complete with a story that Jim Crockett Promotions had built up prior to the event: that Lethal, who grew up idolizing Flair, had trained him for his swan song but turned jealous when the Nature...
The Street Profits Hint At Major Character Change After WWE Raw
The Street Profits are seemingly done with fun and games. In a rather uncharacteristic backstage segment after the 8/1 “WWE Raw” episode, Montez Ford & Angelo Dawkins admitted that it was time for them to get serious. Ford began the interview on “Raw Talk” by referencing Seth Rollins’...
Shawn Spears And Cassie Lee Make Major Life Announcement
Former WWE and Impact Wrestling star Cassie Lee and her husband, AEW’s Shawn Spears, made a major announcement Wednesday: they are expecting their first child. Lee posted a video on her Instagram account on Wednesday, showing the moment she revealed to Spears that she is pregnant. The video also included footage from a sonogram and a side view of Lee sporting a “baby bump”, which typically is not noticeable until the second trimester of pregnancy (between 12 and 20 weeks). Within the last week, Lee’s Instagram was still posting her modeling photos.
Backstage News on How Long Ronda Rousey Will Be Gone from WWE TV
After Liv Morgan won the SmackDown Women’s Title at Money in the Bank in early July, WWE scheduled a rematch between Rousey and Morgan at SummerSlam. Rousey submitted Morgan with her shoulders trapped to the ground just before the referee counted to three, bringing the match to a controversial finish. After the match, Rousey turned heel and attacked both Morgan and the referee after the referee awarded Morgan the victory.
Possible Reason For Theory Missing WWE Raw
Theory has been arguably the most featured WWE Superstar across both brands in recent memory, especially since winning the Money in the Bank briefcase last month. However, he was conspicuous by his absence on the 8/1 “WWE Raw” episode. While not confirmed by WWE or Theory himself, a...
UPDATE: WWE Announces That Becky Lynch’s Injury Is Worse Than Expected, To Miss Time
That’s a long time. There are all kinds of injuries that a wrestler can suffer and some of them are a lot more serious than others. You never know how long someone is going to be out of action, but you can have a good guess of just how bad something might be. Unfortunately that is the case again, as a top WWE star is injured and could be out for a long time.
Kevin Nash Comments On Vince McMahon’s WWE Retirement
Vince McMahon broke the news via Twitter on Friday, July 22nd, that he would retire from all roles in WWE. “To Vince McMahon personally, right now I’m sitting in my ocean front podcast studio, and my son and I will drive 1.6 miles down the beach to our ocean front home, and without you believing in me, I would have none of this,” Two-time WWE Hall of Famer Kevin Nash said on his “Kliq This podcast.” “I just wanted to personally say thank you and thank you for what you’ve done for our industry.
Bobby Lashley Says Vince McMahon Wanted Him To Have Shoulder Surgery Before Wrestlemania
In an interview with the Masked Man Show (via Fightful), Bobby Lashley said that Vince McMahon wanted him to get shoulder surgery before Wrestlemania, but he refused. Lashley was written out of storylines at Elimination Chamber due to a shoulder issue, but returned just before Wrestlemania to challenge Omos. He...
Spoiler: Major Names Expected to Return to WWE
As PWMania.com previously reported, it is anticipated that Triple H will bring back wrestlers who have either left the company or were released. Expect to see one significant star return very soon. According to information provided to WrestlingNews.co, a deal has been reached for Sasha Banks and Naomi to return...
WWE Raw results: Live recap, grades as triple threats determine Bobby Lashley's next U.S. title challenger
With SummerSlam in the rear-view mirror, Monday night's edition of Raw will focus on the fallout of the summer's biggest show. In addition, a new challenger will be determined for United States champion Bobby Lashley. Lashley defeated Theory to retain his title at SummerSlam, likely ending his rivalry with the...
WWE RAW Results – August 1, 2022
WWE RAW Results – August 1, 2022. Kicking off this week’s Raw with Becky Lynch made her entrance and had her right arm in a sling. Highlights aired of Lynch’s loss to Bianca BelAir at SummerSlam, followed by the two of them coming together when Bayley, Iyo Sky & Dakota Kai entered the ring.
Vince McMahon Reportedly Rejected Idea For Major SummerSlam Angle
The SummerSlam premium live event aired from Nashville on Saturday and Bianca Belair successfully defended her Raw Women’s Championship against Becky Lynch. After the match Becky Lynch showed respect to Bianca Belair with a handshake and then Bayley made her surprise return, but she didn’t return alone. The former SmackDown Women’s Champion appeared alongside Io Shirai and Dakota Kai.
Ronda Rousey Pens Kind Words For Controversial Former WWE Star
Brian Kendrick may not be performing for any mainstream wrestling organizations at present due to the resurfacing of some past controversial comments, but Ronda Rousey has shared some of her own personal thoughts about the former WWE Cruiserweight Champion. Rousey, who was trained by Kendrick, inked some kind words to...
