Update: Vehicle drives through store front of Rodeo General Store in Makawao causing $200K damage

mauinow.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
hawaiinewsnow.com
Maui motorcyclist killed in head-on crash with moped
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Maui police said a 68-year-old motorcyclist has died following a head-on crash Sunday morning in Wailuku. Authorities said a moped was traveling northbound on Kahekili Highway when it crossed the center line and collided head-on into a Harley Davidson motorcycle that was traveling southbound. Following the collision,...
hawaiinewsnow.com
Motorcyclist killed in Maui crash identified as 68-year-old Wailuku man
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The victim in a deadly Maui crash over the weekend has been identified. Police named the motorcycle driver killed as 68-year-old Thomas Santos of Wailuku. Investigators found that a woman was driving a moped north on Kahekili Highway near Malaihi Road in Wailuku on Sunday. Around 9:15,...
mauinow.com
Mana Wahine mural unveiling, Aug. 11
A 72-foot SMALL TOWN * BIG ART mural dedicated to Wailuku’s distinctive sense of place, history and culture will be unveiled on Thursday, Aug. 11, 2022. The mural were serve as the temporary construction wall surrounding the future site of The Parlay, a new retro-style tavern by the team behind Esters Fair Prospect in Wailuku.
hawaiinewsnow.com
Property manager recounts call with man accused of murdering ex-girlfriend on Maui
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The trial continues Tuesday for a man accused of murdering his ex-girlfriend more than eight years ago on Maui. The jury heard opening statements on Monday. Bernard Brown pleaded not guilty to the murder of Moreira “Mo” Monsalve. The mother of three was last seen...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
mauinow.com
Bernard Brown said “I swear she was fine,” in police interview played for jury in murder trial
The trial for Bernard Brown, who is accused of second degree murder in the disappearance and presumed death of Moreira “Mo” Monsalve, started on Monday and continued yesterday in 2nd Circuit Court. Monsalve went missing more than eight years ago, and was last seen Jan. 12, 2014 at...
Maui airport overwhelmed with lines, handing out water
KAHULUI, Hawaii (KHON2) — Long lines persist as travelers continue to overwhelm Maui’s Kahului airport. Officials said the wait times seem to be worse between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. Officials say it’s been an ongoing problem for about a month now. Some people were taken by surprise while others were prepared for the long […]
mauinow.com
Monthly siren and emergency alert system test, Aug. 1
The monthly test of the all-hazard Statewide Outdoor Warning Siren System, coordinated with the test of the Live Audio Broadcast segment of the Emergency Alert System, is scheduled for today, Monday, Aug. 1, 2022 at 11:45 a.m. During this monthly test, all Statewide Outdoor Warning Sirens will sound a one-minute ...
KITV.com
Maui police searching for hit-and-run suspect who abandoned car after crash in Pukalani
PUKALANI, Hawaii (KITV4) -- Maui police are searching for a hit-and-run driver who fled on foot following a crash in Pukalani, Tuesday evening. The incident happened around 5:30 p.m. According to investigators, the suspect was driving north on Old Haleakala Highway in a 2016 Chrysler 200 sedan when he ran a stop sign onto Haleakala Highway and crashed into a 1997 Dodge Ram pickup that was traveling in the inner mauka-bound lane of the Haleakala Highway.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Have you seen this stolen dinosaur trailer on Maui?
Local toy makers Ayla Grady Whalen and Robert Whalen are asking for help after their dinosaur trailer was stolen from their driveway on Halama Street in Kihei. It's usually parked just around the corner from their toy store Violet's Toy Box.
mauinow.com
Maui baker wins 3 months of free rent space at Queen Ka‘ahumanu Center
Four Hawai‘i-made brands – Happie Happie Joie Joie, Maui Glass Shapers, Edana Joy Crochet and Maui Slime Co. – set up in center stage at the Queen Kaʻahumanu Center on Saturday to vie for free rent space for three months during the 2nd annual Start with a Cart contest.
mauinow.com
Vendor applications available for Maui County Senior Fair on Oct. 29
Maui Economic Opportunity is accepting vendor applications for the 49th Annual Maui County Senior Fair on Oct. 29, at the War Memorial Stadium Complex in Wailuku. The Senior Fair is an opportunity for businesses and other community organizations to share information important to kupuna, promote a product or service or sell food or other items. Some senior clubs use this event as a fundraiser. The last in-person Senior Fair drew 1,500 people in 2019.
Should Maui County Take Over Water Long Controlled By Private Companies?
The kalo farmer from East Maui had fought on the frontlines of the Vietnam War, and now he was back home battling for a basic human right: water. Ed Wendt was up against more than a century-old status quo in which the government permitted a plantation owned by Alexander & Baldwin to suck water from streams in his home on the lush east side of Maui and funnel it miles away to irrigate the ever-thirsty sugar cane fields in the central valley.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
mauinow.com
Nominations are now available to honor Maui invasive species prevention efforts
Nominations are now being accepted to honor invasive species prevention efforts within Maui County. The Mālama i ka ʻĀina Award has been presented annually since 2003 to a landscaper, plant provider (retail and/or wholesale nurseries and garden shops), or commercial/agricultural property in recognition of their efforts to keep invasive species out of Maui County. The County of Maui, the Maui Association of Landscape Professionals, and the Maui Invasive Species Committee sponsor and present the award.
hawaiinewsnow.com
Health inspectors shut down Maui eatery after discovering roach infestation
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The state Health Department has ordered Lahaina Fish Company to shut down immediately because of a cockroach infestation. The eatery got a red placard July 26 and must remain closed until the violations are resolved. The state Health Department said cockroaches were found in the kitchen storage...
hawaiimomblog.com
Visit Maui: Maui Alpaca
While planning activities for a Maui trip, I came across Maui Alpaca, an 8 acre Alpaca Farm estate located in Makawao, Maui. My friends love animals, so I knew they would love to visit and see these super cute animals in person. The farm offers a few variations of tours...
mauinow.com
Maui County Council committee votes to reject lawsuit from Don Guzman
After testifiers recounted traumatic stories, a Maui County Council committee on Tuesday voted against taking action on a lawsuit by the county’s former prosecuting attorney who was fired over workplace violence. The Government Relations, Ethics and Transparency Committee voted 9-0 to file a resolution to authorize an undisclosed settlement...
mauinow.com
Maui County receives AA+ ratings for 2022 bonds to fund capital improvement projects
Fitch Global Ratings, Moody’s Investor Service and S&P Global Ratings each assigned “stable outlook” ratings to Maui County’s General Obligation Bonds, Series 2022. Maui County plans to issue approximately $60.56 million of these bonds to finance capital improvement projects, according to a County news release. They...
mauinow.com
Nearly 400 people attend open house event for the Hālau of ‘Ōiwi Art
Nearly 400 participants attended an Open House for Hālau of ‘Ōiwi Art on the University of Hawaiʻi Maui College’s Great Lawn on Saturday. Community members mingled with nā kumu hula (hula teachers), their haumāna (students), project architects, and Maui County officials to talk about the project planned for Wailuku Town.
mauinow.com
23 students earn Realtors Association of Maui Community Foundation scholarships
The Realtors Association of Maui Community Foundation has awarded $23,000 in scholarships to 23 college-bound students. Ten of the 23 scholarship recipients were honored at an awards ceremony on Friday, July 29, at the King Kamehameha Golf Club in Waikapū. Scholarship recipients include: Aniston Eyre; Nida Bergoust; Kaydence Lilio;...
Man who was found dead in Maui waters turns out to be missing Lahaina man
HONOLULU (KHON2) — A man whose body was found in Maui waters near Kahekili Highway mile marker 38 has been identified, according to the Maui Police Department. MPD said a man was found floating unresponsive 50 yards off shore on Saturday, July 16 just after 10:20 a.m. Get Hawaii’s...
Comments / 4