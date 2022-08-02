AAC signs entire Arkansas men's basketball team to NIL deal

247sports.com
There's an Entire Village Hidden Underwater at this Arkansas LakeTravel MavenRogers, AR
Popular restaurant chain breaks ground on another new location in ArkansasKristen WaltersSiloam Springs, AR
53-Year-Old Former College Grad Shocked After 25 Year Student Loan Repayment Plan Still Shows $47,000 BalanceSharee B.Fayetteville, AR
Take a Nostalgic Step Back in Time at This Downtown Bentonville Ice Cream Shop, Soda Fountain & MuseumChristina HowardBentonville, AR
Walmart Opens Second Health Store In ArkansasBryan DijkhuizenArkansas State
hornfm.com
Horn Top 20 Presented by Altstadt: No. 18 Arkansas Razorbacks
We move on the #18 in our Horn Top 20 countdown presented by Altstadt and woooooooo pig sooooie!!! Texas fans still remember the whooping Sam Pittman and the Arkansas Razorbacks gave the Horns last year, en route to the first winning season in Fayetville since 2016. Can the Hogs build off of last year and clinch their first 10-win season in over a decade?
Arkansas Football: Fall Camp Schedule
Starting Aug. 5, the Arkansas Razorbacks will practice 25 times over 29 days leading up to the Sept. 3 season opener against Cincinnati at 2:30 p.m. in Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium. Players are expected to report on Aug. 4 with the first practice the following day, just 30 days out from the first game. The official schedule was just released.
The Block: Arkansas D.C. Barry Odom is ready to be a head coach again
In this excerpt from "The Block", Carl Reed explains why Arkansas defensive coordinator (and former Missouri head coach) Barry Odom is a prime candidate to be hired as a head coach again in the near future.
bestofarkansassports.com
‘It’s Not Favoritism’: Freshman Phenom QB Kane Archer on Appeal of Home State Hogs
Before he’s even stepped foot onto campus as an official high schooler, Greenwood native Kane Archer has already racked up 10 Division I scholarship offers from the likes of Michigan, Arkansas, Ole Miss and Missouri. The 14-year-old quarterback is widely considered one of the top two quarterbacks in the...
Raising Kane: Dad’s guidance has college coaches drooling over Arkansas ninth-grade QB Kane Archer
By Nate Olson | Photos by Karen Schwartz GREENWOOD, Ark. — On a weekday afternoon in early June, one of the best ninth-grade football players in the country is sweating it out on the hardwood and not the gridiron. Kane Archer, 14, has joined the rest of his Greenwood High School ...
fayettevilleflyer.com
Northwest Arkansas becoming more diverse, report shows
Northwest Arkansas' racial and ethnic minorities are expected to grow to nearly one-third of the region's population by 2026, according to a report released by the nonprofit Northwest Arkansas Council. The numbers show an increase in diversity from three decades ago when the region's population was 95% white. The report...
Popular restaurant chain breaks ground on another new location in Arkansas
A popular restaurant chain recently started building another new location in Arkansas. Whataburger fans in Arkansas will soon have a new place to enjoy their favorite burgers and fries. The popular restaurant chain has announced plans to open a new restaurant in Siloam Springs, and construction is already underway.
Music lineup announced for Bikes Blues & BBQ
Bikes, Blues and BBQ is moving to Rogers in 2022 and the event has released the lineup of scheduled musical performances.
Officer shot in Knoxville stand-off
UPDATE: A one-person shootout took place in Knoxville against Ozark SWAT, Crawford County SWAT, along with their armored MRAP vehicle and deputies.
