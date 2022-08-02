AAC signs entire Arkansas men's basketball team to NIL deal

We move on the #18 in our Horn Top 20 countdown presented by Altstadt and woooooooo pig sooooie!!! Texas fans still remember the whooping Sam Pittman and the Arkansas Razorbacks gave the Horns last year, en route to the first winning season in Fayetville since 2016. Can the Hogs build off of last year and clinch their first 10-win season in over a decade?

FAYETTEVILLE, AR ・ 1 DAY AGO