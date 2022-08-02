Suburban bakery targeted by hate crime ordered to stop hosting public events
Jeannie Ridings, the attorney representing Corinna Sac, joins Lisa Dent on Chicago’s Afternoon News to explain why she feels Lake in The Hills officials were wrong to send a notice to stop hosting public events at her client’s bakery because of zoning issues following a hate crime last month after planning a family-friendly drag show.Drag show open to children will go on at Lake in the Hills café Follow Your Favorite Chicago’s Afternoon News Personalities on Twitter:
