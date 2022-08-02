ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Suburban bakery targeted by hate crime ordered to stop hosting public events

By Brian Althimer
WGN Radio
WGN Radio
 2 days ago

Jeannie Ridings, the attorney representing Corinna Sac, joins Lisa Dent on Chicago’s Afternoon News to explain why she feels Lake in The Hills officials were wrong to send a notice to stop hosting public events at her client’s bakery because of zoning issues following a hate crime last month after planning a family-friendly drag show.

Drag show open to children will go on at Lake in the Hills café


Comments / 35

Chris.Baskerville
2d ago

I'm glad the town finally stepped in and put a stop to the nonsense there. How many kids were traumatized by the freak Show they had last week?

Reply(6)
28
Rafael Mendoza
1d ago

People like her should be reprimanded for trying to distort the minds of such young people in our communities I’m glad she was put to an end

Reply(5)
24
Guest
1d ago

Finally they put a stop to it. This is McHenry County not cook county Illinois. We are not having drag queen shows for kids.

Reply
16
 

