ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Colts owner Jim Irsay brings iconic music artifacts to Chicago

By Brian Althimer
wgnradio.com
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article
wgnradio.com

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Spun

Look: Deshaun Watson's Girlfriend Enjoys Browns Stadium

Deshaun Watson will serve a six-game suspension for sexual misconduct, judge Sue Robinson ruled on Monday morning, barring an appeal from the National Football League. The Cleveland Browns starting quarterback was accused of sexual misconduct by more than 20 female massage therapists. Watson did not face any criminal charges for his alleged behavior. He will now miss the first six games of the 2022 season.
CLEVELAND, OH
The Spun

Dianna Russini Shares Watson Details: NFL World Reacts

The ruling on Cleveland Browns starting quarterback Deshaun Watson is in. Watson, the superstar quarterback accused of sexual misconduct by more than 20 women, has been given a six-game suspension by judge Sue Robinson. According to ESPN NFL insider Dianna Russini, some close to Watson feel the suspension is too...
CLEVELAND, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Indianapolis, IN
Indianapolis, IN
Government
Chicago, IL
Football
Local
Indiana Government
Local
Indiana Football
City
Chicago, IL
Chicago, IL
Government
Local
Illinois Sports
Local
Indiana Sports
Local
Illinois Football
Indianapolis, IN
Sports
Local
Illinois Government
Chicago, IL
Sports
Indianapolis, IN
Football
Yardbarker

Texans Hosting WR Chester Rogers For Visit

Rogers, 28, signed on with the Colts as an undrafted free agent out of Grambling State back in May of 2016. He finished his three-year contract before returning to the Colts on a one-year, restricted tender. The Dolphins signed Rogers to a one-year deal in 2020 but released him before...
HOUSTON, TX
Akron Beacon Journal

Deshaun Watson could make Cleveland Browns debut in Week 7 against the Baltimore Ravens

The Browns on Monday learned that quarterback Deshaun Watson will miss the first six games of the 2022 season, unless an appeal is filed by either Watson or the NFL. The decision by an independent arbitrator, former federal Judge Sue Robinson, ended months of speculation on how many games the former Pro Bowl quarterback would miss after he was accused by more than two dozen women of sexual misconduct. Earlier this year, two grand juries in Texas decided not to press charges.
CLEVELAND, OH
Yardbarker

Texans Host Old Division Foe

Several teams have interest in the 28-year-old veteran, according to Schefter. That said, there could be a few visits for Rogers elsewhere before he signs to a team. The Texans are a stop on the list for him, however. That, at least, signals some interest in the team by Rogers.
HOUSTON, TX
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jim Irsay
Yardbarker

2022 Minnesota Vikings win totals: A new regime in Minnesota

The Minnesota Vikings have parted ways with coach Mike Zimmer and brought in Kevin O'Connell, who is fresh off being the Offensive Coordinator for the Super Bowl winning Los Angeles Rams. This is his first time as a head coach, but the hope is that he can amp up the offense and increase Minnesota's chances for success.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

6 takeaways from Day 4 of Colts training camp

The Indianapolis Colts were back on the field Tuesday for training camp at the Grand Park Sports Campus in Westfield. Though this was the fourth practice of training camp, it was the first time the Colts threw on the pads and got physical. These are the types of practices that truly show the separation in the position battles.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Racing News

NASCAR TV Ratings: Indianapolis Motor Speedway (July 2022)

The Indianapolis Road Course was the most-watched sporting event of the weekend. Over the weekend, NASCAR, INDYCAR and ARCA invaded Indianapolis. Races were hosted on the Indianapolis Road Course as well as the Indianapolis Raceway Park short track. View the NASCAR tv numbers for Indianapolis below. Friday’s ARCA race at...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Havingfun#Performance Info#Colts#Rock Music#Artifacts#American Football#The Aon Grand Ballroom#Navy
Yardbarker

The Jim Irsay Collection Is Coming to Indianapolis for the First Time

The Jim Irsay Collection is coming to Lucas Oil Stadium for the first time, on September 9th. The Colts owner has one of the most coveted collections in the world. It was called “One of the most comprehensive overviews of American culture in the world.” This statement came from Mike Mills, bassist and founding member of REM. This collection contains important pieces of sports, music, and American pop culture memorabilia and history.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN

Comments / 0

Community Policy