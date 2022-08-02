ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Illinois declares monkeypox a public health emergency, what you should know

By Brian Althimer
 2 days ago

Dr. Jim Adams, Chief Medical Officer of Northwestern Medicine, joins Lisa Dent on Chicago’s Afternoon News to discuss what you should know about monkeypox, the symptoms, and what you should do if you think you’ve been exposed.

“Better knowledge means better health for you and your family. Turn to Northwestern Medicine at nm.org/healthbeatnews for health tips, research and more.”

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

