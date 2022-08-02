Illinois declares monkeypox a public health emergency, what you should know
Dr. Jim Adams, Chief Medical Officer of Northwestern Medicine, joins Lisa Dent on Chicago’s Afternoon News to discuss what you should know about monkeypox, the symptoms, and what you should do if you think you’ve been exposed.
More monkeypox coverage More with Dr. Jim Adams
