Illinois declares monkeypox a public health emergency, what you should know

Dr. Jim Adams, Chief Medical Officer of Northwestern Medicine, joins Lisa Dent on Chicago’s Afternoon News to discuss what you should know about monkeypox, the symptoms, and what you should do if you think you’ve been exposed.

