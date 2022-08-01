Mississippi State's Mike Leach downplays revenge for Memphis, calls NIL model 'unsustainable'

One couldn’t blame Mike Leach if he had second thoughts about being in Memphis. The Mississippi State coach’s last visits didn’t go too well.

Memphis defeated Leach’s Bulldogs 31-29 last season after stopping a late two-point conversion. Mississippi State then lost the AutoZone Liberty Bowl to Texas Tech in a game where the Bulldogs were without close to 18 players.

Leach, however, was in good spirits Monday visiting the Memphis Touchdown Club. He shooed away any revenge talk for when Memphis comes to Mississippi State for the season opener on Sept. 3.

For him, it's about his team playing well and showing improvement rather than payback.

“You’re pretty keyed up for an opening game no matter what or who you play,” Leach said at the Memphis Hilton. “After playing against yourself for over a month, you’re ready to play anybody. We’re looking forward to it.”

Leach also praised Memphis quarterback Seth Henigan for playing well last season as a true freshman. But he had more to say about name, image and likeness during a question-and-answer session with fans.

During an 11-minute response, Leach called the current model unsustainable due to bidding wars and “unmitigated free agency." He cautioned against professionalizing the sport because of the responsibilities that come with it, including players being traded or cut.

“If a guy is a professional, fine, he gets all the rights and privileges that go along with that, the money the school offers and then go bring in all he wants or whatever NIL generates,” he said. “Then say, for example, we need a lineman. Some school has a lineman; we have a receiver but we’re deep at wide receiver. Call up the school and they get the receiver, we get the lineman. People are shocked at this and have a horrified expression on their face but that’s what professionals do.”

Leach, who will reportedly make $5.5 million this season after signing a two-year extension in June, proposed that a panel of college football experts decided what was best to handle NIL.

The hard part would be getting them to be on the same page but he felt it was a better solution than appealing to Congress to step in and help regulate. Leach preferred people like coaches, administrators and ex-players having a say rather than politicians.

“That’s like me on third down, in the middle of something important, I call up some congressman and say hey, we’re playing a really good team here. We have the toughest schedule, what do you think I should call on third down here,” Leach said. “I’m probably not going to do that.”

He also proposed that payment could be tied to a degree to reward players who stay at a school without transfer. It shows a reward for finishing out a commitment, being reliable, making sacrifices.

Whether his plan gains traction or not, Leach was still focused on his third season with the Bulldogs and preparing for Memphis. Yet his concern for college football was consistent with other coaches and administrators wondering what happens next with NIL in its second year of existence

“I don’t think finding solutions to this is very hard,” Leach said. “The difficult thing, or perhaps the impossible thing, is to get everybody on the same page to agree and proceed forward.

