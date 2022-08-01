ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ashland City, TN

Ashland City Council approves Cleveland Avenue waterline improvement project

By Barry Fortune
The Times-Gazette
The Times-Gazette
 2 days ago

In a special Ashland City Council meeting Monday morning, a waterline improvement project contract was approved for Cleveland Avenue.

Council met at 7:30 a.m. as Mayor Matt Miller was authorized to enter into contract with Simonson Construction for a Cleveland Avenue Waterline Improvement Project.

Miller said the project began with a culvert that needed replaced.

“The waterline that runs through Cleveland Avenue runs through that culvert,” said Miller. “And before we do the replacement of the culvert, we want to install turn-off valves on the waterline.”

Installing the turn-off valves ahead of the culvert project will be beneficial to the residents along the avenue.

“Currently we cannot isolate that waterline without disrupting service to all the folks on Cleveland Avenue,” Miller said. ‘So this contract that we entered into this morning will allow us to add isolation valves in two locations along that waterline so when it comes time to replace the culvert we won’t have to shut off service to those people.”

Miller said this project will be valuable for area residents for years to come.

“This will serve us well into the future because we can always isolate that waterline," he said. "It is modernizing that waterline and be able to do work in the future. We are not updating the line, we are simply adding shut-off valves.”

Miller said that as of now there is no start time for the project.

“This morning we took action to hire the contractors,” he said. “The start time will be as soon as the contractors are available. When Simonson is available, the work will begin.”

Comments / 0

 

