Cincinnati, OH

Hunter Greene shows the Reds a glimpse of the future after trading Tommy Pham to Red Sox

By Charlie Goldsmith, Cincinnati Enquirer
Cincinnati.com | The Enquirer
 2 days ago
MIAMI –– Minutes before the first pitch on Monday night, the Cincinnati Reds scratched left fielder Tommy Pham from the lineup as they worked out a trade with the Boston Red Sox. It was another example of the Reds trading away from their current roster to set themselves up for the future.

Then, the face of the core that the Reds are building around stepped up to the mound.

Reds starting pitcher Hunter Greene pitched six shutout innings with eight strikeouts as the Reds beat the Miami Marlins, 3-1, on Monday at loanDepot Park. It was the third game this season where Greene appeared to be unhittable, providing another example of why Reds manager David Bell sees Greene developing into a future All-Star pitcher.

When the Reds traded Pham, 31-year-old utility player Matt Reynolds took his spot in left field. On the field with Reynolds, the Reds had two Triple-A call-ups as well as third baseman Brandon Drury, who has been at the center of trade discussions this week.

Alongside second baseman Jonathan India, who was the Reds’ best player in July, Greene represented the future.

Greene has had his learning moments this season and stretches where he has struggled executing his fastball well enough to complete five innings. He has also had plenty of games where his tantalizing potential was on display. According to Stats Perform, Greene became the only MLB rookie in the modern era to have three games in which he threw six-plus innings with eight-or-more strikeouts and no more than one hit allowed.

No pitcher in the modern era, rookie or not, has had more than three such games in a season.

Monday night was one of those nights for Greene.

He had it all, including the 100 mph fastball and the powerful slider that the Marlins were almost never able to time up. Greene made one of his most efficient starts of the year, and he didn’t throw his 70th pitch of the game until the sixth inning.

Greene only threw 84 pitches, and he got one of the earliest hooks he has had all season. As the Reds look to manage Greene’s innings the rest of the way, he threw his sixth-fewest pitches in a start this season.

Greene used his fastball to get ahead in the count early and his slider to put the Marlins’ hitters away. He also got a few key swings and misses with his fastball, locating the pitch at the top of the strike zone and watching Marlins hitters swing after the pitch had crossed the plate.

Reds center fielder Albert Almora Jr. gave the Reds a 2-0 lead in the second inning with an RBI double to right field. It was Almora Jr.’s first at-bat since he went on the COVID-19 list in the middle of July, and he’ll likely receive a bigger role, particularly against left-handed pitching, since Pham was dealt.

When he was on the COVID-19 list, Almora Jr. said he felt very sick and wasn’t able to do much for about four days. He also lost a lot of weight, and he needed a Triple-A rehab assignment to get his strength and his timing back.

Before he got sick, Almora Jr. had gone 17 at-bats without a hit. When he returned, he immediately made an impact. Almora Jr. doubled again in the seventh inning and scored to give the Reds a 3-0 lead, and he finished the game with a third hit in the eighth inning.

