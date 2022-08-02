Tips on how to help keep your house cool while saving on energy, money

kjzz.com
Mom-and-pop restaurants in Utah strive to stay affordable despite inflation
MIDVALE, Utah (KUTV) — On the heels of the emotional and economic rollercoaster caused by the pandemic, now inflation is dishing-up more challenges for independent restaurant owners in Utah. The cost of basic ingredients has gone up significantly and now mom and pop restaurant owners are walking a fine...
8 trees topple on Springville house as strong storms moved across Utah
SPRINGVILLE, Utah (KUTV) — Eight trees toppled on a house after a storm ripped through Utah Monday night. Its been a day of cleanup for residents in Springville after the powerful storm took off siding, parts of roofs and took down multiple trees and power lines. The Adamson family...
Utah laws reveal it takes longer to renew car registration than it does to buy a gun
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — Our 2News Investigative team looked into Utah gun laws and found it takes longer to get your car registration renewed than it does to buy a gun. Uvalde, one of the most recent violent school shootings in history just as school was letting out for the summer.
Utah group Hope on Ttapp piloting new hep C testing technology
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — Community health experts say hepatitis C is a major issue in Utah. The disease is usually spread through contact with the blood of an infected person, and can lead to liver failure if untreated. Utah is the second state in the country trying out...
Staffing shortage leads to TRAX Blue Line delays, cancelations
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — Riders on TRAX Blue Line trains will likely be delayed throughout Monday morning due staffing issues, according to the Utah Transit Authority. According to updates from UTA's social media, certain trips along the route from Salt Lake City Central to Draper Town Center have been canceled amid a staffing shortage.
Great Salt Lake Fringe performing arts festival returns fully in person
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — The Great Salt Lake Fringe is back, fully in person for the first time since 2020. The festival runs through August 7th. Over two weekends, the performing arts festival showcases around 30 artists. The Gateway in downtown Salt Lake City is the hub of...
