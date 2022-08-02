ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Utah State

Tips on how to help keep your house cool while saving on energy, money

By Cristina Flores, KUTV
kjzz.com
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article
kjzz.com

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Utah Industry
Local
Utah Business
State
Utah State
kjzz.com

Staffing shortage leads to TRAX Blue Line delays, cancelations

SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — Riders on TRAX Blue Line trains will likely be delayed throughout Monday morning due staffing issues, according to the Utah Transit Authority. According to updates from UTA's social media, certain trips along the route from Salt Lake City Central to Draper Town Center have been canceled amid a staffing shortage.

Comments / 0

Community Policy