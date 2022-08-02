ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arizona State

Arizona official refutes review that counted 282 dead voters

By JONATHAN J. COOPER
KIRO 7 Seattle
KIRO 7 Seattle
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2VyTkg_0h1BEhJA00
Elections 2022 Senate Arizona Mark Brnovich, a Republican running for US Senate, smiles as he talks with people on the floor of the Arizona House of Representatives, at the Arizona Capitol, Jan. 10, 2022, in Phoenix. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin) (Ross D. Franklin)

PHOENIX — (AP) — Arizona Attorney General Mark Brnovich said Monday his investigators found just one dead voter after thoroughly reviewing findings from a partisan review of the 2020 election that alleged 282 ballots were cast in the name of someone who had died.

The finding by the Republican attorney general, who is running for U.S. Senate in Tuesday's primary, further discredits the review conducted last year. The review was led by an inexperienced firm, Cyber Ninjas, and conducted largely by supporters of Donald Trump who falsely believe the election was stolen from him.

“Our agents investigated all individuals that Cyber Ninjas reported as dead, and many were very surprised to learn that they were allegedly deceased,” Brnovich wrote in a letter to state Senate President Karen Fann, who used her subpoena power to obtain ballots, tabulators and election data and hired Cyber Ninjas for what she called a “forensic audit.”

For the one substantiated incident, “the facts of the case did not support prosecution,” said Ryan Anderson, a spokesman for Brnovich. He said the dead person's ballot was not counted. None of the three criminal cases the attorney general has filed over dead voters was connected to the Cyber Ninjas investigation, he said.

Brnovich did not say whether any charges had been filed in connection with the one substantiated incident, and his spokesman, Ryan Anderson, did not respond to a phone call and text message. All other people listed by Cyber Ninjas as deceased “were found to be current voters," Brnovich wrote.

Combined with other reports of dead voters, Brnovich’s Election Integrity Unit investigated a combined 409 names and produced “only a handful of potential cases.”

Brnovich vouched for the legitimacy of the election immediately after President Joe Biden's victory but later publicized his investigation of the Cyber Ninjas allegations as he sought Trump's endorsement for his Senate campaign. Trump ultimately released a scathing statement saying Brnovich wasn't doing enough to advance his claims of fraud and endorsed businessman Blake Masters.

Federal and state election officials and Trump’s own attorney general have said there is no credible evidence the election was tainted. The former president’s allegations of fraud were also roundly rejected by courts, including by judges Trump appointed.

The Cyber Ninjas review looked at data, machines and ballots from Maricopa County, the state's largest. It produced a report that experts described as riddled with errors, bias and flawed methodology. Still, even that partisan review came up with a vote tally that would not have altered the outcome, finding that Biden won by 360 more votes than the official results.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Arizona Elections
State
Arizona State
City
Phoenix, AZ
Local
Arizona Government
KIRO 7 Seattle

Vegas-based rental firm faces probes over pandemic evictions

LAS VEGAS — (AP) — A Las Vegas-based corporate owner of thousands of residential rental properties in several U.S. states is facing investigations about whether it improperly evicted tenants during the coronavirus pandemic, while it received millions of federal dollars aimed at keeping people in their homes. Probes...
NEVADA STATE
KIRO 7 Seattle

Idaho's top court latest in red state to weigh abortion ban

BOISE, Idaho — (AP) — It’s likely that virtually all abortions will be banned eventually in deeply conservative Idaho, along with most other Republican-dominated states, but there are still battles to play out in court and maybe the legislature as abortion rights advocates continue to try to resist what could be inevitable.
IDAHO STATE
KIRO 7 Seattle

Walker accepts debate invite, but not one that Warnock chose

ATLANTA — (AP) — Georgia Republican Herschel Walker has accepted an invitation in his U.S. Senate race to debate Democratic incumbent Raphael Warnock, but it's not one of the three debate invitations Warnock earlier accepted, leaving it unclear whether the two will actually clash in person before the November general election.
SAVANNAH, GA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Donald Trump
KIRO 7 Seattle

Wind-whipped fire leaves Northern California hamlet in ashes

KLAMATH RIVER, Calif. — (AP) — A week ago, the scenic Northern California hamlet of Klamath River was home to about 200 people and had a community center, post office and a corner grocery store. Now, after a wildfire raged through the forested region near the Oregon state line, four people are dead and the store is among the few buildings not reduced to ashes.
ENVIRONMENT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Election State#Election Fraud#Republican#U S Senate
KIRO 7 Seattle

California’s McKinney Fire: Photos, videos capture devastation as blaze scorches 80 square miles

YREKA, Calif. — The McKinney Fire has become California’s largest blaze of the year, growing to about 80 square miles since it began Friday afternoon in the Klamath National Forest, according to The Associated Press. The wildfire, which prompted evacuation orders for about 2,000 people, remains 0% contained, Cal Fire said in an update Sunday evening.
SISKIYOU COUNTY, CA
KIRO 7 Seattle

KIRO 7 Seattle

Seattle, WA
103K+
Followers
122K+
Post
44M+
Views
ABOUT

KIRO 7 News is serving the Puget Sound region with live, local and in-depth coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.kiro7.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy