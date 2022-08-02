White Sox acquire lefty reliever Diekman from Red Sox

www.semoball.com
Boston Red Sox Make Trade For Eric Hosmer
The Boston Red Sox have made a trade for Padres first baseman Eric Hosmer according to Jon Heyman. Hosmer, 32, is batting .272 with eight home runs and 40 RBIs for the Padres this season. He has played 12 MLB seasons with the Royals and Padres with a .277 career batting average.
NBC Sports
Tomase: Hosmer trade addresses Red Sox' most glaring deficiency
How many games have the Red Sox lost because of atrocious first base defense?. There's the one against the Yankees when Franchy Cordero couldn't catch a pop-up on the infield. There's the one against the Rays when Matt Strahm threw wide of the bag before Cordero inexplicably lollipopped a throw to home plate that allowed the winning run to score. There's the other one against the Rays when Bobby Dalbec failed to glove what should've been the last out from Trevor Story.
Report: Phillies acquire outfielder Brandon Marsh in trade with Angels
The Los Angeles Angels traded outfielder Brandon Marsh to the Philadelphia Phillies on Tuesday in a deal that is expected to send minor league catcher Logan O'Hoppe to the Angels organization, according to Robert Murray of FanSided. Marsh, 24, made his major league debut last July after being touted as...
NBC Sports
Report: Red Sox acquire Eric Hosmer from Padres before trade deadline
The San Diego Padres reportedly are on the verge of completing a blockbuster deal for Washington Nationals star Juan Soto before Tuesday's 6 p.m. ET MLB trade deadline, but they're also making a separate deal with the Boston Red Sox. The Red Sox are acquiring first baseman Eric Hosmer from...
Minnesota Twins Trade Cincinnati Reds for Tyler Mahle
The Minnesota Twins have traded the Cincinnati Reds for starting pitcher Tyler Mahle according to Jon Heyman. Jeff Passan is reporting the return for the reds will be two hitting prospects and one pitching prospect. Those prospects are Christian Encarnacion-Strand, Steven Hajjar and Spencer Steer. Mahle, 27, has a 5-7...
dodgerblue.com
Dodgers Trade Garrett Cleavinger To Tampa Bay Rays For German Tapia
The Los Angeles Dodgers got a bit of a jumpstart on MLB trade deadline activity over the weekend by acquiring Chris Martin from the Chicago Cubs in exchange for Zach McKinstry. Dodgers president of baseball operations Andrew Friedman publicly expressed his disdain for acquiring relief pitchers at the deadline, but...
Yardbarker
Royals trade Cam Gallagher to the Padres for outfielder Brent Rooker
The Royals get a power bat for depth. The Royals have acquired outfielder Brent Rooker from the San Diego Padres for catcher Cam Gallagher, according to Dennis Lin of The Athletic. The 27-year-old Rooker is a right-handed hitter who has appeared in just two games with the Padres this year, but hit .201/.291/.397 with 9 home runs in 58 games with the Twins last year. Rooker is a right-handed hitter who was originally a first-round pick in 2017 by the Twins out of Mississippi State. In 2018 he was ranked as the #98 prospect in baseball by Baseball America. He put up good power numbers in the minors but has a lot of swing-and-miss to his game, and has struck out in 32.7 percent of his MLB plate appearances. Cam Gallagher has appeared in parts of the last six seasons with the Royals as a backup catcher. The former second-round pick has hit .240/.302/.355 in 171 career MLB games, but has been reknowned for his defense and framing ability. He was eligible for arbitration for the first time this.
White Sox, Red Sox swap Reese McGuire for Jake Diekman
The White Sox are trading catcher Reese McGuire to the Red Sox, per Jesse Rogers of ESPN. Robert Murray of FanSided reports that veteran left-handed reliever Jake Diekman is headed to Chicago in the deal. McGuire, 27, will give Boston an immediate option to take some of the playing time...
FOX Sports
White Sox trade for reliever Diekman, Red Sox get OF Pham
CHICAGO (AP) — The Chicago White Sox acquired left-handed reliever Jake Diekman from the Boston Red Sox on Monday for catcher Reese McGuire and a player to be named or cash. Later in the day, the Red Sox obtained left fielder Tommy Pham in a trade with Cincinnati for a player to be named or cash.
FOX Sports
Royals face the White Sox with 1-0 series lead
Kansas City Royals (41-62, fourth in the AL Central) vs. Chicago White Sox (51-51, third in the AL Central) PITCHING PROBABLES: Royals: Brad Keller (5-11, 4.35 ERA, 1.33 WHIP, 73 strikeouts); White Sox: Lucas Giolito (6-6, 5.14 ERA, 1.48 WHIP, 108 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: White Sox -175, Royals +149;...
FOX Sports
Royals send Whit Merrifield to Blue Jays for 2 players
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — The Royals sent utility man Whit Merrifield to the Blue Jays just minutes before Tuesday's trade deadline, even though the two-time All-Star was unvaccinated and had to miss Kansas City's trip to Toronto last month. It's unclear whether Merrifield, who has primarily played second...
Yardbarker
Toronto Blue Jays acquire 2B/OF Whit Merrifield from the Kansas City Royals
Merrifield, 33, is having a down year with the Royals slashing a .240/.290/.352 line with six home runs and an 81 OPS+. The struggles date back to last year as well, and between the last two years, Merrifield’s posted a 89 OPS+. It’s important to note that Merrifield is...
NBC Sports
Report: A's trade Montas, Trivino to Yankees for four prospects
After weeks -- and even months -- of trade speculation surrounding Athletics starting pitcher Frankie Montas, the ace reportedly is on the move. ESPN’s Jeff Passan reported on Monday afternoon, citing sources, that Oakland has traded Montas to the New York Yankees and reliever Lou Trevino is included in the package as well. In return, the A’s will receive prospects JP Spears (RHP), Ken Waldichuk (LHP), Cooper Bowman (2B) and Luis Medina (RHP), per Yes Network’s Jack Curry.
