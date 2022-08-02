MDOT Commissioner gifts ‘litter removal’ truck to Newton County Sheriff’s Department

fox40jackson.com
breezynews.com
Annoying Dogs, Multiple Crashes, and a Possible Breaking & Entering in Attala
11:34 a.m. – Kosciusko Police and EMS were dispatched to a two-vehicle crash on Veterans Memorial Drive near the post office. Read more on that here. 3:32 a.m. – Kosciusko Police received a call from a resident of Tipton Street complaining about a neighbor’s dogs barking. 2:26...
WAPT
Canton residents clean up after widespread flooding
CANTON, Miss. — Canton residents were cleaning up Tuesdayafter widespread flooding. Tuesday's storms dumped 8 inches of rain in some areas of Madison County, causing flooding. This content is imported from Facebook. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able...
breezynews.com
A Prowler in Kosciusko and a BOLO from Winston County
At 12:03am Monday morning, KPD responded to call for a prowler on Peachtree Street. Caller says an unidentified person opened their back door and then left in a hurry with their dogs in pursuit. After a short area search, a person of interest was detained. At 1:00am, officers responded to...
fox40jackson.com
‘We can’t go nowhere’: Canton residents begin long road to recovery
CANTON, Miss. (WLBT) – Flood waters from the storm that took place on Tuesday wreaked havoc in the city of Canton. Now, dozens of residents are left without a home and are beginning the long road to recovery. “We can’t go nowhere; the car won’t start,” stated a Canton...
Hol-Mac to expand Bay Springs operations
BAY SPRINGS, Miss. (WJTV) – Hol-Mac Corporation, which is a Mississippi-based company, will expand its operations in Bay Springs. According to officials, the $1 million corporate investment will create 31 jobs. “The city of Bay Springs welcomes the most recent expansion of Hammerhead Armor by Hol-Mac Corporation. This expansion further solidifies Hol-Mac Corporation’s investment in […]
WTOK-TV
Choctaw County gets grant to help replace bridge
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WTOK) - Gov. Kay Ivey has awarded a $334,270 grant to assist the Choctaw County Commission in replacing a bridge that was closed after being damaged by a flood in 2022. The Community Development Block Grant urgent need funds will restore access to the Lake Lavada neighborhood near...
Bond set for suspect accused of killing man on Highway 25 in Rankin County
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The suspect accused of the shooting death of a man on Highway 25 in Rankin County is facing a first degree murder charge. A preliminary hearing was held on Tuesday, August 2 for 18-year-old Cortland Miekel Phlegm, of Ridgeland. Authorities said he killed 40-year-old William Nicholas Cardin, of Carthage, near Lone […]
wcbi.com
Canton woman pleads guilty to murder in Oktibbeha County
OKTIBBEHA COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – A Canton woman pleads guilty to murder in Oktibbeha County. However, her time in prison could change. Alexis Sanders was ordered to serve 32 years in prison after pleading guilty to second degree murder. Now, her attorneys have filed a motion to reconsider that...
WTOK-TV
Surveillance images released from recent Laud. Co. armed robbery
LAUDERDALE COUNTY, Miss. (WTOK) - Authorities in Lauderdale County and Meridian are trying to find out who is responsible for two different armed robberies that happened earlier this week. Surveillance recordings from the Lauderdale CEFCO show four suspects run into the store in a seemingly coordinated way. Click above to...
Town of Tyre Takes Ownership of Former Magee Fire Department’s Properties, Vehicles
The Magee Fire Department is no longer. The Finger Lakes Times reports the Town of Tyre has received the two firehouse properties, vehicles, apparatus, and building contents with an estimated net value of $2.8 million. The town had to pay around $169,000 in outstanding unpaid bills and liens as part of the arrangement. A town board-appointed committee will decide what to do with the fire equipment. The fire department was dissolved after it was cited with violations of its gaming permit related to bingo and for safety measures at its two fire departments.
wcbi.com
Winston County Sherriff Office is still looking for answers to homicide case
WINSTON CO., Miss. (WCBI) – A Sunday night shooting left one person dead in Winston County.. The investigation is still in its early stages, but an arrest has been made.. Around 9:30 Sunday night, several shots were fired at 168 Hill Crest Circle in Louisville. When first responders got...
Two Mississippi teens killed in early morning crash
Friends and family gathered outside Germantown High School in Madison County Tuesday night to remember the lives of two teens killed in early Monday morning crash. The large gathering held a candlelight vigil in front of the school building that one of the students attended. Armond Littleton, 15, and Tyrese...
breezynews.com
Prison Contraband and Possession with Intent to Sell Arrests in Leake and Attala
SAMMY T FORD, 35, of Carthage, Bench Warrant – Carthage Municipal Court, CPD. Bond $0. CAMERON J FOSTER, 23, of Canton, DUI – Test Refusal, Possession of Paraphernalia, Failure to Dim Headlights, No Driver’s License, Resisting Arrest, LCSO. Bond $1,000, $1,000, $500, $500, $500. JEROME FULLER, 59,...
fox40jackson.com
Canton residents rescued after flash flooding traps them inside their homes
CANTON, Miss. (WLBT) – Canton fire crews rescued residents trapped inside their homes due to severe flooding Tuesday morning. The torrential rain caused a creek on Martin Luther King Drive to rise, resulting in flood waters. Several cars were under water and residents were made to stand on their...
Heavy rain causes flash flooding in central Mississippi
CANTON, Miss. (AP) — Heavy rain caused flash flooding in central Mississippi Tuesday, trapping some people in homes and offices. WLBT-TV reported fire department crews used boats to get people out of homes in Canton, about 26 miles (42 kilometers) north of Jackson. Bubba Bramlett, district attorney for Madison and Rankin counties, told WAPT-TV that floodwaters surrounded his office in Canton. “All of the staff, they pretty much got stranded there in the office,” Bramlett said. “We were able to get the cars out of there and everybody is safe and all of our people are out. Now, we’re just hoping the office doesn’t flood.”
SBA offers assistance for Mississippians affected by March’s severe weather
DURANT, Miss. (WJTV) – Mississippi businesses and neighbors affected by the severe storms, straight-line winds and tornadoes on March 22, 2022. can now apply for low-interest disaster loans from the U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA). SBA Administrator Isabella Casillas Guzman made the loans available in response to a letter from Mississippi Governor Tate Reeves (R-Miss.) dated […]
wcbi.com
Man wanted by Macon Police turned himself in
MACON, Miss. (WCBI) – A man believed to be involved in at least three separate shooting incidents has turned himself in to Macon Police. Macon Police Chief Devine Beck says bond for Jaquarious Wells was set at $200,000.He is charged with two counts of aggravated assault. An eyewitness told...
fox40jackson.com
Candlelight vigil to be held in honor of 15 and 17-year-old killed in Madison Co. car crash
MADISON CO., Miss. (WLBT) – A candlelight vigil will be held on Tuesday for two teens who were killed Monday morning in a single-vehicle car crash on Gus Green Road. The vigil will occur at Germantown High School from 7 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. “It is with great sadness...
breezynews.com
Sign Up Begins for $80 Entergy Refunds
Entergy customers in Mississippi, including those in Attala and Leake counties, can now sign up to get an $80 refund check. The money is the result of a settlement with the Mississippi Public Service Commission which ordered the company to offer customers a choice between a check or a credit on their bills. Those who want a check have until August 17 to go to Entergy’s website and sign up using their myEntergy account. Those who are happy getting a credit don’t have to do anything. It’ll automatically show up on their September bill.
Pelahatchie woman sentenced for murder-for-hire plot
PELAHATCHIE, Miss. (WJTV) – A Pelahatchie woman was sentenced to 120 months in prison for her role in a murder-for-hire plot. Jessica Leeann Sledge, 40, was sentenced by United States District Judge Carlton W. Reeves on Monday. The sentence included a fine of $1,000 and a term of three years of supervised release following her […]
