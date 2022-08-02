ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Madison County, MS

One victim of Madison Co. explosion discharged from hospital Saturday, fire coordinator says

fox40jackson.com
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article
fox40jackson.com

Comments / 0

Related
WJTV 12

Woman dies after crash on Bailey Avenue in Jackson

Editor’s Note: This story has been updated following new information from authorities. They initially said the victim suffered a gunshot wound. JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Jackson police are investigating after an 18-year-old female died Wednesday morning. Deputy Police Chief Deric Hearn said the incident happened just before 4:00 a.m. on Bailey Avenue and Oak Street. When […]
JACKSON, MS
WAPT

JPD investigating death of 18-year-old woman

JACKSON, Miss. — Jackson Police are investigating the death of an 18-year-old woman. Deputy Chief Deric Hearn said police responded to a crash on Bailey Avenue and Oak Street at 3:58 a.m. Wednesday. He said they found Tawhia Bell unresponsive in a black 2013 Honda Accord. Anyone with information...
JACKSON, MS
WTOK-TV

State trooper’s police cruiser shot several times in Vicksburg

VICKSBURG, Miss. (WLBT) - The Vicksburg Police Department is investigating a shooting that involved a Mississippi Highway Patrolwoman’s police cruiser. Vicksburg Police Chief Penny Jones said police responded to a possible burglary on First Avenue Wednesday morning. A state trooper said she was awoken by shots fired in her...
VICKSBURG, MS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Mississippi Accidents
State
Mississippi State
Madison County, MS
Crime & Safety
County
Madison County, MS
City
Jackson, MS
Local
Mississippi Crime & Safety
City
Madison, MS
wcbi.com

Canton woman pleads guilty to murder in Oktibbeha County

OKTIBBEHA COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – A Canton woman pleads guilty to murder in Oktibbeha County. However, her time in prison could change. Alexis Sanders was ordered to serve 32 years in prison after pleading guilty to second degree murder. Now, her attorneys have filed a motion to reconsider that...
OKTIBBEHA COUNTY, MS
Vicksburg Post

Mississippi Highway Patrol vehicle shot in Vicksburg driveway

The Vicksburg Police Department responded to a possible burglary in the 200 block of First Avenue Tuesday night that resulted in bullet holes in the patrol car of a Highway Patrol trooper living in the home. According to Police Chief Penny Jones, contact was made with a Mississippi Highway Patrol...
VICKSBURG, MS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Accident#Madison Co#Fire Coordinator
bobgermanylaw.com

Flora, MS – Two Teens Killed in Rollover Crash on Gus Green Rd

The two victims were reportedly traveling in a vehicle on the roadway when the car left the road and hit a tree. Both occupants suffered fatal injuries and were pronounced dead at the scene. The deceased parties were later identified as a 17-year-old boy and a 15-year-old boy. Both victims were students at Germantown High School.
FLORA, MS
fox40jackson.com

Three separate arrests in Vicksburg involving firearms

VICKSBURG, Miss. (WLBT) – Three arrests were made in Vicksburg, all involving firearms. Thirty-year-old Deandre Royal was charged with shooting into a home on Elizabeth Circle on July 12th. Royal is now charged with shooting into an occupied dwelling and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon. Also...
VICKSBURG, MS
Vicksburg Post

Vicksburg man arrested for shooting into house on Elizabeth Circle

A suspect was arrested in connection with a July shooting in the Elizabeth Circle neighborhood. Deandre Royal, 39 of Vicksburg, was arrested on July 29 by investigators of the Vicksburg Police Department in connection with a July 12 shooting into a residence on Elizabeth Circle. Royal was charged with shooting into an occupied dwelling and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.
VICKSBURG, MS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WAPT

Three arrested in Byram armed robbery investigation

Three men have been arrested and charged in connection to an attempted robbery and carjacking in Byram. Byram police say they responded to the Reserve of Byram Apartment Complex on July 24 for a report of shots fired in the area. According to police, a woman was approached by two...
BYRAM, MS
WAPT

Hinds County undersheriff demoted, suspended

JACKSON, Miss. — Undersheriff Alan White was demoted last week to the rank of sergeant with the Hinds County Sheriff's Office, Sheriff Tyree Jones said. White was also suspended a week without pay. Jones said White was the subject of an ongoing internal investigation that was launched by the...
HINDS COUNTY, MS
Vicksburg Post

Two arrested for meth on Letourneau Road in Warren County

The Warren County Sheriff’s Office made two separate arrests for possession of methamphetamine on Monday. Both were on Letourneau Road and within about an hour of each other. According to reports, Deputy Michael Whitley stopped an older model Ford Ranger on Letourneau Road on Monday just before 5:30 a.m....
WARREN COUNTY, MS
WLBT

Man found dead laying in grass on I-20 east and Highway 18 in Jackson

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A man was found laying in the grass on Interstate 20 and Highway 18 in Jackson. JPD says 39-year-old Leo Stewart was found unresponsive with no obvious signs of trauma being located. This is an ongoing investigation. Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here...
fox40jackson.com

Ridgeland teen charged with manslaughter after ‘road rage’ incident

RANKIN CO., Miss. (WLBT) – Eighteen-year-old Cortland Miekel Phlegm was charged Tuesday with manslaughter after allegedly shooting and killing 40-year-old William Nicholas Cardin during a road rage incident on Highway 25 last week. According to Rankin County Sheriff’s Office Spokesperson Paul Holley, Phlegm was denied bond the day after...
RIDGELAND, MS

Comments / 0

Community Policy