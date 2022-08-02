One victim of Madison Co. explosion discharged from hospital Saturday, fire coordinator says

fox40jackson.com
Woman dies after crash on Bailey Avenue in Jackson
Editor’s Note: This story has been updated following new information from authorities. They initially said the victim suffered a gunshot wound. JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Jackson police are investigating after an 18-year-old female died Wednesday morning. Deputy Police Chief Deric Hearn said the incident happened just before 4:00 a.m. on Bailey Avenue and Oak Street. When […]
WAPT
JPD investigating death of 18-year-old woman
JACKSON, Miss. — Jackson Police are investigating the death of an 18-year-old woman. Deputy Chief Deric Hearn said police responded to a crash on Bailey Avenue and Oak Street at 3:58 a.m. Wednesday. He said they found Tawhia Bell unresponsive in a black 2013 Honda Accord. Anyone with information...
Two Mississippi teens killed in early morning crash
Friends and family gathered outside Germantown High School in Madison County Tuesday night to remember the lives of two teens killed in early Monday morning crash. The large gathering held a candlelight vigil in front of the school building that one of the students attended. Armond Littleton, 15, and Tyrese...
WTOK-TV
State trooper’s police cruiser shot several times in Vicksburg
VICKSBURG, Miss. (WLBT) - The Vicksburg Police Department is investigating a shooting that involved a Mississippi Highway Patrolwoman’s police cruiser. Vicksburg Police Chief Penny Jones said police responded to a possible burglary on First Avenue Wednesday morning. A state trooper said she was awoken by shots fired in her...
wcbi.com
Canton woman pleads guilty to murder in Oktibbeha County
OKTIBBEHA COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – A Canton woman pleads guilty to murder in Oktibbeha County. However, her time in prison could change. Alexis Sanders was ordered to serve 32 years in prison after pleading guilty to second degree murder. Now, her attorneys have filed a motion to reconsider that...
fox40jackson.com
3 arrested after woman shot at, dragged across pavement during robbery at Byram apartments
BYRAM, Miss. (WLBT) – Three people have been arrested after a woman was shot at and robbed in Byram. The incident happened on July 24 at The Reserve of Byram Apartment Complex. The female victim told police she was approached by two men who pointed a gun at her and who attempted to carjack her.
Bond set for suspect accused of killing man on Highway 25 in Rankin County
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The suspect accused of the shooting death of a man on Highway 25 in Rankin County is facing a first degree murder charge. A preliminary hearing was held on Tuesday, August 2 for 18-year-old Cortland Miekel Phlegm, of Ridgeland. Authorities said he killed 40-year-old William Nicholas Cardin, of Carthage, near Lone […]
Vicksburg Post
Mississippi Highway Patrol vehicle shot in Vicksburg driveway
The Vicksburg Police Department responded to a possible burglary in the 200 block of First Avenue Tuesday night that resulted in bullet holes in the patrol car of a Highway Patrol trooper living in the home. According to Police Chief Penny Jones, contact was made with a Mississippi Highway Patrol...
fox40jackson.com
Candlelight vigil to be held in honor of 15 and 17-year-old killed in Madison Co. car crash
MADISON CO., Miss. (WLBT) – A candlelight vigil will be held on Tuesday for two teens who were killed Monday morning in a single-vehicle car crash on Gus Green Road. The vigil will occur at Germantown High School from 7 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. “It is with great sadness...
bobgermanylaw.com
Flora, MS – Two Teens Killed in Rollover Crash on Gus Green Rd
The two victims were reportedly traveling in a vehicle on the roadway when the car left the road and hit a tree. Both occupants suffered fatal injuries and were pronounced dead at the scene. The deceased parties were later identified as a 17-year-old boy and a 15-year-old boy. Both victims were students at Germantown High School.
fox40jackson.com
Three separate arrests in Vicksburg involving firearms
VICKSBURG, Miss. (WLBT) – Three arrests were made in Vicksburg, all involving firearms. Thirty-year-old Deandre Royal was charged with shooting into a home on Elizabeth Circle on July 12th. Royal is now charged with shooting into an occupied dwelling and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon. Also...
Vicksburg Post
Vicksburg man arrested for shooting into house on Elizabeth Circle
A suspect was arrested in connection with a July shooting in the Elizabeth Circle neighborhood. Deandre Royal, 39 of Vicksburg, was arrested on July 29 by investigators of the Vicksburg Police Department in connection with a July 12 shooting into a residence on Elizabeth Circle. Royal was charged with shooting into an occupied dwelling and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.
WAPT
Three arrested in Byram armed robbery investigation
Three men have been arrested and charged in connection to an attempted robbery and carjacking in Byram. Byram police say they responded to the Reserve of Byram Apartment Complex on July 24 for a report of shots fired in the area. According to police, a woman was approached by two...
WAPT
Hinds County undersheriff demoted, suspended
JACKSON, Miss. — Undersheriff Alan White was demoted last week to the rank of sergeant with the Hinds County Sheriff's Office, Sheriff Tyree Jones said. White was also suspended a week without pay. Jones said White was the subject of an ongoing internal investigation that was launched by the...
Vicksburg Post
Two arrested for meth on Letourneau Road in Warren County
The Warren County Sheriff’s Office made two separate arrests for possession of methamphetamine on Monday. Both were on Letourneau Road and within about an hour of each other. According to reports, Deputy Michael Whitley stopped an older model Ford Ranger on Letourneau Road on Monday just before 5:30 a.m....
vicksburgnews.com
“We’re requesting the public’s assistance” – Warren County authorities alerted to several overnight thefts
Warren County Sheriff Martin Pace is asking for the public’s help to curb criminal activity. Tuesday morning, Warren County Sheriff’s Office was alerted to several reports of items being taken from vehicles overnight. Three in the area of Fisher Ferry, one on Halls Ferry and another in the area of Lee Road.
wcbi.com
Winston County Sherriff Office is still looking for answers to homicide case
WINSTON CO., Miss. (WCBI) – A Sunday night shooting left one person dead in Winston County.. The investigation is still in its early stages, but an arrest has been made.. Around 9:30 Sunday night, several shots were fired at 168 Hill Crest Circle in Louisville. When first responders got...
WLBT
Man found dead laying in grass on I-20 east and Highway 18 in Jackson
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A man was found laying in the grass on Interstate 20 and Highway 18 in Jackson. JPD says 39-year-old Leo Stewart was found unresponsive with no obvious signs of trauma being located. This is an ongoing investigation. Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here...
fox40jackson.com
Ridgeland teen charged with manslaughter after ‘road rage’ incident
RANKIN CO., Miss. (WLBT) – Eighteen-year-old Cortland Miekel Phlegm was charged Tuesday with manslaughter after allegedly shooting and killing 40-year-old William Nicholas Cardin during a road rage incident on Highway 25 last week. According to Rankin County Sheriff’s Office Spokesperson Paul Holley, Phlegm was denied bond the day after...
bobgermanylaw.com
Brandon, MS – All Lanes Closed After Injury Collision at MS-18 & Star Rd
Emergency responders were sent to the crash site, and at least one person was hurt following the accident. All lanes on both sides of the highway near the crash site were closed. The severity and number of resulting injuries have not been disclosed. An ongoing investigation into the cause of...
