Marvel’s U.S. Agent Actor Wyatt Russell Expresses Hopes That He’ll Return For Thunderbolts Movie

By Adreon Patterson
 2 days ago
Wyatt Russell was already a notable name in Hollywood, but the actor gained serious attention last year after playing John Walker (a.k.a. U.S. Agent) in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. The role is fitting, considering that Russell once auditioned to play Captain America before losing out to Chris Evans. If The Falcon and the Winter Solider 's finale is the barometer to go by, then Russell's Walker will be an essential player in the MCU going forward. The Thunderbolts movie, which was announced as part of the studio’s official Phase 5 lineup , is the perfect place for him to land. Now, the actor is expressing his hope that he'll get to join the project.

In the closing moments of The Falcon and the Winter Soldier , John Walker was recruited by Contessa Valentina Allegra de Fontaine for a yet-to-be-specified assignment. There's reason to believe that she's assembling the Thunderbolts, a team that's historically been made up of reformed villains or antiheroes. Wyatt Russell revealed to The Digital Fix that he's yet to get a call from Kevin Feige and the folks at Marvel Studios, but it sounds like he'll be ready whenever they come knocking:

No, I’m still waiting. I know they’re doing it. I know that they’re planning it. I gotta imagine that there’s something in there for me. But yeah, until you get that true actual prompt, like, ‘Okay, this is your start date. And this is when you’re coming, and this is when you rent your house, and this is when logistically you need to start setting up to do these things.’ That’s when I shift my mindset to going to do that, you know? Other than that, before you get that call, things can change on a dime; you never know.

As with any Marvel film, most stars only learn about their involvement in a project when the time is right. Though MCU stars do withhold info in order to avoid spoilers, it seems that the Woman in the Window star really doesn't know much about what's going on. This actually does track, though because, when the John Walker actor discussed his potential MCU future once before, he admitted to not knowing much.

But Wyatt Russell might have another inside track to the Marvel film, as he collaborated with its director, Jake Schreier, on the AMC series Lodge 49 . During the same interview, the actor discussed the hire as well as the "process" Marvel engages in when it comes to crafting its productions:

I know! Because Jake is directing it. It’s so hard not to call Jake and be like, ‘so what’s going on?’ Yeah, you have to hold your tongue, because Marvel has their process, and their process is great. You respect it for how they do it. And they’ve had so much success doing it that you want them to do it the way they know best, and so that’s the way that it works, and I’m happy to be a part of that process and fit into their world that way.

Despite the uncertainty, Wyatt Russell understands that once you're in the Marvel fold, you must remain quiet about any developments. There's reason to be optimistic about his chances of returning, however, despite the fact that some fans hated John Walker early in the Disney+ series. Given that it's still early days for Thunderbolts , it's likely that fans won't get additional news for a little while.

Thunderbolts could feature some interesting characters . Speculation points to the inclusion of characters like Yelena Belova, Emil Blonsky (Abomination) and maybe even Baron Zemo. John Walker would certainly be rubbing shoulders with some interesting individuals and, if that potential outing goes well, he might even find a place for himself in a project that's on the MCU Phase 6 slate that was announced at this year's San Diego Comic-Con.

While devoted Marvel fans wait to hear if Wyatt Russell returns, there are upcoming Marvel movies , including Black Panther: Wakanda Forever , to keep them occupied. And if you want to relive every MCU moment, there are multiple MCU movies and TV shows that can be streamed with a Disney+ subscription .

