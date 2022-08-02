www.menastar.com
arkadelphian.com
Arkadelphia woman hurt in crash that kills 2
Two people were killed and another hurt Sunday afternoon in a collision on Highway 7 near Bismarck. According to a preliminary fatal crash summary filed by Arkansas State Police, Rebecca Welday and an unnamed juvenile died July 31 in a two-car accident that happened at about 2:40 p.m. on state Highway 7 near the intersection of Edgewood Drive.
De Queen man charged in death of wife after body found in Broken Bow
A DeQueen, Arkansas man whose wife was found dead late last month in the woods in Broken Bow, Oklahoma, is now charged with first-degree murder in her death.
Lavaca man to represent himself in $100 million COVID-19 fraud case
On July 26, the Western District of Arkansas Federal Court in Fort Smith ruled that a Lavaca man facing charges in a $100 million COVID-19 fraud scheme may represent himself in court.
Arkansas veteran celebrates passage of PACT Act, fought for language to be included
It's been a journey more than a decade in the making: the fight to guarantee all U.S. veterans exposed to toxins receive their earned health care benefits.
This Hometown Hero is From DeQueen, Arkansas – Who Is It?
Today we are proud to share with you a bunch of young men from India Company, 3rd Battalion, 23rd regiment, 4th Marine Division, Marine Forces Reserve, and one in particular from DeQueen, Arkansas. It's our Townsquare Media 'Salute to Service.'. 3rd Battalion, 23rd Marine Regiment, 4th Marine Division, Marine Forces...
menastar.com
Mena School Board convened for July
The Mena School Board recently held their July meeting at the district administration building. Dr. Lee Smith began the meeting with his superintendent’s report. He informed the board that bids are being accepted for the construction of outdoor pavilions at each campus and he anticipates that construction will begin in August or early September.
menastar.com
Progress continues in Basecamp Mena development; possible hotel chain to call Mena home
“It’s a rare find today in the United States. A destination that has amazing features, including tremendous scenic beauty, boundless recreational opportunities, a progressive local government that understands tourism, and a neat downtown filled with food, beer, and the arts. Welcome to an unheralded part of the Ouachita Mountains in western Arkansas that is a mecca for four wheelers, motorcycle enthusiasts, and mountain bikers. In fact, it is about to become a national attraction for serious mountain bikers. And the newly constructed four or five story hotel at Basecamp Mena will be the first significant lodging facility to capture this spectacular demand,” shared Purpose Lodging in their recent presentation to tourism enthusiasts and officials of the Ouachita Mountains.
menastar.com
Humphry named Mena Baseball Coach
Mena Public Schools announced last week that Trevor Humphry will lead the Bearcat Baseball team. Humphry will take over Mena’s baseball program following the departure of Matthew Sandifer who was hired as the head baseball coach at Centerpoint. Humphry resides in Murfreesboro, Arkansas but was introduced to Mena when...
