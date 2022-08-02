ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Polk County, AR

Arkadelphia woman hurt in crash that kills 2

Two people were killed and another hurt Sunday afternoon in a collision on Highway 7 near Bismarck. According to a preliminary fatal crash summary filed by Arkansas State Police, Rebecca Welday and an unnamed juvenile died July 31 in a two-car accident that happened at about 2:40 p.m. on state Highway 7 near the intersection of Edgewood Drive.
Mena School Board convened for July

The Mena School Board recently held their July meeting at the district administration building. Dr. Lee Smith began the meeting with his superintendent’s report. He informed the board that bids are being accepted for the construction of outdoor pavilions at each campus and he anticipates that construction will begin in August or early September.
Progress continues in Basecamp Mena development; possible hotel chain to call Mena home

“It’s a rare find today in the United States. A destination that has amazing features, including tremendous scenic beauty, boundless recreational opportunities, a progressive local government that understands tourism, and a neat downtown filled with food, beer, and the arts. Welcome to an unheralded part of the Ouachita Mountains in western Arkansas that is a mecca for four wheelers, motorcycle enthusiasts, and mountain bikers. In fact, it is about to become a national attraction for serious mountain bikers. And the newly constructed four or five story hotel at Basecamp Mena will be the first significant lodging facility to capture this spectacular demand,” shared Purpose Lodging in their recent presentation to tourism enthusiasts and officials of the Ouachita Mountains.
Humphry named Mena Baseball Coach

Mena Public Schools announced last week that Trevor Humphry will lead the Bearcat Baseball team. Humphry will take over Mena’s baseball program following the departure of Matthew Sandifer who was hired as the head baseball coach at Centerpoint. Humphry resides in Murfreesboro, Arkansas but was introduced to Mena when...
