Daughters of the American Revolution Fall Kick-Off Event Set

Arkansas veteran celebrates passage of PACT Act, fought for language to be included
It's been a journey more than a decade in the making: the fight to guarantee all U.S. veterans exposed to toxins receive their earned health care benefits.
Progress continues in Basecamp Mena development; possible hotel chain to call Mena home
“It’s a rare find today in the United States. A destination that has amazing features, including tremendous scenic beauty, boundless recreational opportunities, a progressive local government that understands tourism, and a neat downtown filled with food, beer, and the arts. Welcome to an unheralded part of the Ouachita Mountains in western Arkansas that is a mecca for four wheelers, motorcycle enthusiasts, and mountain bikers. In fact, it is about to become a national attraction for serious mountain bikers. And the newly constructed four or five story hotel at Basecamp Mena will be the first significant lodging facility to capture this spectacular demand,” shared Purpose Lodging in their recent presentation to tourism enthusiasts and officials of the Ouachita Mountains.
Judge rules against city of Fort Smith in recycling lawsuit
The city of Fort Smith lost a class-action lawsuit related to recycling services, with Sebastian County Circuit Court Judge Stephen Tabor ruling Wednesday (Aug. 3) that the city owes $745,057 for not properly processing recyclable materials. The city took recyclable materials to the landfill from October 2014 to June 2017,...
SHERIFF’S LOG July 31, 2022
The following information was received from Polk County Sheriff Scott Sawyer for the week of July 25, 2022 – July 31, 2022. The charges against those arrested are allegations and the cases are still pending in the courts. Individuals charged and whose names appear in this column may submit documentation to us at a later date that the charges have been dismissed or that they have been found innocent and we will include that information in this space in a timely manner.
Police find woman's body in Fort Smith creek
FORT SMITH, Ark. — Fort Smith police are investigating after a woman was found dead in a creek Wednesday afternoon. According to the Fort Smith Police Department, around 4 p.m. on Aug. 3, officers responded to a call from a local retailer about a person "in crisis." The woman had reportedly fled the retailer and was found dead in a nearby creek at Wheeler Avenue and Y Street.
Two accidents in Fort Smith cause delays
Two accidents in Fort Smith with minor injuries are causing delays Monday afternoon.
Highest paying jobs in Fort Smith that require a graduate degree
Compiled the highest paying jobs that require a graduate degree in Fort Smith, AR-OK using data from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
Humphry named Mena Baseball Coach
Mena Public Schools announced last week that Trevor Humphry will lead the Bearcat Baseball team. Humphry will take over Mena’s baseball program following the departure of Matthew Sandifer who was hired as the head baseball coach at Centerpoint. Humphry resides in Murfreesboro, Arkansas but was introduced to Mena when...
Lavaca man to represent himself in $100 million COVID-19 fraud case
On July 26, the Western District of Arkansas Federal Court in Fort Smith ruled that a Lavaca man facing charges in a $100 million COVID-19 fraud scheme may represent himself in court.
Fort Smith police respond to double vehicle accidents
FORT SMITH, Ark. — According to a news release, Fort Smith police have responded to two accidents with minor injuries. One is at North Greenwood and Rogers avenues The other accident is located at North 23rd and North 6th streets. As crews work to clear the areas, FPD asks...
