Downtown Orlando business owners hope new security measures bring safer nights

Universal Studios to fix Orlando road as it preps path to Epic Universe
ORLANDO, Fla. — Universal Studios is planning to improve an Orlando road as they get ready for their newest theme park, Epic Universe. Universal Studios plans to make improvements to Carrier Drive. Universal plans to use Carrier Drive as a path for its shuttle buses between its main campus...
Checkpoints coming to downtown Orlando following weekend shooting
On Monday afternoon, Mayor Buddy Dyer announced that big changes were coming to the downtown Orlando bar scene in the coming days. His announcement comes in the wake of a shooting over the weekend near Wall Street Plaza that left seven people injured. “This can not and should not happen...
Palm Bay residents rally against proposed apartment complex
BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. — Around 500 Palm Bay residents have signed a petition campaigning against a large apartment complex being built in their neighborhood. Local residents are planning to fight a new development that will put apartment homes in Brevard County. So far, a petition to stop the work...
City of Groveland rediscovers infamous oak tree from abandoned African American cemetery
GROVELAND, Fla. — Officials working to restore an abandoned African American cemetery in Groveland have uncovered an infamous grand oak tree on the grounds. The grand oak that an African American cemetery is named after was uncovered during restoration. Groveland city officials have learned about 215 people are buried...
Gov. DeSantis announces expansion of new opioid recovery program to 12 counties
FLORIDA — Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis announced Wednesday the expansion of a new opioid recovery program in Florida, the first of its kind in the nation, according to state officials. The new addiction care network — Coordinated Opioid Recovery (CORE) — is run through the Department of Health, Department...
Police: Family of 5 found dead in apparent murder-suicide
ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — A family of five was found dead Tuesday afternoon at a central Florida home in what appears to be a murder-suicide, police said. Orlando police investigators were conducting a well-being check at the home when they discovered the bodies of three adults and two children, according to a police news release.
Officials: Thousands of Lake County residents emailed false voter information
TAVARES, Fla — Lake County election officials told Spectrum News that thousands of residents have received emails containing false voter information. In response, Supervisor of Elections Alan Hays addressed the public Tuesday to set the record straight about mail-in ballot integrity. What You Need To Know. Thousands of Lake...
